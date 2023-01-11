ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City councilman threatened by man with gun over Facebook Live

By Kevin Barry
FOX4 News Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For at least part of the morning and early afternoon on Tuesday, a man walking around Kansas City, Missouri was threatening Kansas City Councilmember Brandon Ellington on Facebook Live while carrying a rifle.

Those threats showed up on the social media platform around 10 a.m., showing the man walking through the neighborhood where Ellington lives.

FOX4 isn’t identifying the man because he hasn’t been charged, but Ellington and others say they know each other.

Ellington said the man came to his front porch before leaving and getting the gun he was seen with later, roughly 20 blocks away.

“I start getting tagged in all these posts with the gentleman carrying the gun, a rifle, talking about he’s coming back over here,” Ellington said. “I went down and filed my order of protection because that’s what I need to do legally.”

FOX4 spoke with the man’s brother, who says the rifle belonged to the brother and was stolen on Tuesday. The man’s brother apologized for what his brother did and said he has a history of mental health challenges.

“The mayor is concerned about every threat of violence, particularly the very real challenge of political violence against elected officials and their staffs. We are touching base with the Office of Councilman Ellington to ensure the City and KCPD are taking all steps necessary to keep the Councilman and his family safe,” wrote a Kansas City spokesperson in an email to FOX4.

“I will not be intimidated, I will not be fearful, I will walk in the same facet that I’ve been walking in and I’ll legally defend myself if I have to,” Ellington said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

