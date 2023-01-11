Man accused of kidnapping, injuring 2 women in Clark County arrested in Indiana

CLARK COUNTY — A man accused of felonious assault and kidnapping in Clark County was taken into custody in Indiana Tuesday.

Around 4:30 p.m. dispatchers got a call from a woman in the area of Hiser Avenue saying she had been tied up and a second woman had been severely injured.

Deputies arrived on the scene and heard someone yelling for help inside the home. They then forced their way into the home, according to a release.

Deputies found two women imprisoned in the basement of the home.

One woman was taken by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital with severe injuries. The other woman was treated on scene.

An investigation found that the homeowner was visited by Charles Womack, 49, who the homeowner was casually dating.

During the visit, the homeowner’s tenant who lived in the basement of the home got into an argument with Womack.

The argument escalated and Womack allegedly pushed the woman down the stairs, causing serious and life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

After allegedly assaulting the tenant, Womack is said to have then restrained the homeowner, binding her with electrical cords and taking her out of her home against her will.

Over the next 5 hours, Womack made several trips away from the house with the captive homeowner. He did not call authorities for help for the tenant who was injured in the basement, the release states.

>> Suspect dead after attempted burglary at cellphone store in Harrison Twp.

Womack then abandoned the homeowner in the basement with the injured tenant.

The homeowner was able to escape her restraints, help the injured tenant and call 911.

After a manhunt, Womack was taken into custody at gunpoint by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office near Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He is currently in their custody and awaits extradition proceedings.

Womack faces kidnapping, felonious assault, and abduction charges.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.

©2023 Cox Media Group