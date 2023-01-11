Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
Walters: 'You are going to see us take directly on this assault from the radical left'
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters (R) took aim at two former teachers and called for their licenses to be revoked on Wednesday. He asserted that the two violated state law, admitted to it, and planned to do so again. HB 1775...
Probable Cause Affidavit: Ivon Adams, caregiver of Athena Brownfield, arrested for murder
CYRIL, Okla. (KOKH) — The second caregiver of Athena Brownfield was arrested in Arizona for what a probable cause affidavit is calling "child homicide." Ivon Adams, 36, the husband of Alysia Adams, who was also arrested Thursday, was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona due to an outstanding felony warrant issued out of Oklahoma for murder in the first degree and child neglect, according to an affidavit from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
Metropolitan Library System first in Oklahoma to surpass 1-million digital book checkouts
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Metropolitan Library System announced on Thursday that they reached record-breaking 3-million digital book checkouts in 2022. The milestone illustrates the continued growth and importance of libraries lending e-books, audiobooks and other digital content. Metro Library ranks 21 of all standalone public libraries in OverDrive...
At least 7 dead in Alabama as severe weather, tornadoes hammer state
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency for multiple counties following a severe weather system that passed through the state Thursday. The counties included are Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa. Ivey and state emergency officials will assess the situation to...
Kitchen Living: Crockpot Cauliflower Bolognese
We're starting a new segment on Living Oklahoma called Kitchen Livin! Today Malcolm is making his not so famous crockpot Cauliflower Bolognese.
