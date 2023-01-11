ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, OH

Man accused of kidnapping, injuring 2 women in Clark County arrested in Indiana

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oVWcI_0kAQ5Byi00

CLARK COUNTY — A man accused of felonious assault and kidnapping in Clark County was taken into custody in Indiana Tuesday.

Around 4:30 p.m. dispatchers got a call from a woman in the area of Hiser Avenue saying she had been tied up and a second woman had been severely injured.

Deputies arrived on the scene and heard someone yelling for help inside the home. They then forced their way into the home, according to a release.

Deputies found two women imprisoned in the basement of the home.

One woman was taken by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital with severe injuries. The other woman was treated on scene.

An investigation found that the homeowner was visited by Charles Womack, 49, who the homeowner was casually dating.

During the visit, the homeowner’s tenant who lived in the basement of the home got into an argument with Womack.

The argument escalated and Womack allegedly pushed the woman down the stairs, causing serious and life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

After allegedly assaulting the tenant, Womack is said to have then restrained the homeowner, binding her with electrical cords and taking her out of her home against her will.

Over the next 5 hours, Womack made several trips away from the house with the captive homeowner. He did not call authorities for help for the tenant who was injured in the basement, the release states.

>> Suspect dead after attempted burglary at cellphone store in Harrison Twp.

Womack then abandoned the homeowner in the basement with the injured tenant.

The homeowner was able to escape her restraints, help the injured tenant and call 911.

After a manhunt, Womack was taken into custody at gunpoint by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office near Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He is currently in their custody and awaits extradition proceedings.

Womack faces kidnapping, felonious assault, and abduction charges.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
sciotopost.com

Madison County – Drive-By Easter Shooting Murderer Convicted

Madison – A trial for murder has convicted a man who killed on Easter Sunday. On April 17, 2022, at approximately 8:45 a.m. the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Village of South Solon on the report of shots being fired from a vehicle. As deputies were en route, information was learned that a vehicle had pulled into the Jefferson Township Fire Department in Fayette County with a victim who had sustained an apparent gunshot wound. Despite administering life-saving techniques the victim was pronounced deceased by the Fayette County Coroner. It was determined that the shooting occurred in the Village of South Solon.
MADISON COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man shot, transported to Miami Valley Hospital

DAYTON — A man was transported to a local hospital after he was shot Saturday overnight. Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS were called to the intersection of West 5th Street and South Main Street at around 2:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a man being shot, a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch spokesperson told News Center 7.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man charged in connection to Dayton SWAT standoff

DAYTON — A Dayton man is facing charges after being arrested following a standoff in Dayton this week. Shawn McLean, 31, has been charged with felonious assault, aggravated menacing and a firearm charge, according to court documents filed in Dayton Municipal Court on Friday. Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday,...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man seriously injured in Dayton shooting

DAYTON — A man is in the hospital after being shot in the chest in East Dayton Saturday. Police and medics were called out to the 100 block of Dover Street on reports of a shooting around 2:15 p.m. >>PHOTOS: Man seriously injured in Dayton shooting. News Center 7′s...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

One shot in Dayton after early morning shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was injured after being shot in Dayton on Saturday. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the 1000 block of Danner Avenue in Dayton at 5:51 a.m. on Saturday. Police say one person was shot and CPR was performed. At this time, the condition of the […]
DAYTON, OH
WTWO/WAWV

Ohio man charged with kidnapping arrested in Indiana

MOOREFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – A Zanesfield, Ohio, man has been arrested in Indiana after he allegedly kidnapped and detained two women in Springfield, Clark County, Tuesday. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Charles E. Womack, 49, is facing kidnapping and other charges in connection with the Tuesday incident. Womack went to a house […]
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 people hospitalized following accident in Logan County

HUNTSVILLE — Two people are hospitalized following an accident in Logan County Friday afternoon, according to the Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. >>‘Shocked more than anything else;’ Some Honda workers hundreds of dollars short after payroll error. Troopers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
YAHOO!

Ohio death row inmate Elwood Jones will be released on bond Saturday

A man who sat on Ohio’s death row for almost three decades will be released Saturday after a judge ruled he didn't get a fair trial and is eligible for bond. Elwood Jones, convicted of a murder he says he didn’t commit, turned to his attorneys after the judge's ruling and said, "Thank you."
OHIO STATE
peakofohio.com

Grim sentenced for Thanksgiving Eve double murder in 2019

A Logan County jury Thursday convicted Ethan C. Grim of two counts of complicity to murder, felonies of the first degree, and five additional felony counts of violence. Logan County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kevin P. Braig accepted the jury’s verdict and scheduled a sentencing hearing for January 25, 2023.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WDTN

Man killed during attempted burglary ID’d

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the man killed after attempting to steal from a Harrison Township business on Tuesday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Larry Swain and a juvenile girl were breaking into the Boost Mobile at 3801 Dixie Drive. Police said a resident in an upstairs apartment confronted Swain, […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
108K+
Followers
151K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy