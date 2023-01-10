Student at North Hills high school taken to hospital after ingesting drug, officials say

A student at a San Fernando Valley high school who was hospitalized Tuesday may have eaten marijuana edibles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police arrived at James Monroe High School, on Haskell Avenue in the North Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, shortly after 12:30 p.m. There, paramedics treated a patient, said Margaret Stewart, with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The student was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, according to a statement from the L.A. school police, but wasn't considered to be in danger. School officials contacted emergency services out of an abundance of caution, Officer Nina Buranasombati said in the statement, and they called the student's parents in keeping with Los Angeles Unified School District policy.

Narcan, the medication used to reverse or reduce the effects of an opioid overdose, was not used based on an early evaluation of the student, according to school police. Los Angeles police confirmed the student was believed to have consumed marijuana edibles. The campus remained open during the incident.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .