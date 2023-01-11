ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Repairs completed on treated Effluent Water Bypass to Yaquina Bay

NEWPORT, Ore. — On Thursday, January 12, at 3:30 p.m., the Newport City Public Works crews and contractors completed repairs to the Effluent Water Pipeline at 2001 SE Marine Science Drive in South Beach. The initial leak happened back in December, the spill was approximately 50 gallons per minute.
NEWPORT, OR
2023 Rhody Fest theme announced; plans underway for 116th festival

FLORENCE, Ore. — Oregon's second-longest running floral festival is shaping up for its 116th showing and this year's theme showcases the Roaring '20s in this century and last - "Rip Roarin' Rhodies". The announcement was made Wednesday in a press release from the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce. This...
FLORENCE, OR
Eugene Police officers take action to save man's life with CPR

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department issued a news release recognizing the efforts of two of its officers who saved a man's life by performing CPR. Just before 1:30 a.m. on Friday, January 13, EPD says, officers responded to a report of a possible gunshot wound in the area of W. 3rd Avenue and Lawrence Street where a woman had been seen yelling that someone had been shot and running towards the railroad tracks.
EUGENE, OR
Eugene resident steps forward to claim $1-million prize

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene winner of Tuesday's $1-million Mega Millions ticket claimed their prize Wednesday, said the Oregon Lottery in a news release. Zehao C., bought the winning ticket Monday, at Jackson's Food Store at 274 Coburg Road. They matched five of the six numbers drawn. No one...
EUGENE, OR
WOW Hall recognizes one year since mass shooting

EUGENE, Ore. — A somber anniversary on Saturday as the WOW Hall recognizes one year since a mass shooting that injured six people during a concert. It was an unprecedented incident that forced the longtime Eugene venue to close for a week. Deb Maher had only been the venue's...
EUGENE, OR
Local food truck gives students work experience

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Vinnie's Smoking BBQ has been a part of the Lane County community for over 7 years. It started with catering, before opening a pair of drive-through restaurants and a food truck. Owner Vinnie Cowan says helping out the community has always been at the forefront...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Police search for suspect involved in bank robbery on West 11th

The Eugene Police Department is currently looking for a suspect who robbed the Key Bank on West 11th in Eugene earlier Friday afternoon. According to EPD, a call came in around 2:46 p.m., the suspect robbed the bank using a note. Officials say the suspect is a white male in...
EUGENE, OR
UO undergrads working at the University are attempting to form a union

EUGENE, Ore. — A group of undergraduate student workers at the University of Oregon is attempting to form a union, saying student workers are overworked and underpaid. Students in the group work a variety of jobs, from the kitchen to dormitory RA's. The group is asking for better mental...
EUGENE, OR
POLICE: Man recently released from prison arrested for Felon in Possession of Firearms

EUGENE, Ore. — Just after midnight, Thursday morning, Eugene Police stopped a Toyota Rav4 in the 500 block of Tyler Street. According to EPD, the driver, Jabari Lee Arbogast, Sr., 41, of Salem, got out of the car and attempted to flee the scene on foot. A Eugene Police officer challenged Arbogast before additional officers arrived to help take him into custody. EPD says he was just a short distance from his vehicle when he was apprehended.
EUGENE, OR
Oregon adds South Carolina defensive lineman Jordan Burch

EUGENE, Ore. — Major update for Oregon football, as they landed South Carolina defensive lineman Jordan Burch via the transfer portal. The consensus 5 star recruit in 2020 finished with 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks this season. But his impact goes beyond the typical stats, as he...
EUGENE, OR
Reinforcements have arrived for Oregon

Oregon Men's basketball is back home tonight after splitting their trip against the Rocky schools. And they brought some much-needed back-up back with them to Matthew Knight Arena. We've spent all season so far talking about the injuries to this Oregon men lineup, and wondering when the trips will be...
EUGENE, OR

