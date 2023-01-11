ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

TH South boys and girls swimmers sweep TH North

Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South renewed their rivalry in the pool Thursday night. The Braves boys and girls picked up the sweep. In the boys race South won 136-36, while in the girls competition it was South 101-68.
Linton basketball coach to return to the court after arrest

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Linton High School coach Joey Hart will return to the basketball court soon. The superintendent says Hart will have served his suspension and can return on Saturday, January 28. No other comment will be released. Hart was arrested earlier this year on a misdemeanor charge of...
Vigo County residents were able to meet with Indiana Legislators

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Residents had the chance to meet Indiana legislators in Terre Haute. The Vigo County Public Library hosted the legislative cracker-barrel. Legislators shared their goals for the next legislative session. Residents were also able to share what is on their mind. Senator Jon Ford, Representatives Pfaff...
Middle and high schoolers invited to MLK Youth Summit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Your student can take advantage of an important learning opportunity in the Wabash Valley. The Terre Haute Human Relation Commission is hosting a Martin Luther King Jr. Day Youth Summit. They'll learn about MLK's life, work and legacy. Students can also hear from local activists...
Pat Goodwin files for Terre Haute mayoral race

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Businessman Pat Goodwin has announced his candidacy for mayor of Terre Haute. The businessman and lifelong Terre Haute resident filed Thursday morning as a democrat, saying Terre Haute is reading for a change. "People who know me know I’m always working to make our city...
Clay Community School Board approved a new tobacco prevention program

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay Community School Board approved a new program that will help tobacco prevention in schools at its first meeting of 2023. More and more students are being caught using tobacco products at school. School administrators reported that students are also abusing marijuana. Northview High reported that they have already given out 16 referrals this year.
School board member responds to claim made at meeting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Legal representation for the Vigo County School Board continues to investigate a claim made against a newly sworn-in school board member during a recent meeting. The situation ties to racial harassment at West Vigo High School, in which the school corporation said several students were...
Public hearing to focus on proposed State Road 63 intersection project

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An upcoming public hearing will focus on creating a reduced conflict intersection project on State Road 63 in Vermillion County. A proposed project from the Indiana Department of Transportation aims to improve safety and reduce the number of crashes on the highway near the Beef House Restaurant & Dinner Theatre and the intersection of E. Co. Rd. 1650 N. in Highland Township.
Here's how you can get tax help in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a service available for taxpayers in Knox County. The United Way of Knox County is once again offering its VITA or "Volunteers in Tax Assistance" program. The free program helps people complete their tax returns. Anyone can pick up a packet at the Knox...
Terre Haute police search for gas station robbery suspects

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department needs your help finding several wanted suspects. The department shared a series of photos on social media. These men are wanted for questioning concerning an armed robbery at a gas station. It happened on January 5 at the Sunoco on...
Central Dispatch Emotional Support Skunk - 5pm

"He's the calm to our chaos." Emotional Support Skunk helps employees at Knox County Central Dispatch. Your first instinct when you see a skunk is probably to run away.

