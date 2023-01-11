ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

CBS Sports

Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury flees to Thailand, avoiding other NFL job opportunities, per report

Days after his dismissal as Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury is drawing interest from around the NFL, with multiple teams targeting him for their offensive coordinator vacancies, according to Fox Sports. That doesn't mean Kingsbury is set to return to the sidelines anytime soon. The 43-year-old coach recently bought a one-way ticket to Thailand, according to Peter Schrager, and has respectfully declined all inquiries, telling teams he's not currently interested in coaching.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Morant's slam in Indy highlights Grizzlies' 9th straight win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ja Morant had 23 points, 10 assists and another ferocious dunk, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Indiana Pacers 130-112 on Saturday night to extend the NBA’s longest current winning streak to nine games. Desmond Bane scored 25 points to lead the Grizzlies, who tied Denver for the Western Conference’s best record at 29-13. Neither Bane nor Morant was needed in the fourth quarter. Morant’s soaring slam over Jalen Smith made it a 20-point game with 4:20 left in the third, and Memphis led by as much as 34 in the fourth. The game was tied in the second quarter before Memphis outscored the Pacers 27-11 to take a 68-52 lead at halftime. Morant had five points and four assists during that span.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

Bell, Mintz help Syracuse rally, beat Notre Dame 78-73

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Bell scored 17 points, Judah Mintz scored seven of his 14 points in the final 3 minutes and Syracuse overcame a 12-point second-half deficit to beat Notre Dame 78-73 Saturday night. Maliq Brown scored 15 points and Jesse Edwards added 13 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and four blocks for Syracuse (12-6, 5-2 ACC). Marcus Hammond hit a 3-pointer with 2:37 left that gave the Fighting Irish a two-point lead, but Mintz answered with a jumper 24 seconds later and made 1 of 2 free throws to give Syracuse a 72-71 lead with 1:46 to go. Notre Dame followed with a shot-clock violation — its second consecutive turnover — and then missed four straight field-goal attempts before Nate Laszewski made a layup with 7 seconds left to make it 76-73. Mintz, who finished with eight assists, made 4 of 4 from the free-throw line in the final 20 seconds.
SYRACUSE, NY

