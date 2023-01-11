Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit
Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...
Kanye West Spotted For The First Time In Weeks While Holding Hands With Mystery Woman
Kanye West is no longer missing in action! The controversial rapper was photographed at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 8, for the first time in weeks. However, West was not flying solo during the outing as he was seen holding hands with a blonde mystery woman as they made their way inside.The "Heartless" artist smiled as he drove with the anonymous female in his Maybach before hitting up the swanky establishment. KANYE WEST DROPPED BY LAWYER CAMILLA VASQUEZ & CAA TALENT AGENCY AFTER REFUSING TO APOLOGIZE FOR ANTI-SEMITIC REMARKSWest was allegedly laying low after his...
Kanye West Spotted With Mystery Woman Amid "Missing" Rumors
Kanye West was seen with a mystery woman in Beverly Hills on Sunday. Kanye West drove around Beverly Hills in his Maybach with a mystery woman on Sunday. TMZ published photos of the rapper, amid rumors that he’s been “missing” for several weeks. In the car, West...
Kanye West: Former business manager says rapper is 'missing' after failing to locate him for lawsuit
Kanye West’s former business manager considers the rapper “missing”, as he’s apparently been unable to locate him for several weeks.Thomas St John was the “Gold Digger” musician’s senior financial advisor for 18 months but is now said to be suing him over lack of payment.In court papers filed on Monday 19 December, Thomas sought more time to serve the lawsuit papers to West, as he’s been unable to locate the rapper.West, also known as Ye, is named as the defendant on the court documents, alongside Yeezy LLC.According to the papers, obtained by The US Sun, Thomas is seeking an...
Ex-Billionaire Kanye West Spotted In Public For First Time In Weeks, All Smiles With Mystery Woman & No Nick Fuentes In Sight
Disgraced Kanye West was spotted in public for the first time in weeks and the ex-billionaire appeared to be in good spirits with a mystery woman, RadarOnline.com has learned. Over the weekend, West was photographed arriving at the Waldorf Astoria hotel while holding a blonde woman’s hand. Kanye appeared to be wearing the same green puffer jacket and camo trucker hat he’s been rocking for some time. In photos, West was seen with a big grin on his face during the outing. White nationalist Nick Fuentes, who had been by West’s side for weeks before he went MIA, was not...
Rapper Behind Bars After Spending $700,000 Accidentally Wired to His Bank Account
An aspiring rapper was sentenced to jail after spending a couple's life savings on gold bullion bars and expensive designer clothes. Abdel Ghadia, who raps under the stage name "Slimmy," was sentenced to 18 months behind bars at Burwood Local Court in Sydney, Australia, in early December after receiving a mysterious lump deposit of $759,314 in his savings account.
REVEALED: 'Gangsta's Paradise' Rapper Coolio Died Without Will In Place, 7 Children Likely To Get Fortune
Coolio had no will in place at the time of his death. The Gangsta's Paradise rapper left no official word on how he wanted to divvy up his fortune among his seven children when he suddenly passed away in September, RadarOnline.com has learned.Coolio died intestate, meaning there was no will set up. According to documents obtained by The Blast, the late musician's manager filed a probate to start the process of getting his estate appraised.The Fantastic Voyage rapper's estate is believed to be over $300k, which allegedly includes his “personal property and demand deposit accounts, financial accounts, insurance policies, and...
Lil Wayne Fires Back At Chef Suing Him For $500K Over Alleged Wrongful Termination, His Camp Says She Breached Rapper's Privacy
Lil Wayne's camp has addressed the $500K wrongful termination lawsuit filed by the rapper's former chef — and claimed she was fired for cause, RadarOnline.com has learned.Earlier this week, Morghan Medlock filed her bombshell case against Wayne in which she claimed to have been fired after asking for time off — after her child suffered a medical emergency. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Medlock alleged in addition to wrongful termination, she suffered retaliation and unlawful practices.Weezy's team has since responded to the allegations from the former chef and claimed that Medlock was relieved of her chef duties due...
Ex-Playboy and Maxim Model Sentenced for Murder of California Psychiatrist Found Stuffed in Trunk of Her Car
A former Playboy and Maxim model was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in Nevada state prison on Tuesday over her role in the death of a California doctor found stuffed in the trunk of a car near Las Vegas. Kelsey Turner, 29, entered an Alford plea in November of...
Lil Wayne's Ex-Personal Chef Files $500k Lawsuit Against Rapper For Wrongful Termination
New Orleans rapper Lil Wayne was hit with a boiling $500k lawsuit from his former chef for alleged wrongful termination, RadarOnline.com has learned. The shocking lawsuit comes after RadarOnline.com exclusively reported details on a different suit filed against the rapper by another ex-employee — his personal assistant, who accused Lil Wayne of assault while onboard his private jet. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, former chef Morghan Medlock accused the I'm On One rapper of wrongful termination after she allegedly had to leave a Las Vegas trip with Wayne early to deal with a family emergency. Along with the accusation...
Kanye West pictured for first time in weeks after former business manager said he was 'missing'
Kanye West has been seen out and about in public for the first time in weeks after a former business manager claimed the rapper was “missing”.Thomas St John, who was the “Gold Digger” musician’s senior financial advisor for 18 months, is reportedly suing West over lack of payment. However, St John claimed he was unable to locate the rapper in order to serve him.On Monday (9 January), West was spotted as he was photographed by paparazzi driving around Los Angeles with an unidentified blonde woman. The pair were then seen entering the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Beverly Hills, per...
Kanye West Eats With Mystery Woman As He's Photographed For 1st Time In Weeks
Kanye West, 45, was seen with a mystery woman on January 9, marking the first time the rapper appeared in public in weeks. Ye and the blonde woman were pictured chatting it up while enjoying a meal inside the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills. TMZ reported that the duo “seemed quite comfortable together,” fueling speculation that this still-unidentified woman is Kanye’s new romantic companion.
Dr. Dre Reportedly Stands to Make Over $200 Million Selling Music Catalog Assets
Dr. Dre is reportedly headed toward a huge payday. According to Billboard, the 57-year-old hip-hop mogul is preparing to sell a portion of his music assets for more than $200 million. Sources say the assets generate about $1 million annually, and will be sold in two separate deals; one with Shamrock Holdings and the other with Universal Music Group. The former is said to be looking to buy royalties from a couple of Dre’s solo projects, his share of N.W.A artist royalties, his producer royalties, and the writer’s share of the songs where he doesn’t own publishing; this may include his 1992 debut effort The Chronic, which is published by Sony Music.
Chrisean Rock Clarifies She Hit Blueface With "A Glass Cup"
Chrisean Rock has clarified that she didn’t hit Blueface with a bottle of Hennessy, but instead a “glass cup.”. Chrisean Rock says that she didn’t hit Blueface with a bottle of Hennessy, as is being rumored on the internet. Instead, she has clarified that she struck her partner with a “glass cup.”
6ix9ine Trolls Gunna In Latest IG Post
6ix9ine called out Gunna in response to his first Instagram post since taking a plea deal. 6ix9ine called out Gunna in the comments on his latest post on Instagram, Tuesday night. It is Gunna’s first upload since taking a plea deal in the RICO case against Young Thug and the rest of YSL.
Bhad Bhabie Thinks People Who Subscribed To OF On Her 18th BDay Should Be Jailed
She launched her OnlyFans on her 18th birthday and has made millions from the content. An interview from last month is making the rounds today (January 10) after Sundae Conversation with Danielle Bregoli reshared highlights on TikTok. The outrageous interviews often steal attention, much like the chit-chat with controversial social media personality Bregoli or Bhad Bhabie. The 19-year-old first gained fame as a troubled child with an attitude on Dr. Phil, but these days, she’s making millions with OnlyFans content.
SEEN AND GONE! Kanye West Still Missing Following an Appearance as Former Employee Struggles to Serve Legal Papers
Will Kanye West ever return to the spotlight? His ex-manager is one of the many people who have this question. The Donda singer seems to have vanished into thin air. He dug his own grave a few days back by going on an antisemitic rant. West usually minces no words while expressing his thoughts about the most controversial topics. However, it went overhead when he started praising Hitler publicly and commenting on Black Civil Rights activists like Rosa Parks.
Former Journey member Steve Perry drops trademark lawsuit against ex-bandmates
Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has withdrawn the lawsuit against his ex-bandmates over the trademarks to 20 of the group’s biggest songs. In September of last year, Perry – who exited Journey in 1998 after serving as its lead singer for a decade – filed a lawsuit against Freedom JN LLC. The filing requested that the company, which holds the band’s trademarks and is headed by Journey members Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain, be prevented from using the trademarks on any official apparel or merchandise.
North West Creates Gourmet Doggy Dinner After Kim Kardashian Was Accused Of Keeping Pups In Their Garage
Weeks after Kim Kardashian sparked controversy over seemingly keeping her dogs in her Southern California garage, the SKIMS mogul and her daughter North West took a more catered approach to looking after their adorable pups, Sushi and Sake. Earlier this week, Kardashian’s eldest daughter posted on @kimandnorth, their joint TikTok account, to offer fans a glimpse at a special treat she made for her pets, whipping up a home-cooked meal for the precious Pomeranians in honor of the new year.In the clip, 9-year-old North can be seen crafting some grub for the furry friends, one that features a variety of...
PARTYNEXTDOOR Drops New Single, "Her Old Friends"
It’s been nearly three years since we last got blessed with a project from PARTYNEXTDOOR. However, it appears as though the Mississauga native is gearing up for a new full-length release. On Friday (January 13), the “Break from Toronto” singer returned to drop off his brand new single, “Her Old Friends.”
