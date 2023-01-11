Read full article on original website
Flyers Lose to #7-Ranked Wellesley High
WELLESLEY – The Framingham High boys ice hockey team lost, on the road, last night to #7-ranked Wellesley High. Wellesley had a 2-0 lead after two periods. The Raiders went up 3-0 in the third period. Framingham’s Brendan Peck scored to make it 3-1 Framingham. Jeremy Auren registered the...
Flyers Suffer First Bay State Conference Loss
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls ice hockey team lost a tough one tonight, January 11, at Loring Arena. Flyers lose to the Raiders of Wellesley High 3-2. Framingham goals were scored by Sophia Tersoni and Carolyn Cotta. Mackenzie Coleman, Amber Welch, Mason Puumala, and Molly Clark registered assists.
Framingham High Gymnastics Team Defeats Tigers in Season Opener
HOLLISTON – The Framingham High co-ed gymnastics team defeated the Tigers of Newton North High in their season & home opener at Shen’s Gymnastics in Holliston tonight, January 10. Framingham won 140 to 135.25. Senior captain Kevin Theodoro finished first in the vault (9.6), first in the balance...
Brookline Warriors Defeat Framingham Flyers 61-40
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High boys basketball team hosted the Warriors of Brookline High tonight, January 10. “Tough loss,” Tweeted Coach Jason Gosselin, “but proud of the fight our group showed.”. Framingham is now 2-6 on the season.
Framingham Hoospters Defeat Brookline 62-46
BROOKLINE – The Framingham High girls basketball team had a great road victory tonight, January 10, in Brookline. “The beginning of the game started pretty rocky, as the Warriors started with a 17-2 run on us,” said Flyers Coach Kristen Fucarile. “After re-gathering ourselves in a timeout, we started to come back with poise and composure.”
Worcester Academy basketball star Kayvaun Mulready commits to Providence College
WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester native and Worcester Academy basketball standout Kayvaun Mulready recently committed to Providence College. Mulready, a junior for the Hilltoppers, is excited about being able to play close to home and in front of the Friars faithful. His teammates and coaches are excited for him as well.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, January 12, 2023
1 Tonight is opening night for Framingham High School Drama Company’s production of Cinderella. Tickets are still available for tonight’s performance, as well as shows Friday and Saturday night, and next weekend. 2. Governor Maura Healey & Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll came to Framingham yesterday. 3. CITY OF...
Evviva(R) Trattoria Opens New Stoneham Mass. Location
Growing Modern Italian Restaurant Establishes Sixth Massachusetts Spot. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Evviva Trattoria, a Massachusetts-based restaurant brand featuring locally-sourced modern Italian cuisine, today opened its sixth location in Stoneham, Massachusetts. Guests are invited to attend the Grand Opening today, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET. At the ribbon cutting ceremony, official Boston Bruins Anthem singer Todd Angilly will treat the crowd to his performance of the National Anthem. The new Evviva Trattoria location features an open kitchen and bar, a spacious dining room with booths and high-top tables, a private dining room and will offer an outdoor patio with a fire pit. Evviva Trattoria is known to take beloved Italian classics and add its own personal touch, incorporating the freshest ingredients, often from local sources. With additional locations in Westford, Marlborough, Malden, Wrentham and Maynard, Evviva Trattoria features Italian-inspired, locally made cuisine served in a comfortable and family-style atmosphere.
Keefe Tech Superintendent Responds To SOURCE Report on Possible Title IX Violations in Athletic Department
FRAMINGHAM – The Keefe Technical High School Superintendent of Schools Jon Evans sent out an email to parents yesterday, January 11, in response to a SOURCE report of possible Title IX violations at the regional technical high school based in Framingham. The digital news outlet never received a direct copy from the Superintendent nor heard from any leader at the school after the report was published. Multiple parents forwarded the email to the news outlet. SOURCE wrote the report after hearing from several female athletes at the high school. The email is posted in its entirety below.
Donna L. Joyce, 76
HOLLISTON – Donna L. Joyce, 76, a longtime resident of Holliston, passed away after a period of declining health on Monday, January 9, 2023. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Beatrice (Booth) and Benjamin Cornish. If you ever visited the former Walter’s Dairy in Holliston,...
Framingham High Boys Fight Cancer & Natick High on Saturday Afternoon
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High School boys hockey team will fight cancer and the Natick Redhawks on Saturday, January 14 at Loring Arena. The boys ice hockey game starts at 4:30 p.m. The Flyers are hoping to raise $1,500 for the American Cancer Society.
Double play: WooSox President Charles Steinberg and Worcester schoolteacher to marry
WORCESTER — On March 4, 2022, WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg stood on the front steps of Gates Lane Elementary School to announce a new mentor program for students. Steinberg was in the midst of an interview when a woman, bundled up for the cold weather, exited the school and walked past the...
Garcia Hired To Lead Framingham State University’s Entrepreneur Innovation Center
FRAMINGHAM – Christimara (Christy) Garcia is set to take over as Director of the Framingham State University Entrepreneur Innovation Center (EIC) in January where she will work directly with local entrepreneurs and University business faculty and students. She starts next week. Garcia is a business executive with more than...
Learn About Christa McAuliffe Charter School Thursday; Lottery Deadline January 27
FRAMINGHAM – The deadline to apply to the Christa McAuliffe Charter School for the 2023-24 school year is approaching. The deadline is 11:59 p.m. on January 27, 2023. The blind lottery for 127 sixth grade spots will be held on February 1. There will be a few spots available for seventh grade and grade 8.
Boys & Girls Clubs of MetroWest Seeks Nominees for Hall of Fame
FRAMINGHAM – Since its inception 79 years ago, Boys and Girls Clubs of MetroWest (BGCMW) has provided children of all backgrounds with the opportunity to grow and realize their dreams. Their experiences in the Boys & Girls Club helped shape them and open doors to a bright future. BGCMW needs the public’s help in identifying community members who deserve to be recognized for their hard work and devotion to the organization.
It’s Possible To Still Get Tickets To Framingham High’s Cinderella
Opening night is Thursday, January 12. Shows are also January 13, 14, 20, and 21 at 7;20 p.m. There is also a matinee performance on January 21 at 2 p.m. Emily Spalding has the lead role of Ella (pictured) Some of the cast changes depending on the performance. Other cast...
Arnold Palmer played here: Storied Pleasant Valley Country Club in Sutton sold for $4.1 million
SUTTON - Michael O’Brien and Jay Kunkel tried to purchase Pleasant Valley Country Club during a foreclosure auction in 2010, but they were outbid by John Magill Sr. In March of 2020, they came close to purchasing the club from the Magill family, but decided against it because of the pandemic. Now, finally, the...
CBS Sporting Club closes to make room for ‘new concept’
CBS Sporting Club has closed its doors for good as Patriot Place seeks to reinvent one of its signature locations.
Robert J. St. Andre, 84
RFRAMINGHAM – Robert J. St. Andre, 84, a longtime resident of Framingham and Franklin, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2023, with family at his side. He was the loving husband of 44 years to the late Joyce (Pepi) St. Andre of Framingham. Born and raised in Framingham, he...
Register For The 2nd Annual Framingham Frosty Festival
FRAMINGHAM – The 2nd Annual Framingham Frosty Festival will take place in February, with or without snow, at Loring Arena. Enjoy an ice sculpturing demonstration. There will be a snow person competition. Try snowshoeing or bring your cross-country skis. If there is no snow, Framingham Parks & Recreation will...
