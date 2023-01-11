Micah Parsons reveals his pick for Offensive Rookie of the Year

Cowboys star Micah Parsons knows rookie excellence.

The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year took the league by storm in his freshman campaign, earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors after the Cowboys made him the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The dominant showing was one of the finest rookie seasons in recent memory, but Parsons is now paying it forward by singing the praises of this year's rookie class -- including on the other side of the ball.

Parsons even noted that Wilson managed to put up big numbers despite having a subpar quarterback situation with the Jets.

"1k receiver with 3 qbs as a rookie!!" Parsons tweeted in response to FOX Sports reporter Pete Schrager. "Will be a all pro and pro-bowler very soon!"

Wilson, the 10th overall pick in last year's draft, racked up 1,103 yards and four touchdowns on 83 receptions. The Jets shuffled through three quarterbacks at various times during the season -- Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, and Mike White -- but it never seemed to slow down Wilson very much.

The former Ohio State standout flashed uncanny elusiveness, teasing the sort of playmaking ability from the wide receiver position that the Jets have scarcely seen in recent years.

Despite Parsons' vote of confidence, Wilson figures to have strong competition for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, and Saints wide receiver Chris Olave all have strong cases.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram