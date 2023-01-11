Read full article on original website
WBTV
Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County brings back Women’s Build
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus Women’s Build project is a community favorite, and it’s back. “The power of a group of women is unstoppable and with this force for good, Habitat Cabarrus has a goal of having one home each year that is built and paid for primarily by women,” wrote Bonnie Jones. “Join us today in putting God’s love into action and build homes, community, and hope.”
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders give first-half-of-year recap
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Leaders with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools gave a recap Friday morning on how the first half of the school year went. It came as the school district is working to find a permanent superintendent, plus issues surrounding bus overcrowding and driver shortages. Interim CMS Superintendent Crystal Hill...
wccbcharlotte.com
Temporary Housing To Run Out For Seniors Flooded Out Of Apartments
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of residents living at the Magnolia Senior Apartments in Northwest Charlotte are facing more uncertainty. Those who were relocated to local hotels are being told their temporary housing will soon run out. Some residents say they were notified by property management that the insurance provider will no longer be able to foot the cost of the hotel stays. The initial deadline to leave was this weekend. But with the help of the local nonprofit Champion House of Care the city has extended their temporary stay until the end of January.
WBTV
CMS parent of nonverbal student concerned after contract continues with transportation vendor
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Concerns from parents continue over a company the district uses to transport special needs students. Our investigation began after parents from Highland Renaissance Academy called WBTV with concerns after their kids were three hours late getting home last week. A spokesperson for the district told WBTV...
WBTV
Speedway Children’s Charities names Taylor Kirby Director of the Charlotte Chapter
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Taylor Kirby, National Business Development and Events Manager for Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC), has been named the Director for the nationwide nonprofit’s Charlotte chapter, according to a press release. “Taylor has played an integral role in the growth of the Charlotte Chapter,” said Greg...
Charlotte woman wins first $100k in new Cash 5 promotion, NC Lottery announces
RALEIGH, N.C. — A woman from Charlotte has won the first $100,000 prize in the new cash prize promotion from the North Carolina Lottery. Georgia Richardson of Charlotte became the first top-prize winner on Jan. 9, when her good luck helped her to win the prize in the first drawing of the promotion. Each drawing offers one prize of $100,000 and 40 prizes of $500.
WBTV
WBTV Investigation: Charity hasn’t made donations to local police department it’s been fundraising for.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV investigation into a local charity has found no evidence the organization has made any contributions to the police department it was created to help. Since WBTV started investigating, the charity announced it is placing donors’ contributions into a secure bank account before taking any...
United Way will distribute $16 million with help from local neighborhoods
Charlotte’s United Way plans to invest $16 million in agencies and nonprofits throughout the region. Much of that money will go to groups picked not by United Way, but by community members. United Way has changed its approach over the past few years to focus on specific neighborhoods and...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
WBTV
Livingstone College students feed the homeless to mark Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Livingstone College observed the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in the way it was intended: A Day of Service. The college fed homeless individuals of Rowan County at the Salisbury Civic Center on Friday, providing hot meals, toiletries and conversation. The college gave away 41 packaged...
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
East Spencer Police Department is down to just one employee
EAST SPENCER, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to recruit enough staff. It’s especially challenging for a small department in Rowan County. The East Spencer Police Department currently has one employee: the police chief. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Department is working to step in...
WBTV
Overall crime in Charlotte up 3% in 2022, violent crime down 5%, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department gave residents a better idea of crime trends they’re seeing in the city and how they’re addressing them. CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings and others laid out the 2022 end-of-year report Thursday morning. In their report, they said...
WBTV
CMPD investigating deadly shooting at north Charlotte apartment complex
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed following a shooting in north Charlotte on Friday evening, police said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 6400 block of Hackberry Creek Trail just after 7 p.m. Police said a male victim was...
WBTV
Recent “shots fired” calls lead to Neighborhood Watch Forum in Spencer
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer and the Spencer Police Chief’s Citizen Advisory Board (CAB) invite the community to participate in a Neighborhood Watch Forum on Wednesday, January 18 at 5:30 p.m. At this event, staff, officials, and CAB members want to discuss recent shots fired incidents...
WBTV
One killed in shooting on Citiside Drive in northeast Charlotte
Join WBTV on Jan. 16, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. The National Weather Service was on scene Friday to determine if a tornado touched down in Gaston County. 2023 St. Jude Dream Home to pay tribute to WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers. Updated: 10 hours ago. Jason was a big part of...
Duke Energy says it won’t pay liability claims related to December rolling blackouts
CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy has decided not to pay liability claims from its customers who were affected by the outages the company instated at the end of December. Last month, Duke Energy turned off power ahead of a cold blast that arrived the week of Christmas. The blackouts came as a surprise to many customers.
WBTV
2023 St. Jude Dream Home to pay tribute to WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The builder of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home will be paying tribute to WBTV’s late meteorologist Jason Myers. Jason was a big part of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, walking viewers through past finished homes and getting them excited. Knowing Jason loved...
WBTV
SWAT Team called for barricaded person in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – SWAT team members have been deployed to a home in southeast Charlotte Friday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the department’s SWAT team are assisting officers on Wheeler Drive for a barricaded person. This is off Rama Road and near Rama Road Elementary School.
WBTV
Ticket purchased in Charlotte wins $1 million in Mega Millions drawing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A ticket purchased for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing in Charlotte has won a $1 million prize, lottery officials say. The winning ticket, which matched the numbers on all five white balls, was bought at the Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road. The $1 million win was...
