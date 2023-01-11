Read full article on original website
Man tied up workers, took over 78k during Inver Grove Heights bank robbery: Charges
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man faces felony charges for his alleged role in an Inver Grove Heights bank robbery where workers were restrained with zip ties, and a large amount of cash was taken. Prosecutors charged Deundrick Damon McIntosh, 44, with one count of aggravated robbery...
One person killed in rollover crash in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A person was killed in a rollover crash on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park early Saturday morning. Brooklyn Park Police said law enforcement responded to a crash just after 1 a.m. on westbound Highway 610 past the Highway 252 split. Upon arrival, authorities found...
Cedar-Riverside shooting: Councilmember calls out ‘disgusting’ lack of action on encampments
(FOX 9) - Following a reported deadly shooting at a homeless encampment Thursday morning in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis, a city council member is pitting blame against the governor, MNDOT and other agencies for their lack of action toward cleaning up homeless encampments. At approximately 6:25 a.m., Minneapolis Police...
Brooklyn Center police investigating fatal shooting
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Brooklyn Center police are investigating a shooting Friday that left one in critical condition. Just after 3:15pm, Brooklyn Center Police responded to a parking lot in the 6900 block of Brooklyn Blvd to investigate the report of a shooting. Responding officers located an adult...
Deshaun Hill shooting: Change of venue requested days before trial begins
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Defense lawyers for the man accused of fatally shooting Minneapolis North student-athlete Deshaun Hill have requested a change of venue just four days before his trial is set to begin, citing concerns over a new Showtime documentary featuring the athlete. Cody Fohrenkam is facing a charge...
North Minneapolis shooting, crash leaves one dead Friday night
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police are investigating in North Minneapolis Friday night following a fatal crash and shooting. At approximately 6:30 p.m. Minneapolis Police officers responded to calls about a crash on the 4000 block of Dupont Ave North. Shortly after, officers also received calls about a person shot, according to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara.
Man dies in hospital after shooting in Brooklyn Center parking lot
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man died in a hospital after being shot in a Brooklyn Center parking lot Friday afternoon. Brooklyn Center Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting just after 3:15 p.m. in a parking lot on the 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard.
Truffle Hill Chocolates burglary: 2 men arrested
EXCELSIOR, Minn. (FOX 9) - Law enforcement announced the arrest of two people in connection to the November burglary of the Truffle Hills Chocolates shop in Tonka Bay. The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday saying a 19-year-old man from Shorewood and a 20-year-old man from Minnetonka will be charged after allegedly confessing to burglarizing the chocolate shop right before the holidays.
How did Dave Hutchinson get his job back?
Disgraced Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson has been rehired to his old position due to a loophole in Minnesota statute allowing elected officials to return. FOX 9’s Theo Keith examined the roots of the law to learn exactly where it came from.
Man found dead in snowbank after apparent hit-and-run in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man was killed in an apparent hit-and-run crash near Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis on Thursday morning, officials say. The Minneapolis Police Department said the man was found in a snowbank around 7:10 a.m. near the intersection of Cedar Avenue South and East Lake Nokomis Parkway.
Michael Klinger apologizes for killing woman in emotional sentencing hearing
Michael Klinger shot and killed his one-time girlfriend Katie Ann Fredrickson in Brooklyn Center on July 31, 2022. On Jan. 12, 2023, he was sentenced to 40 years in prison during an emotional hearing in which Fredrickson's family members testified.
Minneapolis endures a spate of violent crime to start New Year
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Over the course of seven days in Minneapolis, 16 people have been shot in the city. Those numbers include a deadly shooting Wednesday night that left two victims of an apparent attempted carjacking injured and one of the suspects dead. "Just shows the, you know, the...
MN Police Departments considering EVs
Several Twin Cities police departments are testing electric vehicles (EVs) in their fleet. FOX 9’s Rob Olson has the details from Eagan.
Eli Hart killing: Mom now charged with first-degree murder
SPRING PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Eli Hart's mother has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder in the killing of her son on May 20, 2022. Julissa Thaler, 28, of Spring Park, was initially charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Eli Hart, but after turning down a plea deal charges against her were upgraded to first-degree murder.
Teen charged as an adult in deadly South St. Paul shooting that claimed life of another boy
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A teen is being charged as an adult in a fatal shooting in South St. Paul last spring that appears to stem from a marijuana sale gone wrong. Casimir Semlak, who is now 18 but was 17 at the time of the shooting, is charged with murder for the deadly shooting last May outside a home on Conver Avenue on May 8, 2022. He was certified on Tuesday to stand trial as an adult.
Hutchinson's guarantee: Why does Minnesota law give disgraced elected officials their old jobs back?
(FOX 9) - No matter how much trouble he got into, former Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson had a six-figure job waiting for him after he left the sheriff's office thanks to Minnesota law. That 1977 law guarantees city and county elected officials the public-sector jobs they left after winning...
State Patrol recovers over 260 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop in Rice County
(FOX 9) - A St. Paul woman faces felony charges after law enforcement recovered over 260 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in southern Minnesota. The incident occurred on Jan 6 just before 4 a.m. after a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol initiated a traffic stop for a car weaving in their lane on I-35 in Rice County, according to the criminal complaint.
Anoka man sentenced to 40 years for murder of woman who opened her heart to him
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An Anoka man, with a troubling history of drugs, guns and mental illness, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the July 2022 slaying of a woman he once dated, a woman who tried to help him find his way. "I am forever broken," said...
1 dead, 2 hurt after shooting in parking lot outside Minneapolis market
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting outside a market in Minneapolis, that may have occurred during a potential attempted carjacking, left one person dead and two others injured, while police are searching for a suspect. Officers responded to shots fired around 8:20 p.m. at a parking lot off Lowry Avenue...
Landlord reaches agreement with Minneapolis to cleanup run-down properties
The City of Minneapolis and Front Yard Residential has signed a two-year agreement including 17 conditions that the corporate must abide by. If Front Yard fails to meet agreement, they could be prevented from renting in the city.
