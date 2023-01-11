Read full article on original website
Tulsa Public Schools board member resigns
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Public Schools board member said she is resigning, after serving the district for two years. Current district 2 representative Judith Barba Perez said on social media she is tendering her resignation because her family is moving away from Tulsa. “We love this city and...
City and Tribal leaders announce lake along Arkansas River
City and tribal leaders say this 96 million dollar lake project will include a marina, a trail system, and a new reinforced shoreline. The idea is to bring tourists and investors to the area.
Former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson’s son arrested on multiple charges
BENTON COUNTY, Ark – The son of former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was taken into custody on Friday by the Benton County Sheriff’s office for multiple charges. Hutchinson faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms […]
Parents of the Bartlesville teen who made threats against a middle school are speaking out
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Parents of a 13-year-old who was recently arrested due to making threats against a Bartlesville middle school, Damion and Cheyenne Pickett, said their son is now criminally charged and in juvenile custody. The Picketts said the threat was verbal and made due to bullying their son...
Turley Fire Department facing mass resignations
The community of Turley, north of Tulsa, is seeing a large increase in volunteer firefighter resignations due to disagreements between the fire and community board groups.
What happened to a Picher teen missing for 45 years?
PICHER, Okla. — A retired law enforcement officer is seeking clues to what happened to 12-year-old Sheryl Denise Taylor who has been missing since 1978. Taylor was last seen standing on the sidewalk in front of a Picher grocery store on that July day between 7:15 to 7:30 p.m. or across the street from the grocery store in front of the gate that secured a fenced-in four square block area, published reports state.
Broken Arrow Police makes changes to their recruitment requirements
In an effort to bring in more cadets, BAPD is trying new tactics. Including recruiting candidates with a military background.
Public signing ceremony for low water dam project held at Riverwalk Crossing in Jenks
JENKS, Okla. — A historic agreement decades in the making between the City of Tulsa, the City of Jenks, the Muscogee Creek Nation and INCOG means work is poised to get underway on a low water dam, pedestrian bridge, and second lake in the Arkansas River. The view from...
Former Felon Seen on Possession Charge
Russell Campbell was seen in Washington County Court this Friday afternoon on a charge of possessing a firearm after a felony conviction. According to an affidavit, Campbell had been walking down the 1000 block of Oak with another party in Bartlesville when a police officer made contact with Campbell to conduct a field interview.
Man charged with threatening judge, courthouse employees
TULSA, Okla. — According to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson, a man was charged after allegedly threatened to kill a federal judge and then return to the courtroom with an armed militia. Cole Walker Morris, 29, was charged by criminal complaint with threatening to kidnap, assault or murder a U.S....
Second student arrested after threats made at Bartlesville middle school
A student is suspended pending an investigation into threats made to Central Middle School in Bartlesville.
Bartlesville teen charged with making threats against school
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville Police confirmed a 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged for making a threat against Central Middle School on social media. Bartlesville Police Public Information Office Andrew Ward said investigators were provided with additional information on the threat against Central Middle School Tuesday. Ward also confirmed the teenager has been charged with a terroristic hoax.
Pineville Deputy Chris Pierce passes away
PINEVILLE, Mo. — The City of Pineville announced that a former deputy has passed away. Deputy Marshal, Sgt. Chris Pierce passed away on Sunday, January 8th, 2023, after fighting a long batter with kidney cancer while at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. “I mean he was always there...
Sobering Experience; Welltown Brewing pauses alcohol sales
TULSA, Okla. — Welltown Brewing announced Friday they are temporarily pausing alcohol sales. “This decision was not made lightly,” the brewery said in a statement. Due to a “clerical error by a third-party partner,” Welltown’s liquor license was not renewed on time. The brewery said they are working with Oklahoma’s ABLE Commission to resolve the issue.
This Small Town in Oklahoma is the Strawberry Capitol of the World
Did you know there's a small town in Oklahoma known as the strawberry capital of the world? While the Sooner State is probably better known for its watermelon and peaches, but we also have strawberries. As a matter of fact, these are some of the very best strawberries you'll ever...
Winganon Causeway At Oologah Lake To Get Major Facelift
Rogers County Commissioners recently approved a $19 million project to improve the causeway that crosses Oologah Lake. Located right in the middle of Oologah Lake, Rogers County commissioners say the Winganon Causeway is the only way to cross the lake for the roughly 870 drivers that use it every day. Major flooding in 2018 and 2019 washed out part of the road, a headache for Winganon Cafe manager Bailey Bible.
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office thanks Lassie for help in arrest
The deputies said Lassie helped them locate a person with an outstanding warrant out of Rogers County.
Mega Fairland pot bust sends six to prison for five years
MIAMI, Okla. – Six Mexican nationals who were involved in the operation of a multi-million dollar drug operation pleaded guilty to the cultivation of marijuana and were sentenced to five years in prison. Entering a guilty plea on Dec. 29 in Ottawa County District Court to the cultivation of...
TSA reports continued increase in guns packed in luggage nationwide
TULSA, Okla. — More guns are being packed into luggage, officials at TSA say, over the last five years. In fact, the agency – which was formed in the aftermath of September 11, 2001 – reports the highest number of guns coming through checked and carry-on luggage was in 2021, than in its 20-year history.
Largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma unveiled at Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority unveiled a new feature Saturday at Turkey Mountain. The largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma is located right in Tulsa. This new unique feature is said to draw visitors into the heart of the wilderness. The staircase is located on the...
