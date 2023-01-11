ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preview, live thread and updates: Michigan basketball vs. Iowa

The Michigan men’s basketball team faces Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday night for the only regular-season meeting of the season between the two programs. The Hawkeyes (10-6 overall, 2-3 Big Ten) have beaten Indiana and Rutgers since an 0-3 start to conference play. They have done so in typical Iowa fashion — a top-15 offense contrasted with a lackluster defense.
Where Wisconsin football stands in way-too-early rankings for 2023 season

A new era for the Wisconsin football program has begun, and it has come with endless optimism for the 2023 season and beyond. After a disappointing 6-6 regular season in which Paul Chryst was fired, UW officials made one of the most impressive hires of the coaching cycle in Luke Fickell, who went 57-18 with a College Football Playoff appearance at Cincinnati. The belief is that it won’t take long for the Badgers to become contenders in the Big Ten Conference again.
Wisconsin hires former New York Jets assistant as defensive line coach

MADISON, Wis. — New Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell has nearly completed his coaching staff. The program announced on Thursday the hiring of defensive line coach Greg Scruggs, who held the same role under Fickell at Cincinnati from 2020-21. He spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons as Cincinnati’s director of player development.
