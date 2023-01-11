Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Rowlett police investigating shooting at Twin Star Park that injured 3 people
ROWLETT, Texas - Rowlett police are investigating a shooting at a park Friday night that sent three people to the hospital. The shooting happened just after 9:15 p.m., when officers were called out to Twin Star Park. Three people were found to be injured in the shooting. They were transported...
fox4news.com
Denton police investigating murder of man who worked at UNT
DENTON, Texas - It’s now been confirmed that the man who was shot and killed in a Denton apartment this week was an employee at the University of North Texas. The university said 43-year-old Cory Johnson worked in the dining services for two years. Police said they responded to...
Fire destroys original Juneteenth Museum in Fort Worth
Fort Worth fire investigators are still looking for the cause of the fire that destroyed the building that housed the first Juneteenth Museum for nearly 20 years.
AOL Corp
2 Fort Worth suspects charged with capital murder in shooting death of Irving 20-year-old
Two people have been arrested and face murder charges in the Tuesday shooting death of a man in Irving, according to a news release from police. Police have arrested Amoni Alfre Visitacion Jamison, 19, and 20-year-old Luisa Jhoanna Murillo, both of Fort Worth, and said they will be charged with capital murder.
fox4news.com
Police investigating suspicious death at Denton home
DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating after a man was found dead at his home Friday night. Officers were called out to a home in the 2000 block of Spinnaker Drive just after 7:30 p.m. A woman called 911 and said her husband was unresponsive after she found him...
Dallas Observer
Dimple Jackson Street Will Honor a South Dallas 'Neighborhood Matriarch'
Dimple Jackson lived on Audrey Street in Dallas’ Dixon Circle neighborhood for more than 50 years. When she died in 2019 at the age of 93, the street lost its guiding light, the woman her son Robert Jackson calls “the neighborhood matriarch.” Soon the street she called home for five decades will be named after her.
Man jailed in December killing in Fort Worth West 7th District
Fort Worth police now have a man locked up and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man outside a West 7th district bar last month. The morning of December 30th, a brawl broke out
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 4800 Elise Faye Heggins Street
On January 12, 2023, at approximately 2:25 a.m., Dallas Police officers responded to a stabbing call in the 4800 block of Elise Faye Heggins Street. The preliminary investigation determined that 52-year-old Johnnie Earl Morgan, Jr. was stabbed multiple times by the suspect. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Morgan to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The suspect 34-year-old Jerry Lee Massey is in custody and has been charged with murder. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 006683-2023.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Overnight Fire Torches 7-Bedroom Dallas House
Dallas firefighters worked to contain the spread of an early morning house fire Friday in North Oak Cliff. The fire destroyed what is listed as a 7-bedroom home in the 600 block of Lancaster Avenue. There were no injuries reported at the scene. It is not yet clear whether anyone...
fox4news.com
Intense fire destroys large home in north Oak Cliff
DALLAS - Dallas firefighters worked to put out a large house fire in north Oak Cliff Friday morning. The two-story home is on Lancaster Avenue, which is in a neighborhood near Interstate 35 and Colorado Boulevard. Firefighters found it fully engulfed when they arrived just before 5 a.m. They had...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police release bodycam video of fatal officer-involved shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police released body cam video and new details on last week's deadly police shooting where officers killed a man armed with a machete-style knife. Officers responded to the home near McCart Avenue and Alta Mesa Boulevard after getting a 9-1-1 call from the man's...
fox4news.com
Authorities working to wrangle loose bull in Tarrant County
The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office is working to catch a loose bull. Crews are on scene near John T. White Road and Morrison Drive to wrangle the bull. No details have been released about how the bull got loose. The sheriff’s office said the bull will be returned to...
fox4news.com
Shooting in Dallas leaves one person dead, two others in serious condition
DALLAS - Dallas police said one person is dead and two others are in serious condition after a shooting early Saturday morning. It happened at about 4 a.m., at a home in the 1000 block of Elsbeth Avenue, near Beckley Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. Responding officers found three people who...
Man jailed on a murder charge for a stabbing death in South Dallas
Dallas police have now captured the man they believe to be the attacker who stabbed Johnnie Earl Morgan to death in South Dallas Thursday. Morgan was found bleeding badly at an address on Elsie Faye Heggins,
Scheduling changes for trash pick-up in Dallas causing issues for Oak Cliff neighborhood
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In the 30 years Susan Blackburn has lived in Oak Cliff, she's never had issues with trash pickup. "This is new.. which is why I guess we were so surprised by it," she said. For more than two weeks, garbage has been piling up in her neighborhood. "It needs to be fixed before it becomes a health problem," she said. "We're fortunate it is cold. If it were warm and we had two week old trash out there, we could have rats. We could have all sorts of problems." At the request of multiple Dallas City Council members, city staff addressed...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Fort Worth
Eagle Mountain Lake is a hidden gem in the state of Texas. Not only is it the most beautiful and deepest lake in Fort Worth, but it’s also a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. With over 8,600 acres, you’ll find plenty of opportunities to fish, water-ski, wakeboard, and boat on this recreational lake. And if you love nature, you’ll be happy to know that this lake is home to a wide variety of wildlife species. This makes it a vital part of the local ecosystem.
Dallas police: search for clouded leopard at Dallas Zoo now a criminal investigation
The clouded leopard that escaped its enclosure is being called “suspicious” and may have been an intentional act, said the Dallas Police Department during a second press briefing, Friday afternoon.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth PD Release Videos of Man Running Over Woman, Confrontation With Officers
Fort Worth Police released videos Thursday afternoon of a driver running down a woman in his car and bodycam video of a fatal police shooting they say involved the same man. Chief of Police Neil Noakes said in a video released on Jan. 12 that at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 police officers were dispatched to Osbun Street after multiple people called 911 to report a man pushed a woman out of a car before running her down as she tried to run away.
fox4news.com
Man accused of shooting dog during robbery in Fort Worth accused of several other armed robberies
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said the man wanted for shooting and killing a dog during the robbery of a convenience store earlier this month is responsible for a string of armed robberies. Police identified the suspect as 18-year-old Donavin Copeland. Police said he robbed at least four...
fox4news.com
High-speed chase in Kaufman County ends in Dallas County with two arrests
DALLAS - Two people were arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed chase that started in Kaufman County and ended in Dallas County early Saturday morning. The chase started at about 11 p.m., when Kaufman County Sheriff's Office deputies tried to pull over a pick-up truck that was possibly stolen, but the driver refused to stop.
