DeLoach scores 16 as VCU takes down Loyola Chicago 78-64

The Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen DeLoach scored 16 points to help VCU defeat Loyola Chicago 78-64 on Tuesday night.

DeLoach had seven rebounds for the Rams (12-5, 3-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Adrian Baldwin Jr. added 13 points while shooting 4 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had eight assists. David Shriver shot 4 for 4, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Tom Welch led the way for the Ramblers (6-10, 0-4) with 16 points and two blocks. Philip Alston added 15 points for Loyola Chicago. In addition, Braden Norris had 14 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

