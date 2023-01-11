Read full article on original website
By The Numbers: Kentucky 63, Tennessee 56
Kentucky's 63-56 win at No. 5 Tennessee in Knoxville Saturday by the numbers:. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. – Head coach John Calipari is 20-15 against the Volunteers. – Calipari has an 821-247 all-time on-court record and is 376-107 in...
Kentucky basketball after Tennessee upset. 'You're telling me there's a chance?'
KNOXVILLE – In a moment such as this, when words fail mere mortals attempting to describe a situation, we are best served to lean on the wisdom of the great philosophers. I give you Lloyd Christmas. “So you’re telling me there’s a chance?”. That is certainly...
FINAL: Texas A&M 94 - Carolina 53
The South Carolina basketball team is coming off of one of its biggest wins of the season leading Kentucky wire-to-wire at Rupp Arena. Now, the Gamecocks (8-8, 1-2) welcome Texas A&M to the Colonial Life Arena looking to get back to even in Southeastern Conference play. The Aggies (11-5, 3-0) come into the game on a five-game winning streak with an 18-point victory against Missouri as its last game.
Former Kentucky defensive back Kobi Albert commits to Mississippi State
Former Kentucky defensive back Kobi Albert is joining one of Kentucky's rivals. After one year in Lexington, the former four-star defensive back has committed to Mississippi State. Albert signed with UK as a four-star prospect ranked the 384th best player in the class of 2022 per the 247sports composite rankings....
Takeaways from No. 5 Tennessee's loss to Kentucky
No. 5 Tennessee lost its first game of conference play on Saturday afternoon, falling to Kentucky 63-56 to drop to 14-3 on the season and 4-1 in conference play. The Vols outscored the Cats for most of the second half, but couldn't overcome a six-point halftime deficit as they saw their 25-game home winning streak come to an end.
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Kentucky
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats. What went...
John Calipari details Kentucky basketball's keys in 'great road win' against Tennessee
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari led his team to a huge Saturday win, beating rival Tennessee 63-56 on the road. The Wildcats snapped a two-game conference losing streak with the win, and broke Tennessee's own 25-game home winning streak. The victory also comes amid swirling rumors about Calipari's future with...
Instate recruiting notes
Several of the top high school football players in the state of South Carolina are in Columbia this weekend for the High School Blitz Junior Showcase.
What Uros Plavsic and Josiah-Jordan James said about Vols' loss to Kentucky
Tennessee senior forward Uros Plavsic and senior guard Josiah-Jordan James met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything the two had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats.
Gamecocks suffer second straight rout at home in loss to Aggies
South Carolina was completely outplayed by Texas A&M on Saturday in Colonial Life Arena as it fell 94-53 to fall to 1-3 in conference play. The Gamecocks (8-9, 1-3) were dominated in the paint as the Aggies (12-5, 4-0) outrebounded them 48-16 and also out scored them 38-16 in the paint. The Gamecocks would only pull five offensive rebounds compared to the Aggies’ 20. The Aggies turned their 20 offensive rebounds into 27 second chance points.
USC football boasts No. 3 transfer class in the nation as it pushes for the top class once again
USC and Lincoln Riley are in the hunt for a second consecutive No. 1 transfer class. The Trojans have been on a hot run of transfer pickups over the last couple of weeks, culminating with the signing of former five-star prospect and Texas A&M defensive line transfer Anthony Lucas on Wednesday to move USC to the No. 3 class in the country.
