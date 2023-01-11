Read full article on original website
How to watch Michigan State basketball vs. Illinois: TV channel, stream, radio
Michigan State plays a second straight road game Friday night, taking on Illinois at State Farm Center. The Spartans will be putting their seven-game win streak on the line in the only matchup with the Illini in the regular season. MSU moved to 4-1 in Big Ten play with Tuesday's...
Former USC WR CJ Williams is headed to Wisconsin, breaks down his decision
Former USC wideout C.J. Williams announced he’ll be transferring in to Wisconsin. Williams officially visited the Badgers over the weekend and said everything about the place just felt right for him. He planned to take a few more trips this coming weekend but decided to shut things down. “I’m...
Preview, live thread and updates: Michigan basketball vs. Iowa
The Michigan men’s basketball team faces Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday night for the only regular-season meeting of the season between the two programs. The Hawkeyes (10-6 overall, 2-3 Big Ten) have beaten Indiana and Rutgers since an 0-3 start to conference play. They have done so in typical Iowa fashion — a top-15 offense contrasted with a lackluster defense.
First Impressions: Payton Sandfort puts Iowa City on his back, carries Hawkeyes to 93-84 win over Michigan
Michigan's three-point barrage put them out in front, but sophomore Iowa guard Payton Sandfort put his city on his back as he carried the Hawkeyes to a 93-84 win over Michigan. Let's dive into some of the first impressions. -- Jett Howard was off and running for the Michigan Wolverines....
2025 Wisconsin OL Owen Strebig visiting Illini
Illini will host 2025 Wisconsin offensive lineman for unofficial visit. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Where Wisconsin football stands in way-too-early rankings for 2023 season
A new era for the Wisconsin football program has begun, and it has come with endless optimism for the 2023 season and beyond. After a disappointing 6-6 regular season in which Paul Chryst was fired, UW officials made one of the most impressive hires of the coaching cycle in Luke Fickell, who went 57-18 with a College Football Playoff appearance at Cincinnati. The belief is that it won’t take long for the Badgers to become contenders in the Big Ten Conference again.
Michigan offensive guard Trevor Keegan announces NFL Draft decision
After four seasons with the Michigan football team and two as a starter along the Wolverines' offensive line, Trevor Keegan announced Tuesday that he isn't quite done yet. The left guard announced on social media that he would return to Michigan for a fifth season. "For the past 4 years,...
Wisconsin hires former New York Jets assistant as defensive line coach
MADISON, Wis. — New Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell has nearly completed his coaching staff. The program announced on Thursday the hiring of defensive line coach Greg Scruggs, who held the same role under Fickell at Cincinnati from 2020-21. He spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons as Cincinnati’s director of player development.
Stanford commit Cameron Brandt locks in visit to Michigan
Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon defensive lineman Cameron Brandt told us last month he planned to take a visit to Michigan and he recently locked in a date. Brandt has.
Michigan State's 4 incoming freshmen nominated to be McDonald's All Americans
According to the rankings, Tom Izzo signed one of the best recruiting classes of his Hall of Fame career in November. There’s still an opportunity for the star-studded quartet to add another layer of polish to the class before arriving in East Lansing. All four of MSU’s incoming freshmen...
