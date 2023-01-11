Read full article on original website
theberkshireedge.com
Birth announcement
Great Barrington — The Family Birthplace at Fairview Hospital has announced the following recent birth: On December 31, 2022 to Julie Keil Biasin and Victor Biasin of Sheffield, a daughter, Violet.
theberkshireedge.com
Jeanne Steele Kangas, 82, of Boxborough and West Stockbridge
Jeanne Steele Kangas, a loving and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, died peacefully on January 10, 2023 surrounded by family after a recent diagnosis of late stage cancer. Jeanne was born in August 1940 to Avery Walker Steele and Anne Louise Kirby Steele Atwood. She is survived by...
theberkshireedge.com
THEATER REVIEW: ‘Native Gardens’ plays at The Majestic Theater in West Springfield through February 12
Written by Karen Zacarias, directed by James Warwick. It doesn’t take too long for new neighbors Tania and Pablo Del Valle in a historical Washington, D.C. neighborhood to launch themselves into a near-tragic fight with their nearest neighbors, Virginia and Frank Butley. It starts with flowers and progresses to property lines in this comedy by Karen Zacarias, directed by James Warwick at West Springfield’s Majestic Theater, where it plays through February 12. What the company does with this situation on a stunning set by Greg Trochlil is certainly worth the trip down Route 20 or the turnpike.
theberkshireedge.com
VIEWPOINTS: Growing dangers to arts in the area
This past Sunday afternoon, the music group Crescendo presented a concert of 16th-century Spanish and Latin American early music in the beautifully restored Saint James Place in Great Barrington. The choice of repertoire and the team of international artists who performed were assembled by Crescendo’s excellent, long-term artistic director, the internationally trained musician, Connecticut resident Christine Gevert.
Laid off professor leaves final remarks to former colleagues at Saint Rose
Local professor Bruce Roter calls The College of Saint Rose "unrecognizable from the one I had helped build," in an open letter to faculty colleagues. The letter highlights the professor's frustration and what he sees as the college's shortcomings.
schenectadygov.com
DNA on jacket a match to Samantha Humphrey, 2 others
Schenectady, N.Y. (News10)-News10 has learned that three sets of DNA were detected on a jacket which was discovered in the area where 14-year-old Samantha Humprey was last seen. Sources close to the investigation tell News10's Anya Tucker that one set of DNA is a match to Samantha. Police say the Schenectady High School student was last seen on security cameras around midnight November 25th while approaching the area of the Front Street Pool and a railroad bridge that crosses the Mohawk River. But police say there are no images of her ever leaving the area.
One of the Top Counties for Retirement Living in MA is in Our Own Backyard
With so many options it's no surprise that many people enjoy visiting the Berkshires on a regular basis. Working in Great Barrington I see many out-of-state license plates, particularly in the summer season. During the summertime when I have to drive from WSBS Radio on Stockbridge Road to the Great Barrington VFW for our weekly "Sounds of Summer" concert, I have to remind myself that I need extra time due to the heavy tourist traffic. I can't blame folks for wanting to be part of our culture. When you look at all the Berkshires has to offer including fine dining, live music, and antique shops galore, along with a host of locally owned shops, Great Barrington along with Berkshire County in general is a hotbed for tourist activity.
westernmassnews.com
Baystate cardiologist discusses death of Lisa Marie Presley
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The death of Elvis Presley’s only child, Lisa Marie Presley, has sent shockwaves across the country. The 54-year-old died after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, released a statement announcing the news and said, “It is with a heavy heart that I...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
Update: New York State Abduction, 1 Killed By Hudson Valley Cops
An official investigation is underway after a Hudson Valley man was fatally shot by police. On Thursday, New York State Police identified the person shot by deputies in the Hudson Valley. Officer-Involved Shooting In Putnam County, New York. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the Kent Police Department was called about...
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire region real estate sales
2 Wilfred Avenue: Donna M. Sadlowski and Jolene G. Wood of Adams to Doris C. Mcshine, $280,000 on 12/29/2022. 70-1/2 Lime Street: Federal Hm Loan Mtg Corp of Adams to Jennifer M. Mcdonald, $160,000 on 12/27/2022. 78 Lime Street: Dan F. Carpenter and Amanda Carpenter of Adams to Jake L....
theberkshireedge.com
Welcome to Real Estate Friday!
Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Sarah Haskins of Streamline Communities offers a bright new condo in the well located and beautifully designed Cable Mills complex. Transformations – Christopher Riggleman and Jonathon Loy, of Studio...
New pizzeria opening in Clifton Park
Bella Lucia Pizzeria is set to open at 1218 Route 146 in Clifton Park. Owners Melissa Craine and Sean Lee hope to open the restaurant by February 1, according to the Bella Lucia Facebook page.
theberkshireedge.com
Move-in ready, light and modern two-bedroom condo at Cable Mills
Move-in ready, light and modern two-bedroom, 1,655-sqare-foot condominium at Cable Mills in Williamstown. Cable Mills consists of three former industrial mill buildings restored into beautiful homes featuring 12ft to 16ft tall ceilings, massive windows, and exposed brick and beam, steel and timber throughout, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, gas-fired ranges, generous closets and in-home laundry. Cable Mills offers stunning views of the famed ‘Purple Mountains’ and the rolling Green River. Homes are one, two or three bedrooms in single level flats, lofts and townhome styles totaling 61 residences. Outdoor spaces include the Outdoor Living Room with a fire pit, grills and seating along the river walk. The main building offers a community lounge, fitness center, interior bike storage, package delivery room, dog wash and on-site professional management. Approximately half a mile to shopping, dining, Williams College and one of the top collegiate golf courses, Taconic Golf Club, and in close proximity to skiing, hiking, rafting, museums and all the Berkshires has to offer.
westernmassnews.com
3 injured in crash on Boston Road in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Boston Road in Springfield. The incident happened near the intersection of Boston Road and Parker Street shortly after 8 p.m. Officials said that the three people brought to the hospital are being...
thereminder.com
Frankie’s Pizza grand opening a dream come true for owner
LONGMEADOW – For Frank Ferrentino, food has always been a family affair. It’s a tradition he wants to carry into Frankie’s Pizza. The Longmeadow native and owner of the new pizzeria explained as the son of the co-owners of Tony’s Pizza and Restaurant on Boston Road in Springfield, serving food is in his blood. Opening his own shop at 809 Maple Rd. fulfilled a lifelong dream.
theberkshireedge.com
MassDOT: Creating passenger railway service to North Adams estimated to cost $1 billion
Berkshire County — The state’s Department of Transportation estimates that creating a proposed passenger rail service from North Adams to Boston would cost billions of dollars. At least two state representatives who attended MassDOT’s virtual meeting on Wednesday, January 11 believe that the project would be worth the money.
Bigfoot-Like Creature Terrorized a Family in Upstate NY? They Say Yes!
There are a lot of urban legends from area residents with claims about monsters terrorizing small towns and communities throughout Upstate NY. With endless acres of dark woods, lakes, and streams, the Capital Region has had its fair share of paranormal, alien, Lochness Monster, and bigfoot sightings throughout the years, but an urban legend emanating from the Catskill area of New York State is one legend that haunts locals to this day...
Vehicle found in river not connected to missing teen case
A vehicle that was pulled from the Mohawk River during a search for missing teenager Samantha Humphrey Wednesday night is not connected to the case.
“I’ve never in 36 years seen this amount of meth,” says Berkshire DA
One person was arrested Tuesday in Pittsfield after police found illegal drugs worth more than $31,000 in street value.
