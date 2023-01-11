ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westborough, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FraminghamSOURCE

Flyers Lose to #7-Ranked Wellesley High

WELLESLEY – The Framingham High boys ice hockey team lost, on the road, last night to #7-ranked Wellesley High. Wellesley had a 2-0 lead after two periods. The Raiders went up 3-0 in the third period. Framingham’s Brendan Peck scored to make it 3-1 Framingham. Jeremy Auren registered the...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Flyers Suffer First Bay State Conference Loss

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls ice hockey team lost a tough one tonight, January 11, at Loring Arena. Flyers lose to the Raiders of Wellesley High 3-2. Framingham goals were scored by Sophia Tersoni and Carolyn Cotta. Mackenzie Coleman, Amber Welch, Mason Puumala, and Molly Clark registered assists.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Hoospters Defeat Brookline 62-46

BROOKLINE – The Framingham High girls basketball team had a great road victory tonight, January 10, in Brookline. “The beginning of the game started pretty rocky, as the Warriors started with a 17-2 run on us,” said Flyers Coach Kristen Fucarile. “After re-gathering ourselves in a timeout, we started to come back with poise and composure.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
austinnews.net

Evviva(R) Trattoria Opens New Stoneham Mass. Location

Growing Modern Italian Restaurant Establishes Sixth Massachusetts Spot. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Evviva Trattoria, a Massachusetts-based restaurant brand featuring locally-sourced modern Italian cuisine, today opened its sixth location in Stoneham, Massachusetts. Guests are invited to attend the Grand Opening today, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET. At the ribbon cutting ceremony, official Boston Bruins Anthem singer Todd Angilly will treat the crowd to his performance of the National Anthem. The new Evviva Trattoria location features an open kitchen and bar, a spacious dining room with booths and high-top tables, a private dining room and will offer an outdoor patio with a fire pit. Evviva Trattoria is known to take beloved Italian classics and add its own personal touch, incorporating the freshest ingredients, often from local sources. With additional locations in Westford, Marlborough, Malden, Wrentham and Maynard, Evviva Trattoria features Italian-inspired, locally made cuisine served in a comfortable and family-style atmosphere.
STONEHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Keefe Tech Superintendent Responds To SOURCE Report on Possible Title IX Violations in Athletic Department

FRAMINGHAM – The Keefe Technical High School Superintendent of Schools Jon Evans sent out an email to parents yesterday, January 11, in response to a SOURCE report of possible Title IX violations at the regional technical high school based in Framingham. The digital news outlet never received a direct copy from the Superintendent nor heard from any leader at the school after the report was published. Multiple parents forwarded the email to the news outlet. SOURCE wrote the report after hearing from several female athletes at the high school. The email is posted in its entirety below.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Donna L. Joyce, 76

HOLLISTON – Donna L. Joyce, 76, a longtime resident of Holliston, passed away after a period of declining health on Monday, January 9, 2023. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Beatrice (Booth) and Benjamin Cornish. If you ever visited the former Walter’s Dairy in Holliston,...
HOLLISTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Boys & Girls Clubs of MetroWest Seeks Nominees for Hall of Fame

FRAMINGHAM – Since its inception 79 years ago, Boys and Girls Clubs of MetroWest (BGCMW) has provided children of all backgrounds with the opportunity to grow and realize their dreams. Their experiences in the Boys & Girls Club helped shape them and open doors to a bright future. BGCMW needs the public’s help in identifying community members who deserve to be recognized for their hard work and devotion to the organization.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Robert J. St. Andre, 84

RFRAMINGHAM – Robert J. St. Andre, 84, a longtime resident of Framingham and Franklin, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2023, with family at his side. He was the loving husband of 44 years to the late Joyce (Pepi) St. Andre of Framingham. Born and raised in Framingham, he...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Register For The 2nd Annual Framingham Frosty Festival

FRAMINGHAM – The 2nd Annual Framingham Frosty Festival will take place in February, with or without snow, at Loring Arena. Enjoy an ice sculpturing demonstration. There will be a snow person competition. Try snowshoeing or bring your cross-country skis. If there is no snow, Framingham Parks & Recreation will...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

