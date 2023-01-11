ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

State Agencies Fast-track Groundwater Recharge Pilot Project to Capture California Flood Waters for Underground Storage - Multiple Landowners Can Divert Excess Flows from Mariposa Creek Near the City of Merced to Recharge a Key Groundwater Basin

January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Department of Water Resources (DWR) is partnering with the State Water Resources Control Board to fast-track efforts to capture flood waters to recharge groundwater basins. Water captured during extreme wet periods such as the one California is now experiencing will be stored in groundwater basins for use during dry periods.
MERCED, CA
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Tax Relief for Californians Impacted by Winter Storms – Counties Include Fresno, Merced, Madera, and Mariposa

January 13, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Californians impacted by winter storms are now eligible to claim a deduction for a disaster loss and will have more time to file their taxes. “Whether it’s more time to file your taxes or getting a deduction, this tax relief will support Californians who have been impacted by the ongoing storms battering the state,” said Governor Newsom. “California is working swiftly to get people back on their feet and help communities recover.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
After going viral, California man seeks to aid flooded hometown

Drone footage of Alejandro Martinez's flooded hometown in Central California quickly caught traction over Instagram, and now he’s looking to help support the area’s recovery. Parked at the small convenient market, Alejandro Martinez turned on his phone camera and continued to document the murky floodwaters on that had...
PLANADA, CA
Evacuation warning issued for parts of Stanislaus County

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — An evacuation warning was issued for parts of Stanislaus County on Friday afternoon, according to the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services. The warning is in place for rural Patterson and the Grayson area along the San Joaquin River. Anyone who chooses to evacuate is...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
DA: Election fraud charge filed against Firebaugh City Clerk

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A charge of election fraud has been filed against the Firebaugh City Clerk Amanda Pearl Speakes, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. The DA’s office announced Thursday that Speakes – who also goes by the name Amanda Fleming – is alleged to have submitted a candidate application that represented […]
FIREBAUGH, CA
Evacuation orders in place throughout parts of Merced County

This week’s major storms continue to impact residents of Merced County as evacuation orders are in place due to drastic flooding. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke also issued a stern warning to anyone thinking about ignoring the evacuation orders and staying behind. Driving the news: One of the major...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
Fatal Head-On Collision on State Route 165 and Westside Boulevard

In Merced County, officials reported a fatality following a head-on crash on the afternoon of Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The traffic collision occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. on State Route 165 in the vicinity of Westside Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Head-On Crash Fatality on...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
Pedestrian Collision Fatality on Santa Fe Drive in Merced County

In Merced County, officials recently reported a fatality following a hit-and-run pedestrian accident on Santa Fe Drive in the vicinity of California Street. The incident occurred on Monday, January 9, 2023, at approximately 8:15 p.m. in Winton, officials said. Details on the Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Fatality on Santa Fe Drive. The...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
As Bear Creek Water Levels Rise, Merced, Calif. Homes Face Flood Risks

While much of California is facing serious floods after torrential rain and an atmospheric river storm slammed the West Coast, some of the worst are currently taking place in Northern California's Merced County. Unfortunately, the water levels in the region's iconic Bear Creek have risen exponentially, to the point that thousands of families have been forced to evacuate their homes, while critical roads have been completely submerged in water.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
Flood Watch Continues as Heavy Rainfall is Expected Beginning Saturday Morning for Most of Central California - Includes Fresno, Merced, Mariposa, Madera Counties and Yosemite

January 13, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports Environmental conditions are favorable for heavy rainfall in most of Central California Saturday and Saturday night, which could result in flooding. Pay close attention to the weather and be ready to move to higher ground quickly. Flood Watch. National...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
The City of Merced Evacuation Orders Still in Effect for Some Areas

CONTACT: Jennifer Flachman, Public Information Officer. The City of Merced Evacuation Orders Still in Effect for Some Areas. Merced, Calif. (January 10, 2023) – Evacuation Orders are still in effect for the following streets:. W. North Bear Creek Drive. La Cresenta Ave. La Palma Ave. La Mirada Drive. Corona...
MERCED, CA

