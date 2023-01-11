Read full article on original website
Wild Shootout Caught on Camera in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
The most expensive single family home for 2022 in The Bronx sold for $4.4 millionWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Supporters of NYC transit call for 6-minute bus and subway serviceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the coldWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
DoingItLocal
Westport News: Brush Fire Slows I-95 Traffic
2023-01-14@2:00pm–#Westport CT— #cttraffic– A small brush fire near exit 18 has the right lane closed on I-95 northbound and slowing traffic. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
newcanaanite.com
New Canaan Now & Then: The Clock Tower House
Six minutes from the heart of town is the Clock Tower house on Sunset Hill Road. This unique home was one of the auxiliary buildings from the former country estate of railroad executive, Lewis Peck Child. The Clock Tower of Sunset Hill is a gambrel-roofed brick structure that was built in 1900. The Childs (formerly of New Jersey) purchased the 71 acres of land in 1893 with its barn-like features.
Homeless Man Critical After Attack By Unknown Suspect In Fairfield County
A Bridgeport homeless man is in critical condition after receiving severe trauma to the face and the back of his head.The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, in the 800 block of Fairfield Ave., said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.The Bridgeport Fire Department…
'Unruly' Arlington HS Student Injures Several Staff Members, Police Say
An "unruly" male student allegedly injured several staff members when they attempted to restrain him at a Hudson Valley high school. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13 at Arlington High School, located at 1157 Route 55, in Lagrangeville. According to Capt. John Watterson...
Third Person Charged In Blaze At Southbury Training School
A third person has been charged by Connecticut State Police for allegedly setting fire to a cottage located on Southbury Training property. Litchfield County resident Julia Ninno, age 18, of New Milford, turned herself in to state police on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in connection with the fire that started around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Arrest made in double fatal hit and run in Stamford
A suspect in a double fatal hit-and-run crash in Stamford last month has been arrested in Florida. Stamford police say 24-year-old Michael Talbot of Greenwich was picked up in Collier County, Florida on January 4.
darientimes.com
Ansonia begins demolition of former city landmark
ANSONIA — Watching an excavator begin demolishing the SHW Casting complex downtown brought back a flood of memories for Ed Musante. Musante, 70, worked at the plant decades ago, but his memories remain vivid, if not particularly pleasant. "I lasted for two weeks," Musante said of his job at...
Police apprehend man with active warrants after brief chase in Bridgeport
Officials say the man took off but was apprehended near the Fairfield County Superior Courthouse.
newcanaanite.com
Did You Hear … ?
New Canaan Police at 11:43 a.m. on Jan. 6 received a report of a purse that had been stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the Pride’s Crossing condo complex on Elm Street. The Parks & Recreation Commission during its regular meeting Wednesday voted 10-0 in favor of a new sign to be installed at the Mead Park Playground. Monica Capela, who co-founded the Friends of Mead Park Playground with Allyson Mahoney, noted during the meeting that New Canaan’s late, longtime Recreation Director, Steve Benko, will receive special recognition on the sign as he was so helpful in their project to improve the popular playground, working on it “weekends, Saturdays, it didn’t really matter,” she said. “Steve Benko, of course, has a place in our hearts for all of the time that he put into this project.” The tribute on the sign itself will read: “A debt of gratitude for the late Steve Benko, whose tireless support for our mission was both meaningful and inspiring.”
New Haven Independent
Virtual Informational Thursday Night On Route 8 Project In Shelton, Derby, Ansonia and Seymour
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) will conduct a virtual public information meeting concerning the Route 8 Design Build Project on Thursday January 12, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will take place on Zoom and registration is required. A Question and Answer (Q&A) session will immediately follow the presentation. The presentation will be recorded. For instructions on how to access the meeting, ways to provide comments, and how to ask questions, please visit route8designbuild.com.
Hamden Man Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash In Durham
A 34-year-old New Haven County man was killed in a three-car crash in Middlesex County after allegedly crossing the double-yellow line and crashing head-on into another vehicle. The crash took place around 4:45 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12 on Route 17 near Dinatale Driver in Durham. According to the Connecticut State...
Danbury Makes Arrest Reports Available With One Click, Will This Satisfy Critics?
In years past, the City of Danbury has been criticized by residents and members of the press for a lack of transparency. When Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito took office he vowed to face the problem head on and now we're seeing the results. One of the first things the Mayor did was hire a PR specialist (Erin Henry) who consolidated and streamlined the system. Henry and another Esposito staffer John Kleinhans worked together to give people the ability to check one source and effortlessly access information about the various departments. To that end, the city's website has seen some significant changes that make that possible.
DoingItLocal
Trumbull Pursuit Ends In Crash At SHU
2023-01-13@7:45pm–#Trumbull CT–Trumbull Police was in pursuit of a stolen car. The car crashed in front of Sacred Heart University at 5151 Park Avenue The five occupants fled in different directions. A female suspect appeared to be injured from the crash and she EMS was called to evaluate her injuries. At last count as of 8:30pm two male suspects are still at large and there is a heavy police presence it the area as police attempt to locate them.
Hamden man dies in three-car Durham crash on Route 17
DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — One man died in a three-car crash in Durham late Thursday afternoon. According to state police, a man was driving a Toyota Camry northbound on Route 17 north of Indian Lane when it crossed over the center median line for an unknown reason and hit a Nissan Altima head-on. The Nissan […]
Headlines: Officer recovers from Fentanyl exposure, man killed by police identified, Dutchess County crash
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
News 12
Fairfield Warde HS students warned not to share video of assault
The principal of Fairfield Warde High School issued a warning to students Thursday after a video surfaced of a girl being beaten at school last week. Students were told during an assembly that anyone involved in this kind of behavior faces suspension or expulsion, along with potential charges from police.
greenwichfreepress.com
105 Unit, Five-Story 8-30g Proposed to Replace Two Historic Tudor Homes behind Greenwich Library
A new pre-application has been submitted for review by Greenwich Planning & Zoning Commission for an 8-30g affordable housing development behind Greenwich Library. The 105-unit development would replace two historic Tudor houses on adjoining parcels at 51 and 69 Dearfield Drive. On a combined basis, the property is approximately 4.7...
Driver From Westport Accused Of Hitting Jogger, Leaving Scene
A Westport man was arrested after allegedly hitting a jogger, leaving the scene, and then stopping at a convenience store where he told other people about the crash. The incident took place in Westport on Sunday, Jan. 8 in the area of Green Farms and Hill Point roads. When Westport...
2 men accused of stealing 500 gallons of cooking oil from Harwinton restaurant
HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police arrested two men from New York for allegedly stealing 500 gallons of used cooking oil on Thursday. Just before 6 p.m., troopers received a 911 call reporting a suspicious vehicle parked near a restaurant on Birge Park Road in Harwinton. When troopers arrived at the scene, they saw […]
NBC Connecticut
Dog Seriously Injured, Adopted Last Year is Back at Branford Animal Shelter
Now, an update on a little pup that has been through some really tough times and some of the details are disturbing. A terrier – named Evander – is back at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford for a second time. Originally in April, he needed a...
