Oklahoma State

Probable Cause Affidavit: Ivon Adams, caregiver of Athena Brownfield, arrested for murder

CYRIL, Okla. (KOKH) — The second caregiver of Athena Brownfield was arrested in Arizona for what a probable cause affidavit is calling "child homicide." Ivon Adams, 36, the husband of Alysia Adams, who was also arrested Thursday, was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona due to an outstanding felony warrant issued out of Oklahoma for murder in the first degree and child neglect, according to an affidavit from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
PHOENIX, AZ
At least 7 dead in Alabama as severe weather, tornadoes hammer state

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency for multiple counties following a severe weather system that passed through the state Thursday. The counties included are Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa. Ivey and state emergency officials will assess the situation to...
ALABAMA STATE

