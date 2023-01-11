CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of residents living at the Magnolia Senior Apartments in Northwest Charlotte are facing more uncertainty. Those who were relocated to local hotels are being told their temporary housing will soon run out. Some residents say they were notified by property management that the insurance provider will no longer be able to foot the cost of the hotel stays. The initial deadline to leave was this weekend. But with the help of the local nonprofit Champion House of Care the city has extended their temporary stay until the end of January.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO