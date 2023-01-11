Read full article on original website
Rep.-elect Maxine Waters appears to get in shouting match with Republicans on House floor
California Rep.-elect Maxine Waters appeared to get in a shouting match with Republicans on the House floor Thursday during the ninth round of voting to elect a speaker.
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
'Damaging cuts' to Medicare and Social Security are looking more likely with McCarthy as House speaker. Here's what it will mean for retirees.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made concessions to far-right GOP members to win his seat, which likely include cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
Kevin McCarthy floats concession on allowing conservatives to remove House speaker
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is floating a deal with conservatives that would make it easier to remove a House speaker in exchange for his ascension to the post.
There are currently zero members of the US House of Representatives
Until a House Speaker is chosen, no one can be sworn in, and everyone's technically a member-elect. This is the first time it's happened in a century.
Dems celebrate largest Black Congressional Caucus ever while excluding GOP Rep.-elect Byron Donalds
Democrats are celebrating the largest Congressional Black Caucus in the nation's history but are excluding GOP speaker nominee Rep.-elect Byron Donalds, R-Fla., from the group.
House Democrats intend to sit on all Republican select committees
House Democrats say they will participate on GOP-led select subcommittees tasked with probing the Biden administration and investigating what Democrats have called conspiracy theories.
“This is a Republican mess”: Progressives warn Democrats not to cut a speaker deal with GOP
This article originally appeared at The Young Turks. Used by permission. At least two progressive groups tell TYT that House Democrats shouldn't make any deal with Republicans to help them elect a speaker, even a unity candidate. The reason: Any guarantees Republicans offer may not stick, given the GOP's inability...
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
POLITICO
A large bloc of House Democrats gave their stamp of approval to the establishment of a House Select Committee on China.
"This will be a bipartisan committee. That is my hope, my desire, my wish that we speak with one voice," Kevin McCarthy said. What happened: Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his first bipartisan victory leading the House, as 146 House Democrats voted to establish a new panel aimed at countering economic and security threats posed by China.
AOC suggests a 'coalition government' in the House during McCarthy speaker battle
The Squad member hinted that her party could be open to a deal in order to help McCarthy get the votes to take the gavel with the GOP in disarray.
Washington Examiner
Buyer beware: House Republicans hint at early headaches for McCarthy speakership
A prominent McCarthy loyalist is foreshadowing early headaches for the aspiring speaker, publicly opposing the House rules package negotiated ahead of the 10 p.m. vote Friday. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), who has stood by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) throughout the long-winded speakership row, balked at the package, which has been paramount to McCarthy's efforts to court Republican holdouts.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez open to compromise with GOP over speaker of the House
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Wednesday refused to rule out supporting a possible compromise candidate for speaker of the House as Republican drama showed no sign of dying down. The progressive leader sounded like she was looking to play Capitol power broker as she floated the prospect of Democrats being...
Click2Houston.com
Texas Republicans tapped to chair four committees in new GOP-led U.S. House
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Republicans are set to chair at least four committees in the new GOP-led U.S. House. Rep. Kay Granger of Fort Worth was selected as chair of...
Republican who backed McCarthy votes ‘present’ in fourth round of voting for House speaker
One of Kevin McCarthy's prior supporters in the House speaker's race voted "present" in the fourth round of voting on Wednesday, and said Republicans need to "stop wasting everyone's time."
Biden congratulates Kevin McCarthy on winning House speakership following dramatic process
President Biden swiftly congratulated House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on his victory just after midnight Saturday, which followed several days of deliberations and dramatic votes.
Noon vote set for new Speaker of the House after GOP's McCarthy voted down time after time
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) -- After multiple votes taken, the stalemate surrounding the Speaker of the House in Congress rolls into a third day as GOP leader Kevin McCarthy remains unable to secure the gavel.Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-California) lost a sixth round of voting for House Speaker and has proposed more key concessions in push to get his 218 votes, including agreeing to propose a rules change that would just one member to call for a vote to oust a sitting speaker, according to sources familiar with the matter.The House GOP majority has been stuck at a contentious stalemate amid opposition...
The House of Representatives will have more guys named 'Mike' than women chairing committees under the new Republican majority
There are set to be six men named Michael with committee gavels in the new GOP-led House, but just three women with the same power.
Patty Murray sworn in as first-ever female President Pro Tempore
Washington’s Democratic Sen. Patty Murray is now the first woman to serve as Senate President Pro Tempore: The head of the Senate. As one of the longest-serving senators, her fellow Democrats elected her to a key role that places her heartbeats away from the presidency. On Tuesday morning, Murray...
