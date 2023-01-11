Read full article on original website
SF Decides To Ban Low-Level Traffic Stops in Close Police Commission Vote
In a contentious decision spurred by police pulling over Black drivers at disproportionately high rates, San Francisco’s Police Commission decided late Wednesday night to ban officers from making certain low-level traffic stops. The vote to approve the proposal came after months of public scrutiny and changes to the plan...
KTVU FOX 2
Public defender accuses SF DA of violating juvenile records law
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco's Public Defender's Office is accusing the District Attorney of violating state law that protects juvenile records. The case in question involves the 15-year-old murder suspect who is accused of shooting and killing Japantown security guard Gavin Boston on Jan. 4. The public defender's office on...
San Francisco business owner filmed spraying woman who appears to be homeless with hose
A local business is getting some misdirected hate after a man was filmed spraying water on a woman who appears to be homeless in front of the establishment. The problem is, the man isn't affiliated with the business.
sfstandard.com
SF Paid $25 Million to Revoked, Suspended, Delinquent Nonprofits
San Francisco doled out more than $25 million in taxpayer dollars last year to dozens of charities that were blocked by state law from receiving or spending funds, an investigation by The Standard has found. In what appears to be a citywide lack of due diligence, 18 departments—including Children, Youth...
Recount in Oakland mayor's race passes vote from board of supervisors
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Another potential challenge to the outcome of the Oakland mayor’s race has arisen. Unlike a previous failed attempt at a recall, this one may actually happen, at least according to some officials. “A recount is going to happen,” said Alameda Board of Supervisors Member, Keith Carson. Within days of Sheng Thao […]
oaklandside.org
Alameda County will distribute 500 tents to homeless people impacted by the storm
In a sign of the devastating impact of the relentless rainstorms on homeless residents, Alameda County officials are distributing 500 tents to those whose belongings have gotten soaked and destroyed. While the county’s street health workers often supply tents to individuals in need, this “larger-scale distribution is unique to this...
SF lawyer moves to have DA Brooke Jenkins disqualified from McAlister case
An attorney for Troy McAlister hopes to have San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins removed from the case.
2 San Francisco MS-13 members sentenced for roles in murder, other crimes
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two members of the MS-13 gang’s San Francisco chapter were sentenced to prison time for their roles in crimes including a murder and cover-up, the United States Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Kevin Guatemala Zepeda, aka "Mision," received 17 years and Fernando Romero Bonilla, aka "Black," was sentenced to seven. The […]
police1.com
Hackers hit BART, sensitive police files reportedly leaked
OAKLAND, Calif. — A group of hackers reportedly posted over 120,000 files from BART’s police department that include the names of children suspected of suffering abuse, driver’s license numbers and mental health evaluation forms, according to a report in NBC News. The hack appeared to be the...
2 arrested in Berkeley for stealing from their landlord: police
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing items from their landlord’s home, the Berkeley Police Department said. The landlord, a woman in her 70s, alerted police on Jan. 2 that security cameras showed two people inside her home. The victim was not at her residence on the 1200 block of Rose […]
S.F. proposes housing at DMV ahead of state planning deadline
In a city hard-pressed for streamlined development, an unlikely source for brand-new affordable housing has arisen: the DMV. The Department of Motor Vehicles office at 1377 Fell St has begun planning a remodel for the property, not just for a building "identical in function" to the current office, but one with about 400 new units of affordable housing. It's not a novel concept, but it's timely — the Jan 31...
Oakland police investigate rise in mail carrier thefts
OAKLAND – Police and postal inspectors are investigating a rising number of robberies involving mail carriers throughout the city of Oakland.Officers said in several of the robberies, suspects exit their vehicles, approach the postal employee and demand the postal key at gunpoint. In some of the robberies, suspects also grab mail from the victim's truck.According to police, the most recent incident took place on December 22 on the 3500 block of Wilson Avenue in the city's Dimond District, shortly after 2 p.m. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.Police offered several tips for residents including promptly picking up mail after delivery and to hand outgoing mail directly to a carrier, mailbox or a post office. Residents traveling out of town can also ask the U.S. Postal Service to hold mail at no charge.Residents are asked to report suspicious persons by calling the department's non-emergency number at 510-777-3333. Anyone with information about the mail thefts is asked to call 510-238-3326.
SFPD announces arrest in 'unprovoked' Muni bus assault
The San Francisco Police Department announced a 17-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly kicking a woman on a Muni bus in an "unprovoked assault." The boy – whose name was not released due to his age – was at a juvenile facility in Contra Costa County "for another matter" when San Francisco Police Department investigators identified him as a suspect in the Dec. 10 assault, according to a police statement. ...
sfstandard.com
Victim in Crime Spree Committed by SF Mayor’s Brother Opposes Resentencing
Two decades have passed since Romero Angel Saucedo found himself unlocking a safe for a gunman who happened to be London Breed’s brother. But the fear he felt has resurfaced now that the same man is trying to reduce his sentence for the crimes he committed all those years ago.
oaklandside.org
Alameda supervisors greenlight recount for Oakland mayor’s race
The Alameda County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today to seek a recount of several races in the Nov. 8 election that used ranked-choice voting to select the winners, including the Oakland mayor’s race and the hotly contested Oakland Unified School District, District 4 seat. “I think this is...
2 alleged drug dealers charged with felonies in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced charges against two alleged drug dealers who officials said were found with fentanyl and meth for sale. "Drug dealers are wreaking havoc on our communities and are major contributors to the trauma, public safety risks, and overdose deaths on our streets,” said District Attorney […]
SFist
Thursday Morning What's Up: Police Arrest Oakland Man With Slew of Ghost Guns
Oakland police on Wednesday arrested a man who was wearing body armor and shooting from an assault rifle in his driveway. The man is facing various firearm-related charges after police seized 20 crazy looking ghost guns from the home on the 3000 block of Broadmoor View, as well as a Taser and a 3-D printer. [KTVU]
Woman fatally struck by driver in San Francisco's Mission District
SAN FRANCISCO – A woman fatally struck by a driver in San Francisco's Mission District on Tuesday evening has been identified by the city's Medical Examiner's Office as 64-year-old Wan Mei Tan.Officers had responded at 5:51 p.m. Tuesday to the collision reported in the area of 16th and Valencia streets, where they arrived to find Tam, who succumbed to her injuries at the scene, San Francisco Police Officer Niccole Pacchetti said.The driver who hit Tan stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who do not believe impairment was a factor in the collision.The pedestrian advocacy group Walk San Francisco said they were told Tan was hit by a driver making a left turn at the intersection.The group said the intersection of 16th and Valencia is busy and dangerous and has had two pedestrians injured there in the past two years before Tuesday's collision."The intersection where this crash happened is a perfect example of where proven safety improvements could have made the difference, but they're happening far too slowly," Walk San Francisco executive director Jodie Medeiros said in a statement.
BART police seek help identifying suspects in aggravated assault
BART police investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in an aggravated assault that occurred at the Richmond BART Station on Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:43 p.m. The persons of interest are pictured below. Few details have been released about the assault. No arrests have...
Another S.F. middle school falls into disciplinary chaos
{p dir=”ltr”}Since August 2021, San Francisco Unified’s Marina Middle School has lost almost a third of its staff, seen the departure of its longtime principal, and descended into what some educators familiar with the 670-student institution in one of The City’s wealthiest neighborhoods describe as barely controlled chaos. {p dir=”ltr”}Teachers, counselors and security staff who have left or are still working at the Fillmore Street school report that recent incidents include students recording videos of themselves as they beat another student, three female students assaulting...
