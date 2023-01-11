ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grizzlies win 9th straight, Morant dunks over Jalen Smith

INDIANAPOLIS – Ja Morant had 23 points, 10 assists and another ferocious dunk, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Indiana Pacers 130-112 to extend the NBA’s longest current winning streak to nine games. Desmond Bane scored 25 points to lead the Grizzlies, who tied Denver for the Western Conference’s best record at 29-13. Neither Bane […]
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Ex-Jaguar Maurice Jones-Drew astoundingly predicted the Chargers would blow their lead at halftime

Former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew didn’t let his old team’s disastrous first half keep him from calling his shot. Jones-Drew, now an analyst for NFL Network, went on-air at halftime after the Jags went down 27-7 to the Los Angeles Chargers. However, he looked at the team who held the massive lead and made a pretty confident prediction.
