Hennepin County, MN

KARE 11

Homeless encampment to close after fatal shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis homeless encampment will be shut down after a man died early Thursday morning following a shooting at the encampment. Minneapolis Police said officers were responding to a shooting near 15th Avenue South and South 6th Street around 6:30 a.m. When officials arrived, they found an...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis fighting surge of winter crime with 16 people shot over 7 days

MINNEAPOLIS -- A new year in Minneapolis is starting with a surge of violence. So far, 16 people have been shot over 7 days. But these shootings coincide with a record number of illegal guns being taken off the streets.Reg Chapman has more from leaders asking the community to stay vigilant against gun violence.Since Jan. 1, there have been at least three mass shootings, with more than 3 people hit by gunfire--including a deadly shooting Wednesday in North Minneapolis where two people were shot and one killed in an attempted carjacking."We're fighting against that guns that come to this state...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 killed in Brooklyn Park rollover crash

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- One person was killed early Saturday morning in a rollover crash in Brooklyn Park.Authorities say the crash happened on westbound Highway 610 past Highway 252 around 1 a.m. A 55-year-old man from Blaine was driving a Ford F150 when he veered off the road and came into the center median and rolled. He was ejected from the car and died at the scene. Minnesota State Patrol said he was not wearing a seatbelt.Information about the victim's identity will be released at a later time.The incident is under investigation. 
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

Landlord reaches agreement with Minneapolis to clean up run-down properties

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After years of complaints, the City of Minneapolis is now forcing its largest landlord of single-family homes to clean up some of its properties. A tenant rights advocacy group is calling for this major victory. The City of Minneapolis and Front Yard Residential have signed a two-year agreement that requires the corporate landlord to abide by 17 conditions, seven of which are related to property management practices.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Man shot and killed in Minneapolis homeless encampment

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting at a Minneapolis homeless encampment. The shooting happened yesterday morning in the area near 15th Avenue South and Sixth Street South in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died. No arrests have been announced.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee police: Deny THC licenses to two of three new applicants

Three Shakopee businesses are requesting THC licenses that will be considered at next Tuesday’s Shakopee City Council meeting, though police have recommended that two of them be denied. A Shakopee Police Department memo stated that as of Jan. 11, the city had received THC license applications from Easy Street...
SHAKOPEE, MN
californiaexaminer.net

1 Killed And 3 Shot In North Minneapolis

1 Killed And 3 Shot In North Minneapolis: According to Police Chief Brian O’Hara, a man was shot and killed on Wednesday night in the parking lot of a grocery store in the north of Minneapolis. Two other victims of the shooting were rushed to a hospital in severe condition.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Family of Deshaun Hill, Minneapolis Public Schools reach $500K settlement 1 year after his fatal shooting

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis Public Schools agreed Tuesday night to a $500,000 settlement with the family of the 15-year-old North High School star quarterback who was killed following an unplanned early release from school.The Minneapolis Public Schools Board of Education agreed to a settlement with the family of Deshaun Hill Jr. nearly a year after his death. The Hill family's attorney says the payment is the highest amount allowed through the district.RELATED: 'He Was A Real-Life Star' - Hundreds Celebrate Deshaun Hill's Life At Memorial ServiceThe teen was shot and killed a few blocks from the high school on Feb. 9,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man sentenced to 40 years for killing Brooklyn Center woman

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – An Anoka man will spend 40 years behind bars after shooting and killing his girlfriend.Michael Klinger was sentenced Thursday in connection to a shooting last year.Brooklyn Park police responded to a shooting at a residence on the 5400 block of 68th Avenue North in late July.According to the complaint, witnesses at the residence said the victim and her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Klinger, had been arguing in the other room when they heard a gunshot. Fearing for their lives, they fled the residence.Klinger, 36, was arrested later that day in St. Louis park.In addition to second-degree murder, Klinger was charged in the first degree with aggravated controlled substance crime and possessing ammunition or a firearm after being convicted for a violent crime.His bond was initially set at $1.5 million with conditions.The victim was identified as 34-year-old Katie Ann Fredrickson.Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Over 40,000 fentanyl pills recovered from downtown Minneapolis apartment

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities confiscated over 40,000 fentanyl pills and several guns in a downtown Minneapolis apartment Friday.The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says it seized an illegally possessed AR pistol and handgun as well as 9 pounds of fentanyl pills.The bust was in collaboration with the MSP Airport Police Department and the HCSO Violent Offender Task Force.  At this time it's not clear how many individuals were arrested.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

