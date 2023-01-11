ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Photo Gallery: Whitmer vs. Central Catholic boys basketball

By By Kurt Steiss / The Blade
 3 days ago

Whitmer defeated Central Catholic 56-45 in a boys high school basketball game at Whitmer High School in Toledo on Tuesday.

Click the image above and the arrows on the left and right to view the full gallery.

