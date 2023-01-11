Read full article on original website
Homeless encampment to close after fatal shooting
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis homeless encampment will be shut down after a man died early Thursday morning following a shooting at the encampment. Minneapolis Police said officers were responding to a shooting near 15th Avenue South and South 6th Street around 6:30 a.m. When officials arrived, they found an...
fox9.com
Hutchinson's guarantee: Why does Minnesota law give disgraced elected officials their old jobs back?
(FOX 9) - No matter how much trouble he got into, former Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson had a six-figure job waiting for him after he left the sheriff's office thanks to Minnesota law. That 1977 law guarantees city and county elected officials the public-sector jobs they left after winning...
Officials say Cedar-Riverside camp where man was fatally wounded is targeted for closure
A homeless encampment in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis is expected to be cleared away for safety reasons after a man was shot and killed there this week
fox9.com
Cedar-Riverside shooting: Councilmember calls out ‘disgusting’ lack of action on encampments
(FOX 9) - Following a reported deadly shooting at a homeless encampment Thursday morning in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis, a city council member is pitting blame against the governor, MNDOT and other agencies for their lack of action toward cleaning up homeless encampments. At approximately 6:25 a.m., Minneapolis Police...
Lawsuit: Minneapolis woman says 2 MPD officers caused brain injury
A woman is suing two Minneapolis police officers, claiming they caused a brain injury by knocking her to the ground during a protest over the police killing of Winston Smith in 2021. Amy Bligh, a licensed drug and alcohol counselor, alleges she was shoved by officers Nicholas Anderson and Andrew...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Reaches Tentative Settlement With Daunte Wright’s Girlfriend
The city of Brooklyn Center has reached a tentative settlement agreement with Daunte Wright’s girlfriend. Alayna Albrecht-Payton was sitting next to Wright when he was shot and killed on April 11, 2021, by former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter. Albrecht-Payton sued for injuries she sustained due to “defendant...
Minneapolis fighting surge of winter crime with 16 people shot over 7 days
MINNEAPOLIS -- A new year in Minneapolis is starting with a surge of violence. So far, 16 people have been shot over 7 days. But these shootings coincide with a record number of illegal guns being taken off the streets.Reg Chapman has more from leaders asking the community to stay vigilant against gun violence.Since Jan. 1, there have been at least three mass shootings, with more than 3 people hit by gunfire--including a deadly shooting Wednesday in North Minneapolis where two people were shot and one killed in an attempted carjacking."We're fighting against that guns that come to this state...
Hennepin County Medical Examiner adapts to rising number of opioid deaths
HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office took on a record-breaking number of drug and alcohol-related deaths this year. The majority of those deaths were caused by opioids. “Like all medical examiners and coroner's across the country, we've seen our drug fatality rates skyrocket,” said...
1 killed in Brooklyn Park rollover crash
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- One person was killed early Saturday morning in a rollover crash in Brooklyn Park.Authorities say the crash happened on westbound Highway 610 past Highway 252 around 1 a.m. A 55-year-old man from Blaine was driving a Ford F150 when he veered off the road and came into the center median and rolled. He was ejected from the car and died at the scene. Minnesota State Patrol said he was not wearing a seatbelt.Information about the victim's identity will be released at a later time.The incident is under investigation.
fox9.com
Landlord reaches agreement with Minneapolis to clean up run-down properties
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After years of complaints, the City of Minneapolis is now forcing its largest landlord of single-family homes to clean up some of its properties. A tenant rights advocacy group is calling for this major victory. The City of Minneapolis and Front Yard Residential have signed a two-year agreement that requires the corporate landlord to abide by 17 conditions, seven of which are related to property management practices.
Hazmat response to Minneapolis apartment after worker reported dizziness, nausea
A vacant apartment in Minneapolis was inspected and later cleared for hazardous materials after a maintenance crew member reported dizziness and nausea upon entering it. Crews with the Minneapolis Fire Department responded to reports of possible hazardous materials in a vacant apartment on the 3700 block of Nicollet Avenue at around 3:40 p.m. Thursday.
willmarradio.com
Man shot and killed in Minneapolis homeless encampment
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting at a Minneapolis homeless encampment. The shooting happened yesterday morning in the area near 15th Avenue South and Sixth Street South in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died. No arrests have been announced.
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee police: Deny THC licenses to two of three new applicants
Three Shakopee businesses are requesting THC licenses that will be considered at next Tuesday’s Shakopee City Council meeting, though police have recommended that two of them be denied. A Shakopee Police Department memo stated that as of Jan. 11, the city had received THC license applications from Easy Street...
californiaexaminer.net
1 Killed And 3 Shot In North Minneapolis
1 Killed And 3 Shot In North Minneapolis: According to Police Chief Brian O’Hara, a man was shot and killed on Wednesday night in the parking lot of a grocery store in the north of Minneapolis. Two other victims of the shooting were rushed to a hospital in severe condition.
Lawsuit targeting Minneapolis schools' racial layoff policy dismissed by judge
MINNEAPOLIS — A district judge has dismissed the lawsuit filed by a Minneapolis taxpayer claiming the Minneapolis Public School District's new policy to lay off white teachers before teachers of color is unconstitutional. Judge Christian Sande ruled that the plaintiff, Deborah Clapp, lacked legal standing to make the claim....
Family of Deshaun Hill, Minneapolis Public Schools reach $500K settlement 1 year after his fatal shooting
MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis Public Schools agreed Tuesday night to a $500,000 settlement with the family of the 15-year-old North High School star quarterback who was killed following an unplanned early release from school.The Minneapolis Public Schools Board of Education agreed to a settlement with the family of Deshaun Hill Jr. nearly a year after his death. The Hill family's attorney says the payment is the highest amount allowed through the district.RELATED: 'He Was A Real-Life Star' - Hundreds Celebrate Deshaun Hill's Life At Memorial ServiceThe teen was shot and killed a few blocks from the high school on Feb. 9,...
Man sentenced to 40 years for killing Brooklyn Center woman
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – An Anoka man will spend 40 years behind bars after shooting and killing his girlfriend.Michael Klinger was sentenced Thursday in connection to a shooting last year.Brooklyn Park police responded to a shooting at a residence on the 5400 block of 68th Avenue North in late July.According to the complaint, witnesses at the residence said the victim and her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Klinger, had been arguing in the other room when they heard a gunshot. Fearing for their lives, they fled the residence.Klinger, 36, was arrested later that day in St. Louis park.In addition to second-degree murder, Klinger was charged in the first degree with aggravated controlled substance crime and possessing ammunition or a firearm after being convicted for a violent crime.His bond was initially set at $1.5 million with conditions.The victim was identified as 34-year-old Katie Ann Fredrickson.Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
Over 40,000 fentanyl pills recovered from downtown Minneapolis apartment
MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities confiscated over 40,000 fentanyl pills and several guns in a downtown Minneapolis apartment Friday.The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says it seized an illegally possessed AR pistol and handgun as well as 9 pounds of fentanyl pills.The bust was in collaboration with the MSP Airport Police Department and the HCSO Violent Offender Task Force. At this time it's not clear how many individuals were arrested.
Violence Free Minnesota tracks second 'intimate partner homicide' of year
ST PAUL, Minn. — Violence Free Minnesota is the only known entity tracking the number of "intimate partner homicides" statewide each year and communications program manager Joe Shannon says the organization is already remembering the first two victims of 2023. "We call it our We Remember campaign and we...
Minneapolis School Board approves settlement with family of Deshaun Hill
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Public School Board approved a $500,000 settlement with the family of a student who was fatally shot after leaving North High School. Police say 15-year-old Deshaun Hill Jr. was shot Feb. 9 in the area of Penn Avenue North and Golden Valley Road. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died the next day.
