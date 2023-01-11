Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Update: Jo-Ann is Closing Stores in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenBridgeport, WV
WVU takes fifth straight loss to OU in Norman
Another game, another heartbreaking loss for West Virginia. The Oklahoma Sooners pulled off a near wire-to-wire victory over WVU in Norman, Oklahoma on Saturday. But, as the 77-76 scoreline might indicate, the contest was a struggle to the bitter end as the Mountaineers squandered multiple opportunities to overtake the Sooners for their first conference win.
Huggins on final shot: “I’m not sure LeBron would have made that one”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia had everything it needed to close a two-point gap at Oklahoma: the ball and 25 seconds on the clock. As Joe Toussaint received the inbound from Kedrian Johnson, Erik Stevenson cut under the basket and squeezed between a pair of screeners hoping to get open for a jump shot. The Sooners were quick to realize the ploy and CJ Noland switched off and got a hand in Stevenson’s face.
Amid adversity, WVU travels to Norman to face OU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball is back on the road on Saturday when the Mountaineers square off against Oklahoma at the Sooners’ Lloyd Noble Center. Tip-off is set for noon ET on ESPN2. WVU heads west without a Big 12 win and a shortened bench,...
WVU men’s hoops at Oklahoma: Tip time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball hits the road to face Oklahoma for its fifth Big 12 game on Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know. WVU men’s basketball at Oklahoma game information. Date: Saturday, Jan. 14, 2022. Time: 12 p.m. ET. Location: Lloyd Noble...
No. 24 WVU wrestling holds off Chattanooga
Tied at 16-16 heading into the final two matches, the No. 24 West Virginia University wrestling team went on to claim back-to-back decisions and secure a 22-16 road win over Chattanooga on Friday night inside Maclellan Gym. Starting the dual at 157 pounds, redshirt senior Alex Hornfeck pulled off an...
West Virginia brings 0-4 league record to Oklahoma
Despite his team’s 0-4 start to conference play, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins remains confident in his team. “I think this team is going to be a good team,” Huggins said. “I think it’s going to be an NCAA Tournament team.”. Point guard Kedrian Johnson is...
Kole Taylor signs with West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU’s Christmas gift officially inked his papers to become a Mountaineer. Kole Taylor, a transfer tight end from LSU, signed a grant-in-aid and will officially join West Virginia, according to WVU coach Neal Brown. He joins the Mountaineers with two years of eligibility. Taylor committed...
WVU adds transfer kicker Michael Hayes
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — There’s a new leg coming to Morgantown. WVU coach Neal Brown announced Friday that Michael Hayes, a redshirt junior transfer kicker, signed a grant-in-aid to join West Virginia. He has two years of eligibility. Hayes spent four years at Georgia State, playing three seasons after...
Huggins: “I don’t understand” Perez waiver denial
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Wednesday night was a disappointing one for West Virginia men’s basketball. Just over an hour before Bob Huggins’ squad fell in a heartbreaker to Baylor, it had learned that transfer guard Jose Perez will not appear for the Mountaineers this season. The NCAA’s decision...
Divers conclude day one to open Backyard Brawl
The West Virginia University men’s and women’s diving teams wrapped up day one of competition against Pitt at Trees Pool in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Friday evening. The Mountaineers claimed two top-five finishes in the women’s 3-meter, and one top-three finish in the men’s 1-meter. WVU senior...
WVU returns to action at Nittany Lion Challenge
The West Virginia University track and field team returns to action in the 2022-23 indoor season on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Nittany Lion Challenge hosted by Penn State University at the Horace Ashenfelter III Indoor Track in University Park, Pennsylvania. Saturday’s action begins at 11 a.m. ET, with field...
No. 24 West Virginia Continues Road Trip at Chattanooga
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The No. 24 West Virginia University wrestling team visits Chattanooga, Tennessee, for a nonconference dual against Chattanooga on Friday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can catch all the action on ESPN+. Direct links to the video stream and live stats can be found on...
Mazey Adds In-State Transfer
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University baseball coach Randy Mazey has announced the addition of freshman infielder Michael McKinney to the program. A native of Sophia, West Virginia, McKinney arrives from NC State, where he spent the Fall 2022 semester. As a mid-year enrollee, he is not eligible for competition during the 2023 season.
WVU adds former Penn State defensive tackle
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s coaching staff has attacked the transfer portal in recent days, adding depth at wide receiver and the defensive line. They added another piece to the defensive front on Thursday. Former Penn State defensive tackle Fatorma Mulbah announced he has committed to West Virginia....
