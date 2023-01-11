ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

DoingItLocal

Westport News: Brush Fire Slows I-95 Traffic

2023-01-14@2:00pm–#Westport CT— #cttraffic– A small brush fire near exit 18 has the right lane closed on I-95 northbound and slowing traffic. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
WESTPORT, CT
newcanaanite.com

New Canaan Now & Then: The Clock Tower House

Six minutes from the heart of town is the Clock Tower house on Sunset Hill Road. This unique home was one of the auxiliary buildings from the former country estate of railroad executive, Lewis Peck Child. The Clock Tower of Sunset Hill is a gambrel-roofed brick structure that was built in 1900. The Childs (formerly of New Jersey) purchased the 71 acres of land in 1893 with its barn-like features.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Daily Voice

Third Person Charged In Blaze At Southbury Training School

A third person has been charged by Connecticut State Police for allegedly setting fire to a cottage located on Southbury Training property. Litchfield County resident Julia Ninno, age 18, of New Milford, turned herself in to state police on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in connection with the fire that started around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
SOUTHBURY, CT
darientimes.com

Ansonia begins demolition of former city landmark

ANSONIA — Watching an excavator begin demolishing the SHW Casting complex downtown brought back a flood of memories for Ed Musante. Musante, 70, worked at the plant decades ago, but his memories remain vivid, if not particularly pleasant. "I lasted for two weeks," Musante said of his job at...
ANSONIA, CT
newcanaanite.com

Did You Hear … ?

New Canaan Police at 11:43 a.m. on Jan. 6 received a report of a purse that had been stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the Pride’s Crossing condo complex on Elm Street. The Parks & Recreation Commission during its regular meeting Wednesday voted 10-0 in favor of a new sign to be installed at the Mead Park Playground. Monica Capela, who co-founded the Friends of Mead Park Playground with Allyson Mahoney, noted during the meeting that New Canaan’s late, longtime Recreation Director, Steve Benko, will receive special recognition on the sign as he was so helpful in their project to improve the popular playground, working on it “weekends, Saturdays, it didn’t really matter,” she said. “Steve Benko, of course, has a place in our hearts for all of the time that he put into this project.” The tribute on the sign itself will read: “A debt of gratitude for the late Steve Benko, whose tireless support for our mission was both meaningful and inspiring.”
NEW CANAAN, CT
New Haven Independent

Virtual Informational Thursday Night On Route 8 Project In Shelton, Derby, Ansonia and Seymour

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) will conduct a virtual public information meeting concerning the Route 8 Design Build Project on Thursday January 12, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will take place on Zoom and registration is required. A Question and Answer (Q&A) session will immediately follow the presentation. The presentation will be recorded. For instructions on how to access the meeting, ways to provide comments, and how to ask questions, please visit route8designbuild.com.
ANSONIA, CT
Daily Voice

Hamden Man Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash In Durham

A 34-year-old New Haven County man was killed in a three-car crash in Middlesex County after allegedly crossing the double-yellow line and crashing head-on into another vehicle. The crash took place around 4:45 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12 on Route 17 near Dinatale Driver in Durham. According to the Connecticut State...
DURHAM, CT
i95 ROCK

Danbury Makes Arrest Reports Available With One Click, Will This Satisfy Critics?

In years past, the City of Danbury has been criticized by residents and members of the press for a lack of transparency. When Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito took office he vowed to face the problem head on and now we're seeing the results. One of the first things the Mayor did was hire a PR specialist (Erin Henry) who consolidated and streamlined the system. Henry and another Esposito staffer John Kleinhans worked together to give people the ability to check one source and effortlessly access information about the various departments. To that end, the city's website has seen some significant changes that make that possible.
DANBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Trumbull Pursuit Ends In Crash At SHU

2023-01-13@7:45pm–#Trumbull CT–Trumbull Police was in pursuit of a stolen car. The car crashed in front of Sacred Heart University at 5151 Park Avenue The five occupants fled in different directions. A female suspect appeared to be injured from the crash and she EMS was called to evaluate her injuries. At last count as of 8:30pm two male suspects are still at large and there is a heavy police presence it the area as police attempt to locate them.
TRUMBULL, CT
WTNH

Hamden man dies in three-car Durham crash on Route 17

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — One man died in a three-car crash in Durham late Thursday afternoon. According to state police, a man was driving a Toyota Camry northbound on Route 17 north of Indian Lane when it crossed over the center median line for an unknown reason and hit a Nissan Altima head-on. The Nissan […]
DURHAM, CT
News 12

Fairfield Warde HS students warned not to share video of assault

The principal of Fairfield Warde High School issued a warning to students Thursday after a video surfaced of a girl being beaten at school last week. Students were told during an assembly that anyone involved in this kind of behavior faces suspension or expulsion, along with potential charges from police.

