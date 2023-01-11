ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kingstown hopes to have permanent superintendent by July

By Sarah Doiron, Amanda Pitts
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The North Kingstown School Committee began searching for a new interim superintendent Tuesday, less than a day after Judy Paolucci handed in her resignation.

Paolucci stormed out of Monday night’s special meeting soon after the school committee accepted her request to step down.

The former interim superintendent said she decided to resign after the school committee refused to address her concerns with the district’s finances.

School Committee Chairwoman Erin Earle said Tuesday that she’s disappointed and frustrated that the special meeting deteriorated the way it did.

“I really did try to improve the relationship between the interim superintendent and the school committee,” Earle said. “It is essential that we work together.”

Teacher: North Kingstown interim superintendent’s resignation a ‘gut punch’

Earle said the school committee has already begun reaching out to potential replacements for Palocci, adding that the district has already received positive responses.

In the meantime, interim Assistant Superintendent Katherine Sipala will lead the district.

Sipala stressed that the district is in a good place when it comes to spending.

“We have a lot of work to do, but we are confident about that,” Sipala said.

Earle said the district hopes to select a permanent superintendent no later than July 1.

“I believe there is a path forward that will really restore confidence,” Earle said. “It may have some additional bumps along the way, but I truly believe we will emerge a stronger school department.

Paolucci’s resignation comes just about two months after she took the job at a school district that’s been embroiled with controversy over the past year.

EXCLUSIVE: Students recall trauma of naked ‘fat tests’

Target 12 first reported that the former boys basketball coach Aaron Thomas for decades had been conducting so-called naked fat tests with underage students behind closed doors back in October 2021. Thomas was criminally charged with child molestation and sexual assault last fall.

The scandal led to the resignation of many top-ranking school officials, including former Superintendent Phil Auger . He was replaced by Interim Superintendent Michael Waterman, who held the position until Paolucci was hired in early November.

