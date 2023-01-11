Read full article on original website
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Hall of Fame Running Back DiesOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Adam Schiff to discuss what to expect from Congress with KCRW’s Madeleine Brand at virtual event on February 8D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Teacher Dies After Cops Tase Him For Several Minutes. Why Tase That Long?Chibuzo NwachukuLos Angeles, CA
KTLA.com
Thieves rob victim of $560,000 in jewelry off 22 Freeway in Orange County
2urbangirls.com
Robbers steal $560,000 worth of jewelry from car in Orange County
Robbers Steal $560,000 Worth of Jewelry in Garden Grove
Three men who stole $560,000 worth of jewelry from a vehicle at a Garden Grove (22) Freeway off-ramp in Garden Grove during a daylight robbery Thursday are on the loose.
newsantaana.com
Police stopped a car in Fountain Valley and arrested four suspects for selling drugs
Earlier this week, Fountain Valley Police Department officers responded to a call of a vehicle with no license plates, driving recklessly through traffic and running red lights. The police officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, immediately recognizing a strong odor of marijuana. During a search of the...
Pursuit Involves Innocent Driver in Collision; Suspect Vehicle Lands in Gas Station
Stanton, Orange County, CA: An innocent driver was T-boned by a speeding suspect just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Jan. 11, sending both to the hospital. Orange County Sheriff’s Department units initiated a pursuit on a gray sedan, possibly a stolen vehicle (unconfirmed) in the area. The suspect sped...
Teen Dirt Bike Rider Struck by Vehicle, Critically Injured
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A teen was struck by a vehicle Friday evening while riding a dirt bike and was airlifted in critical condition to a hospital for medical care. At approximately 6:08 p.m. Jan. 13, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office received numerous 911 calls regarding a traffic...
Firearms seized after man accused of threatening to shoot co-workers at Long Beach workplace
Authorities released a photo of a cache of weapons recovered at the home of a 35-year-old man who allegedly made threats to shoot his co-workers at their place of work in Long Beach.
pasadenanow.com
Police Make Arrests in Murder of Man in Pasadena
Sedan Catches Fire on 14 Freeway
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A black Nissan sedan’s engine compartment caught fire following an explosion, southbound on the 14 Freeway just south of the Via Princessa on-ramp around 7:40 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, in the city of Santa Clarita. A Key News Network video journalist pulled up...
Nine businesses in south Orange County targeted by burglars
ORANGE COUNTY, CA - On the early hours of January 11th, Nine businesses in three cities in south Orange County were targeted by burglars, according to Orange County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Sgt. Mike Woodruff.
Family of man shot and killed by LA deputies in Norwalk plead for deputies to be prosecuted
The family of a man who was shot and killed by deputies in 2021 in Norwalk is pleading for the deputies to be prosecuted.
sgvcitywatch.com
Pomona Duo Jailed, Accused of October Murder in Pasadena
PASADENA - Police announced the arrest of a man and woman accused of homicide in the October 30 fatal shooting of a Rialto man. David Lamont Hunt-Cooks, 28, and Brittney Chenise Ruth, 32, are facing one count each of homicide after the Los Angeles County Attorney’s Office formally filed charges January 11. The duo were arrested January 9, according to the Pasadena Police Department.
NBC Los Angeles
Comedian Andy Dick Arrested in Lake Elsinore
Comedian Andy Dick was arrested in Lake Elsinore Friday on suspicion of public intoxication and failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements connected to a prior conviction. Dick, 57, of Hemet, was taken into custody about 12:30 a.m. at O'Hara's Rock & Roll Tavern in the 15700 block of...
Wounded driver arrives at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City after report of shooting on 10 Fwy
Emergency responders were dispatched to Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City after a man who said he had been shot while driving on the 10 Freeway drove to the studio lot.
City begins implementation of the Automated License Plate Recognition Cameras
ALPR cameras enhance public safety by providing usable license plate data for Sheriff’s Department By Samantha Bravo Of The Malibu Times On April 21, 2021, the Public Safety Commission voted in favor of the installation of approximately eight Automated License Plate Recognition cameras. The City Council authorized the purchase and installation of ALPR for use […] The post City begins implementation of the Automated License Plate Recognition Cameras appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy shot in Lake Elsinore
A Riverside County Sheriff's deputy has been shot in Lake Elsinore, the agency confirmed just after 5:00 p.m. Friday. The deputy was rushed to the Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time. The shooting happened on the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane. The agency confirmed a suspect The post Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy shot in Lake Elsinore appeared first on KESQ.
monrovianow.com
Monrovia Police: Suspect Returns While Officers on Scene, Arrested; Royals Don't Have to Pay; Mud Comes Through Back Window; Man Conned Out of His Watch; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for January 5 – 11. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 368 service events, resulting in 78 investigations. Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested. January 5 at 10:11 a.m., an officer located a...
KTLA.com
$20,000 reward offered in murder of 19-year-old woman in Los Angeles
Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying several suspects responsible for the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman in South Los Angeles. The shooting, according to an LASD news release, occurred on Nov. 22, 2020, at around 7:45 p.m.,...
newsantaana.com
Irvine mother of toddler sickened by Fentanyl facing felony charges
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 30-year-old mother has been charged with felony child abuse and endangerment for allowing her 23-month-old son to be exposed to fentanyl, causing the baby to stop breathing. The baby was revived with CPR and is currently hospitalized at CHOC. Jacqueline Hunter, 30, of Irvine,...
goldrushcam.com
Indio Woman Arrested on Attempted Murder Charges, Suspected of Shooting Man in Riverside County Motel
January 12, 2023 – The Riverside County Sheriff reported the following information. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 2:01 A.M., deputies responded to a motel in the 78100 block of Varner Road in unincorporated. Palm Desert regarding an assault with a deadly weapon. The victim sustained a single gunshot...
