Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County brings back Women’s Build

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus Women’s Build project is a community favorite, and it’s back. “The power of a group of women is unstoppable and with this force for good, Habitat Cabarrus has a goal of having one home each year that is built and paid for primarily by women,” wrote Bonnie Jones. “Join us today in putting God’s love into action and build homes, community, and hope.”
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders give first-half-of-year recap

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Leaders with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools gave a recap Friday morning on how the first half of the school year went. It came as the school district is working to find a permanent superintendent, plus issues surrounding bus overcrowding and driver shortages. Interim CMS Superintendent Crystal Hill...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Temporary Housing To Run Out For Seniors Flooded Out Of Apartments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of residents living at the Magnolia Senior Apartments in Northwest Charlotte are facing more uncertainty. Those who were relocated to local hotels are being told their temporary housing will soon run out. Some residents say they were notified by property management that the insurance provider will no longer be able to foot the cost of the hotel stays. The initial deadline to leave was this weekend. But with the help of the local nonprofit Champion House of Care the city has extended their temporary stay until the end of January.
CHARLOTTE, NC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

East Spencer Police Department is down to just one employee

EAST SPENCER, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to recruit enough staff. It’s especially challenging for a small department in Rowan County. The East Spencer Police Department currently has one employee: the police chief. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Department is working to step in...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Overall crime in Charlotte up 3% in 2022, violent crime down 5%, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department gave residents a better idea of crime trends they’re seeing in the city and how they’re addressing them. CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings and others laid out the 2022 end-of-year report Thursday morning. In their report, they said...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

SWAT Team called for barricaded person in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – SWAT team members have been deployed to a home in southeast Charlotte Friday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the department’s SWAT team are assisting officers on Wheeler Drive for a barricaded person. This is off Rama Road and near Rama Road Elementary School.
CHARLOTTE, NC

