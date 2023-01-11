ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayes County, OK

KRMG

Tulsa Public Schools board member resigns

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Public Schools board member said she is resigning, after serving the district for two years. Current district 2 representative Judith Barba Perez said on social media she is tendering her resignation because her family is moving away from Tulsa. “We love this city and...
TULSA, OK
FOX 16 News

Former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson’s son arrested on multiple charges

BENTON COUNTY, Ark – The son of former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was taken into custody on Friday by the Benton County Sheriff’s office for multiple charges. Hutchinson faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms […]
ARKANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

What happened to a Picher teen missing for 45 years?

PICHER, Okla. — A retired law enforcement officer is seeking clues to what happened to 12-year-old Sheryl Denise Taylor who has been missing since 1978. Taylor was last seen standing on the sidewalk in front of a Picher grocery store on that July day between 7:15 to 7:30 p.m. or across the street from the grocery store in front of the gate that secured a fenced-in four square block area, published reports state.
PICHER, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Former Felon Seen on Possession Charge

Russell Campbell was seen in Washington County Court this Friday afternoon on a charge of possessing a firearm after a felony conviction. According to an affidavit, Campbell had been walking down the 1000 block of Oak with another party in Bartlesville when a police officer made contact with Campbell to conduct a field interview.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man charged with threatening judge, courthouse employees

TULSA, Okla. — According to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson, a man was charged after allegedly threatened to kill a federal judge and then return to the courtroom with an armed militia. Cole Walker Morris, 29, was charged by criminal complaint with threatening to kidnap, assault or murder a U.S....
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Bartlesville teen charged with making threats against school

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville Police confirmed a 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged for making a threat against Central Middle School on social media. Bartlesville Police Public Information Office Andrew Ward said investigators were provided with additional information on the threat against Central Middle School Tuesday. Ward also confirmed the teenager has been charged with a terroristic hoax.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Pineville Deputy Chris Pierce passes away

PINEVILLE, Mo. — The City of Pineville announced that a former deputy has passed away. Deputy Marshal, Sgt. Chris Pierce passed away on Sunday, January 8th, 2023, after fighting a long batter with kidney cancer while at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. “I mean he was always there...
PINEVILLE, MO
KOKI FOX 23

Sobering Experience; Welltown Brewing pauses alcohol sales

TULSA, Okla. — Welltown Brewing announced Friday they are temporarily pausing alcohol sales. “This decision was not made lightly,” the brewery said in a statement. Due to a “clerical error by a third-party partner,” Welltown’s liquor license was not renewed on time. The brewery said they are working with Oklahoma’s ABLE Commission to resolve the issue.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Winganon Causeway At Oologah Lake To Get Major Facelift

Rogers County Commissioners recently approved a $19 million project to improve the causeway that crosses Oologah Lake. Located right in the middle of Oologah Lake, Rogers County commissioners say the Winganon Causeway is the only way to cross the lake for the roughly 870 drivers that use it every day. Major flooding in 2018 and 2019 washed out part of the road, a headache for Winganon Cafe manager Bailey Bible.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Mega Fairland pot bust sends six to prison for five years

MIAMI, Okla. – Six Mexican nationals who were involved in the operation of a multi-million dollar drug operation pleaded guilty to the cultivation of marijuana and were sentenced to five years in prison. Entering a guilty plea on Dec. 29 in Ottawa County District Court to the cultivation of...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TSA reports continued increase in guns packed in luggage nationwide

TULSA, Okla. — More guns are being packed into luggage, officials at TSA say, over the last five years. In fact, the agency – which was formed in the aftermath of September 11, 2001 – reports the highest number of guns coming through checked and carry-on luggage was in 2021, than in its 20-year history.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma unveiled at Turkey Mountain

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority unveiled a new feature Saturday at Turkey Mountain. The largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma is located right in Tulsa. This new unique feature is said to draw visitors into the heart of the wilderness. The staircase is located on the...
TULSA, OK

