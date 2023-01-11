For those that have been following high school hockey here, you know that Hampden Academy has its very own 11-year-old sports writer. His name is Adrian Ellingwood. What started as a journalism project in the 5th grade turned into a passion for writing. He chose hockey because he felt that it didn’t get enough attention and wanted to change that. He covered most of the home games for Hampden last year and was looking forward to continuing this year, until he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in September of 2022.

