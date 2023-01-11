Read full article on original website
TH South boys and girls swimmers sweep TH North
Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South renewed their rivalry in the pool Thursday night. The Braves boys and girls picked up the sweep. In the boys race South won 136-36, while in the girls competition it was South 101-68.
Linton basketball coach to return to the court after arrest
LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Linton High School coach Joey Hart will return to the basketball court soon. The superintendent says Hart will have served his suspension and can return on Saturday, January 28. No other comment will be released. Hart was arrested earlier this year on a misdemeanor charge of...
"There persists this negative narrative.." Indiana teacher shortage enters into year three
INDIANA (WTHI)- It's been three years after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and Hoosier teachers are still in high demand. Brad Balch is the dean of the College of Education at Indiana State University. He said the problem is hanging around for several reasons. That includes issues, like low salary, burnout, changes in technology, and respect.
"He's the calm to our chaos." Emotional Support Skunk helps employees at Knox County Central Dispatch
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Your first instinct when you see a skunk is probably to run away. That’s not the case at Knox County Central Dispatch. Nugget the skunk was adopted from the Indiana skunk rescue in North Salem, Indiana in 2020. "My adult daughter brought him home. When...
Pat Goodwin files for Terre Haute mayoral race
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Businessman Pat Goodwin has announced his candidacy for mayor of Terre Haute. The businessman and lifelong Terre Haute resident filed Thursday morning as a democrat, saying Terre Haute is reading for a change. "People who know me know I’m always working to make our city...
New information was released following a Wednesday police incident at 14th and Liberty
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more information about a police situation on Wednesday in Terre Haute. It happened at a house near 14th Street and Liberty Avenue. We now know the police arrested Daurel Thomas. An arrest record shows he is from Gary, Indiana. On Thursday, the...
School board member responds to claim made at meeting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Legal representation for the Vigo County School Board continues to investigate a claim made against a newly sworn-in school board member during a recent meeting. The situation ties to racial harassment at West Vigo High School, in which the school corporation said several students were...
Middle and high schoolers invited to MLK Youth Summit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Your student can take advantage of an important learning opportunity in the Wabash Valley. The Terre Haute Human Relation Commission is hosting a Martin Luther King Jr. Day Youth Summit. They'll learn about MLK's life, work and legacy. Students can also hear from local activists...
Plea agreement accepted, entered by one of the suspects in Chloe Carroll murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One of the suspects in the Chloe Carroll murder investigation has accepted and entered a plea deal. Cody Scherb was charged with possession of a dangerous firearm and theft of a firearm, that investigators believe was later used to kill Carroll. He will be serving...
Clay Community School Board approved a new tobacco prevention program
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay Community School Board approved a new program that will help tobacco prevention in schools at its first meeting of 2023. More and more students are being caught using tobacco products at school. School administrators reported that students are also abusing marijuana. Northview High reported that they have already given out 16 referrals this year.
"The last thing we want to do is have something like that happen here..." Clay Community Schools begin to develop its police force
CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- School leaders in Clay County are taking steps towards building a full Clay Community Schools police force. They've placed Josh Clarke, a veteran with the county sheriff's office, at the helm. Clarke said officers have always been present in the schools, but the police force will...
Local shoppers are noticing a huge increase in egg prices - Local farmer explains why
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rising inflation mixed with outbreaks of the avian flu have bumped up the price of eggs. It's something that's happening across the country, leaving many people frustrated. Local shoppers in Terre Haute are noticing the high prices on the store's shelves. "It's ridiculous. It is...
Woman accused of stealing money from the son she had with fallen Terre Haute police officer receives maximum sentence
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have continuing coverage on a court case in Sullivan County. In November, Josie Baker entered a guilty plea to theft. On Friday, Baker was sentenced to the maximum amount. Five years in prison. Baker entered a guilty plea after investigators say she stole money...
Public hearing to focus on proposed State Road 63 intersection project
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An upcoming public hearing will focus on creating a reduced conflict intersection project on State Road 63 in Vermillion County. A proposed project from the Indiana Department of Transportation aims to improve safety and reduce the number of crashes on the highway near the Beef House Restaurant & Dinner Theatre and the intersection of E. Co. Rd. 1650 N. in Highland Township.
Terre Haute man sentenced to federal prison time on gun and drug charges
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man will serve federal prison time after he pleaded guilty to drug and weapon charges. The Department of Justice says 30-year-old Emmanuel Dareon Jones has been sentenced to over 11 years for the distribution of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Terre Haute police search for gas station robbery suspects
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department needs your help finding several wanted suspects. The department shared a series of photos on social media. These men are wanted for questioning concerning an armed robbery at a gas station. It happened on January 5 at the Sunoco on...
Here's how you can get tax help in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a service available for taxpayers in Knox County. The United Way of Knox County is once again offering its VITA or "Volunteers in Tax Assistance" program. The free program helps people complete their tax returns. Anyone can pick up a packet at the Knox...
