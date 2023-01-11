Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Becoming a Millionaire in Grand Rapids, MichiganNoah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
Best Places To Eat In Grand Rapids MichiganNoah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, Michigan... A SummaryNoah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
Entrepreneur And Living in Grand RapidsNoah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Man shot and killed overnight in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot early Saturday, Jan. 14. An officer was patrolling near S. Division Avenue and Burton Street SE when he heard gunfire around 1:45 a.m., according to a news release. Grand Rapids Police Capt. Terry Dixon...
Grand Rapids police investigating deadly shooting
Grand Rapids police say they're investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Saturday morning.
Arrested woman admits to Battle Creek arson fire
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A woman confessed to starting a house fire in Battle Creek following her arrest Wednesday, police said. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, detectives from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Michigan State Police regarding the location of an arson suspect in Athens Township.
‘Had to be terrifying,’ Grand Rapids police chief says of two girls carjacked by armed teen
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A teen held a gun to a 17-year-old girl’s head during an armed carjacking, setting off a police search that culminated with a violent broadside crash between the stolen SUV and a police cruiser. Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom offered new details Friday, Jan....
Money dispute led to man’s August fatal shooting in Grand Rapids, court records show
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A dispute over money taken for a room rental that never came to fruition was likely the reason behind a fatal August shooting in Grand Rapids, court records show. Tiesean Hatchett, 29, and Leonard Young, 33, were arraigned Thursday, Jan. 13 on charges of felony murder,...
One person shot in the leg at Kentwood apartment, police say
KENTWOOD, MI – A person is recovering after being shot in the leg Friday evening, Jan. 13. The Kentwood Police Department responded around 5:42 p.m. to the shooting at an apartment on Breton Avenue SE near 44th Street SE, a news release said. Police officers provided medical treatment for...
Police: Shots fired on southeast side of Grand Rapids
Officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a neighborhood on the southeast side for reports of shots fired Friday.
Teen held at gunpoint in carjacking: ‘Thought I was going to die’
With three teenagers already arrested after an armed carjacking Thursday, the Grand Rapids Police Department was still looking for a fourth suspect Friday.
Shooting in Kalamazoo sends victim to hospital
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo resident has been hospitalized in stable condition following a Saturday evening shooting, police said. At about 6:46 p.m. Jan. 14, officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Church Street for the report of a shooting victim.
Fox17
Police: Suspect at large following Kentwood shooting
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that left one person shot in the leg Friday afternoon. The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says the incident happened before 5:45 p.m. near Breton Road and Drummond Boulevard. We’re told police, alongside the Kentwood Fire Department, arrived...
Michigan mom accused of catfishing teen daughter bound over for trial
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — An Isabella County mother accused of catfishing her own teenage daughter and another teen is a step closer to facing trial. Catfishing is when someone fakes an online identity to scam victims for money, romance, or physical harm. Kendra G. Licari, 42, was scheduled to...
Kalamazoo fire marshal investigating house fire
KALAMAZOO, MI – The Kalamazoo Public Safety Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of a Jan. 13 house fire. Authorities responded around 10:10 p.m. to a structure fire on the 900 block of Douglas Avenue, said a news release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Officers found smoke...
Hope College on lockdown while police look for burglary suspect
Ottawa County Dispatch confirmed to FOX 17 that police received a call of a breaking and entering in a home in the 200th block of 14th at around 6:20 p.m.
WWMTCw
Search continues for two suspects who robbed gas station in Grand Rapids, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are searching for two suspects who fled on foot from a Citgo gas station after allegedly stealing beer from the store, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety. Upgrade: Athens Township Fire Department to receive over $300,000 to purchase equipment. A firearm was...
wkzo.com
Drug bust suspects fight KDPS officers but quickly taken into custody
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrested three people Thursday night, January 12 during a narcotics bust. The incident took place near Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood in the 900 block of North Westnedge Avenue. According to KDPS, the arrests got underway when a Sergeant observed...
Lansing police release video, audio of fatal shooting by officers
LANSING, MI -- Police have released audio and video depicting the fatal shooting of a Lansing man by a group of officers. Nicolas Micko, 35, was shot and killed by police about 5 p.m. Jan. 5 near the 2000 block of Irene Street in Lansing. A video posted to the...
Man flees scene of shooting in Kentwood, police say
KENTWOOD, MI – Authorities are trying to find a suspect they believe left the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon, Kentwood police said. Investigators described the suspect as a man in his 20s. No other descriptions were immediately available. Police responded to an 11:56 a.m. report of gunshots fired...
Man, 82, charged after lawyer held at knifepoint
An 82-year-old Holland man has been formally charged after threatening two people and holding one of them at knifepoint earlier this week.
Suspects arrested after armed carjacking, crash with GRPD cruiser
Three suspects are in custody and another is on the run after police say they carjacked two teenage girls at gunpoint and crashed into a Grand Rapids Police Department cruiser.
Investigation underway after Mona Shores student allegedly posts photo of gun on Snapchat
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a student at Mona Shores Middle School allegedly posted a photo of a backpack and a gun on Snapchat with the caption, "Big day tomorrow." Mona Shores Public Schools Superintendent Bill O'Brien released a statement about the incident on Wednesday,...
MLive
58K+
Followers
60K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0