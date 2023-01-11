ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Levee breaches cause additional flooding in Monterey County; New evacuations ordered

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U8VH1_0kAQ8m3A00

PIX Now 10:05

SALINAS -- Multiple private levees in south Monterey County were breached on Tuesday, causing additional flooding into the Salinas River and prompting evacuations, according to Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

The levees were privately owned and are not maintained by the county.

The sheriff's office said it was responding to the incidents to ensure public safety and evacuation orders have been issued for the affected areas.

Monterey County emergency information

Evacuation map: Search your address

The county anticipates the effects of levee breaks to be felt downriver and that narrow areas of the river were expected to increase in velocity and are especially dangerous.

Residents in low-lying areas of Salinas River were also currently under an evacuation order. According to the National Weather Service, the Salinas River is expected to flood starting early Wednesday morning.

Earlier Tuesday, the county Board of Supervisors approved a resolution of emergency addressing the recent atmospheric river storms in the region.

During the meeting, Supervisor Luis Alejo thanked all county public workers and first responders for their assistance throughout the several storms and they'll continue to do in the storms ahead.

"A difference in this disaster situation from previous ones is that we had a team that was dedicated and making sure the public was getting timely critical information," said Alejo.

Several experts and officials spoke at Tuesday's meeting about the county's current efforts in mitigating storm impacts.

The county's interim emergency services manager Tracy Molfino said that after 16 days of emergency, Monterey County has faced "substantial damage" from the storms, affecting thousands of residents.

The initial expense of the storm beginning Dec. 26 is estimated to be around $8 million. This sum is expected to "considerably" increase once the cleanup process begins, according to Molfino.

Shelters at Sherwood Hall and the Monterey County Fairgrounds currently have a 100-bed capacity. The Prunedale Grande and King City shelters currently have a 30-bed capacity.

New county Sheriff Tina Nieto announced that 65 National Guard members are being sent to help with evacuations and are gathering information about the storms and resulting floods.

Randell Ishii, county director of Public Works, Facilities, and Parks, said crews have been scheduled to work 12-hour shifts in order to maintain 24-hour assistance to residents and have been supplemented with outside contractors.

According to Ishii, the impact the storms have had on infrastructure have been categorized as Category C, warranting "permanent repair and restoration needs where roads have failed and need to be repaired as quickly as possible."

National Weather Service meteorologist David King said the rainfall in the county is anywhere between 200 percent and 600 percent of what is normal for the region, noting that river flows continue to be one of the main threats to residents.

According to forecasts, Monterey County will experience another storm system starting Wednesday that will flow into the weekend.

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

'Disastrous' flood warning in California as another storm hits

Disastrous flooding could hit parts of California this weekend, forecasters warned Friday, as the eighth storm in succession barreled in over land already too waterlogged to soak up any more rain. The most populous US state has been pummeled by near-record downpours over a very wet three weeks, which have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Newsom: Californians need to stay alert as more storms pound the state

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom and other government officials pleaded with California residents Friday to stay alert to possibly more flooding and damage as more stormy weather was expected to drench the state over the weekend and into next week.The swollen Salinas River swamped farmland in Monterey County and, to the east, flood warnings were in effect for Merced County in the Central Valley, where Gov. Gavin Newsom visited Saturday to take stock of storm problems."The reality is that this is just the eighth of what we anticipate will be nine atmospheric rivers —- we're not done,"...
CALIFORNIA STATE
gilroylife.com

Main story: Gilroy residents survive gauntlet of severe storms

‘Atmospheric rivers’ fill state reservoirs, reducing impact of years of drought. Gilroy residents faced the aftermath of a relentless series of torrential storms that pounded California starting in late December, causing widespread damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure. Another storm hit Northern California Friday, Jan. 13. Meterorologists expected rain...
GILROY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas River flooding concerns flood parts off Highway 68 and forces school closures

SALINAS, CALIF (KION-TV)-  The Salinas River is still dangerous. It has been overtaking some fields and roads near Highway 68 Friday after causing problems in South County. According to Director of Communications Marcos Cabrera, this forced the Salinas Union High School District to cancel classes. “From our perspective, if we had teachers come in, say, today The post Salinas River flooding concerns flood parts off Highway 68 and forces school closures appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Runoff continues deadly flood threat; Monterey Peninsula could become island

SAN FRANCISCO -- While the skies were clear Thursday morning, the runoff from 18 days of rain continued to flow into local creeks and rivers, triggering flood warnings for Sonoma County and the Salinas River.At the same time, crews were working feverishly to repair damage left behind by the historic deluge as two more potent weather fronts bore down on the Bay Area for Friday and the weekend.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaThe National Weather Service predicted a surge in runoff for the Salinas River near Spreckels Blvd. for Thursday afternoon. At 4 a.m. the...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
A-Town Daily News

Templeton sewage released into Salinas River

Public should continue to avoid ocean, river, flood water contact. – On Monday, heavy rains caused the Salinas River to overflow into the percolation ponds operated by the Templeton Community Service District (CSD) Wastewater Treatment Plant resulting in the release of 300,000 gallons of treated sewage into the Salinas River which flows northward through Templeton, Paso Robles, San Miguel and into Monterey County.
TEMPLETON, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Winter storm triggers evacuations, flooding in Salinas Valley

SALINAS VALLEY — Severe winter storms have resulted in road closures, evacuation orders and water rescues over the past week due to major flooding throughout the Salinas Valley region, with possibly more rain to come this weekend. The latest storm, an atmospheric river, followed a “bomb cyclone” that lashed...
SALINAS, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Officials issue an urgent reminder to abide by evacuation orders, describe Monterey Peninsula at risk of becoming an 'island.'

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office issued new evacuation orders on Wednesday, Jan. 11, for communities located along the Salinas River near Monterey Bay—with Sheriff Tina Nieto warning that the Monterey Peninsula “may become an island” amid continuing storms that are expected to cause more flooding in the coming days.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Major highways could close as Salinas River flooding threatens Monterey County communities

SALINAS, Calif. — On Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 2:30pm, the Salinas River reached the "action phase" in the Spreckels area, and according to predictive models from the National Weather Service and the Monterey County Water Resources Agency, the river is expected to reach flood stage at or around 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, and continue through 9 p.m. Sunday, January 15.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
107K+
Followers
28K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy