Bangor Boys Fall to Windham [STATS]
The Bangor Boys outscored Windham 14-2 in the 3rd Quarter but had dug themselves too big of a whole in the 1st Half, and lost to Windham 57-45 at Red Barry Gymnasium on Friday night, January 13th. Windham led 23-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 39-17 at...
Bangor Girls Remain Unbeaten – Beat Windham 40-16 [STATS]
The Bangor Girls Basketball Team remained undefeated after beating Windham 40-16 at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Friday, January 13th. Bangor led 13-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 21-8 at the end of the 1st Half. Bangor led 26-16 at the end of the 3rd Quarter and held Windham scoreless in the 4th Quarter.
Machias Girls Beat Deer Isle-Stonington 46-36 [STATS]
The Machias Girls Basketball Team defeated Deer Isle-Stonington in Machias on Thursday, January 12th 46-36. The score was deadlocked 14-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter and Machias led 28-24 at the end of the 1st Half. The Bulldogs increased their lead in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring the Mariners 11-8 to lead 39-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Hampden Academy Beats Camden Hills 5-2 On a Special Night for a Special Fan
For those that have been following high school hockey here, you know that Hampden Academy has its very own 11-year-old sports writer. His name is Adrian Ellingwood. What started as a journalism project in the 5th grade turned into a passion for writing. He chose hockey because he felt that it didn’t get enough attention and wanted to change that. He covered most of the home games for Hampden last year and was looking forward to continuing this year, until he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in September of 2022.
Ellsworth Stays Unbeaten – Defeats Washington Academy 84-26 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Eagles Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the Washington Academy Raiders in East Machias on Friday night, January 13th. Ellsworth jumped out to a 26-6 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 49-15 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 66-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Ellsworth Girls Beat Washington Academy 64-30 [STATS & PHOTOS]
In a battle of 8-2 teams, the Ellsworth Girls traveled down to East Machias, coming home with the win, beating Washington Academy 64-30 on Thursday, January 12th. Ellsworth led 21-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 31-17 at the end of the 1st Half, after the Raiders had come within 5 points early in the 2nd Quarter. The Eagles put the game away in the 3rd Quarter outscoring Washington Academy 21-5 to take a 52-22 lead.
Bucksport Golden Bucks Visit John Bapst Crusaders in Boys’ Varsity Basketball on Ticket TV
The Bucksport Golden Bucks visit the John Bapst Crusaders in boys' varsity basketball on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. The live broadcast will begin below at 5:30 p.m. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here.
Sumner Boys Beat Searsport 51-42 [STATS]
The Sumner Boys Basketball Team continued their winter on the road, beating the Searsport Vikings 51-42 on Friday night, January 13th. Sumner led 9-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 20-15 at the end of the 1st Half. The score was 33-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Windham Eagles Visit Bangor Rams in Girls’ Varsity Basketball on Ticket TV
The Windham Eagles visit the Bangor Rams in girls' varsity basketball on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. The live broadcast will begin below at 6:30 p.m. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. 30 famous...
Old Town Coyotes Visit John Bapst Crusaders in Girls’ Varsity Basketball on Ticket TV
The Old Town Coyotes visit the John Bapst Crusaders in girls' varsity basketball on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. The live broadcast will begin below at 7 p.m. from the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch...
Brewer Boys Remain Undefeated – Beat Nokomis 78-51 [STATS]
The Brewer Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, pouring in 7 3-pointers to beat the Nokomis Warriors 78-51 in Brewer on Thursday, January 12th. Brewer jumped out to a 20-9 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 35-21 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches outscored Nokomis 19-12 in the 3rd Quarter to make the score 54-33.
Cheverus Stags Visit Hampden Academy Broncos in Girls’ Varsity Basketball on Ticket TV
The Cheverus Stags visit the Hampden Academy Broncos in girls' varsity basketball on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. The live broadcast will begin below at 6:30 p.m. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. 30...
Nokomis Warriors Visit Brewer Witches in Girls’ Varsity Basketball on Ticket TV
UPDATE: This game has been canceled. The Nokomis Warriors visit the Brewer Witches in girls' varsity basketball on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. The live broadcast will begin below at 5:30 p.m. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games on...
