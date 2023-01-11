ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox4news.com

Denton police investigating murder of man who worked at UNT

DENTON, Texas - It’s now been confirmed that the man who was shot and killed in a Denton apartment this week was an employee at the University of North Texas. The university said 43-year-old Cory Johnson worked in the dining services for two years. Police said they responded to...
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Police investigating suspicious death at Denton home

DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating after a man was found dead at his home Friday night. Officers were called out to a home in the 2000 block of Spinnaker Drive just after 7:30 p.m. A woman called 911 and said her husband was unresponsive after she found him...
DENTON, TX
Dallas Observer

Dimple Jackson Street Will Honor a South Dallas 'Neighborhood Matriarch'

Dimple Jackson lived on Audrey Street in Dallas’ Dixon Circle neighborhood for more than 50 years. When she died in 2019 at the age of 93, the street lost its guiding light, the woman her son Robert Jackson calls “the neighborhood matriarch.” Soon the street she called home for five decades will be named after her.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 4800 Elise Faye Heggins Street

On January 12, 2023, at approximately 2:25 a.m., Dallas Police officers responded to a stabbing call in the 4800 block of Elise Faye Heggins Street. The preliminary investigation determined that 52-year-old Johnnie Earl Morgan, Jr. was stabbed multiple times by the suspect. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Morgan to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The suspect 34-year-old Jerry Lee Massey is in custody and has been charged with murder. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 006683-2023.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Overnight Fire Torches 7-Bedroom Dallas House

Dallas firefighters worked to contain the spread of an early morning house fire Friday in North Oak Cliff. The fire destroyed what is listed as a 7-bedroom home in the 600 block of Lancaster Avenue. There were no injuries reported at the scene. It is not yet clear whether anyone...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Intense fire destroys large home in north Oak Cliff

DALLAS - Dallas firefighters worked to put out a large house fire in north Oak Cliff Friday morning. The two-story home is on Lancaster Avenue, which is in a neighborhood near Interstate 35 and Colorado Boulevard. Firefighters found it fully engulfed when they arrived just before 5 a.m. They had...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Authorities working to wrangle loose bull in Tarrant County

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office is working to catch a loose bull. Crews are on scene near John T. White Road and Morrison Drive to wrangle the bull. No details have been released about how the bull got loose. The sheriff’s office said the bull will be returned to...
CBS DFW

Scheduling changes for trash pick-up in Dallas causing issues for Oak Cliff neighborhood

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In the 30 years Susan Blackburn has lived in Oak Cliff, she's never had issues with trash pickup. "This is new.. which is why I guess we were so surprised by it," she said. For more than two weeks, garbage has been piling up in her neighborhood. "It needs to be fixed before it becomes a health problem," she said. "We're fortunate it is cold. If it were warm and we had two week old trash out there, we could have rats. We could have all sorts of problems." At the request of multiple Dallas City Council members, city staff addressed...
DALLAS, TX
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Fort Worth

Eagle Mountain Lake is a hidden gem in the state of Texas. Not only is it the most beautiful and deepest lake in Fort Worth, but it’s also a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. With over 8,600 acres, you’ll find plenty of opportunities to fish, water-ski, wakeboard, and boat on this recreational lake. And if you love nature, you’ll be happy to know that this lake is home to a wide variety of wildlife species. This makes it a vital part of the local ecosystem.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth PD Release Videos of Man Running Over Woman, Confrontation With Officers

Fort Worth Police released videos Thursday afternoon of a driver running down a woman in his car and bodycam video of a fatal police shooting they say involved the same man. Chief of Police Neil Noakes said in a video released on Jan. 12 that at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 police officers were dispatched to Osbun Street after multiple people called 911 to report a man pushed a woman out of a car before running her down as she tried to run away.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

High-speed chase in Kaufman County ends in Dallas County with two arrests

DALLAS - Two people were arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed chase that started in Kaufman County and ended in Dallas County early Saturday morning. The chase started at about 11 p.m., when Kaufman County Sheriff's Office deputies tried to pull over a pick-up truck that was possibly stolen, but the driver refused to stop.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX

