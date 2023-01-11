Read full article on original website
COVID-19: Indoor Mask-Wearing Recommended In Westchester County By CDC
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in 14 New York counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report.The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities: …
Statement from Ulster County Commissioner of Health Dr. Carol Smith
Ulster County Commissioner of Health Dr. Carol Smith released the following statement today:. “The CDC has now updated Ulster County’s COVID-19 community transmission level to high. The increased number of COVID-19 positive cases in Ulster County and the mid-Hudson region is being attributed to the new Omicron variant, XBB 1.5. Therefore, I would like to remind Ulster County residents of the precautions they can take to protect themselves and their families: consider wearing a mask when indoors, maintain good ventilation and airflow in indoor spaces, test as soon as COVID symptoms are suspected, stay home when sick, and follow the CDC’s recommendations for what to do if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.
Statement from County Executive Ed Day
“Since Fall of 2021, I’ve adamantly spoken out against state legislation to create Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), as New York is a home rule state. Yesterday the Governor proposed expanding a property tax exemption that would allegedly reward homeowners who “build-out” ADUs, essentially incentivizing the development of these types of units. While there is no legislation currently in place requiring municipalities to allow ADUs, I fully believe that widespread construction of ADUs in suburban areas like Rockland County would be harmful to our community.
Young New York Woman Killed Near School In Hudson Valley
A young Hudson Valley woman lost her life walking late in the afternoon in the region. On Friday, the Clarkstown Police Department announced an investigation into a fatal accident in Rockland County, New York. Woman Fatally Hit in Rockland County, New York. On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 5:10 p.m.,...
Gas Odor Forces Evacuation Of School In Northern Westchester
A school in Northern Westchester was evacuated after a staff member reported an odor of gas for the second time in two months. Earlier Report - Firefighters Respond To Odor Of Gas At Elementary School In Armonk: PoliceOn Wednesday, Jan. 11, around 10:30 a.m., a teacher at Wampus Element…
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right
Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
Ulster County updates COVID-19 transmission levels
COVID-19 remains a health concern for everyone leading some counties to update their transmission levels to high. Ulster County Commissioner of Health Dr. Carol Smith released the following statement today, January 13 on the COVID-19 community transmission levels.
Narcan administered to state trooper after opioid exposure
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- New video shows a close call for a New York state trooper.It happened Thursday afternoon on the Wantagh State Parkway in Hempstead. Body camera video shows troopers saving the life of a driver believed to be having an opioid overdose.Moments later, one of those troopers began having symptoms from exposure.You can see the trooper being administered Narcan.That trooper and the driver are both OK.The driver is facing drug charges.
Doctor: Latest COVID variant dominating northeast "very contagious"
NEW YORK -- Nearly three years into the COVID pandemic, cases are once again ticking up across the area. A new variant is quickly becoming the dominant strain in the northeast.Related Story: Doctors: New Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 responsible for 75% of new COVID cases in NortheastDr. Daniel Varga, chief physician at Hackensack Meridian Health in New Jersey, told CBS2 the variant is highly contagious but people aren't being hospitalized as much as with other strains."It's a very contagious virus, so it's easy to catch. The good news is when we look at severity and acuity across the state, it's kind of like the other Omicron variants," he said. "I mean, you can get sick, but it's not causing nearly the amount of hospitalization that we saw with Delta a year and a half, two years ago. Not nearly the amount of ICU." We also asked him how the current vaccines protect against this variant and what precautions he thinks people should take. Watch his full interview above for more information.COVID VACCINENew York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAXNew York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC vaccinations by zip codeNassau County more info hereSuffolk County more info hereWestchester County more info hereNew Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545Connecticut book online here
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this New York Lake
If you live near the Catskills in Upstate New York, you're probably already familiar with the Neversink Reservoir, but have you ever wondered what’s underneath those murky waters?
Westchester Works on Law to Require County Candidates to File Resume
Long Island Republican Rep. George Santos may have been elected to Congress, but if someone like him tried to run for Westchester County Executive or the Board of Legislators, the chances of success could be far slimmer. Westchester officials are working on draft legislation that would require a candidate for...
Newburgh’s major sewer project half complete
NEWBURGH – It’s halfway finished, but when a $32 million sewer project is completed in the City of Newburgh, it will lessen the discharge flow into the Hudson River and strengthen development efforts on a bluff overlooking the waterfront. “This is the largest sewer project the city has...
Crews Begin Digging Network of Tunnels Under Hudson Valley Town
Futuristic machines have started digging part of an 8,700-foot-long tunnel right under the feet of some Hudson Valley residents. Governor Hochul is touting a $27 million project that includes some high-tech engineering. This week, crews began work on "innovative microtunneling" that will lay thousands of feet of pipe under the streets and sidewalks of a local community without the need to excavate.
Bedford Schools Super Addresses Softball Facilities, Equity Issues
Despite criticisms from advocates of the Fox Lane softball program, the field will remain in its current location but the playing surface and facilities will undergo improvements through money made available from last spring’s approved bond. Last week, in a letter to the program’s supporters, Bedford Superintendent of Schools Dr. Robert Glass addressed objections raised at the Dec. 21 Bedford Board of Education meeting concerning the quality and location of the district’s softball facilities and whether the district is adequately addressing questions regarding equity under Title IX compared to the Fox Lane baseball program.
State Police dive team exercise creates stir in Poughkeepsie (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – Members of the New York State Police Dive Team had Main Street blocked off at Waryas Park on Friday at noon, creating speculation among visitors to the waterfront. Onlookers gathered just outside of the perimeter to watch while offering their opinions on what was taking place. One...
Extreme Violence: Hudson Valley Man Murdered Outside New York State Deli
Two Hudson Valley men have been charged with murder after they "engaged in an act of extreme violence." On Thursday, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced today that Oscar Garcia-Garcia, 27, and 40-year-old Eustaquio Diaz-Gutierrez both of Spring Valley were charged with murder. Rockland County, New York...
Live MK2 hand grenade recovered in Orange County
GOSHEN – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), assisted by other law enforcement agencies, secured a live hand grenade in Hamptonburgh on Thursday afternoon. The MK2 grenade was discovered by a contractor working on a Stony Ford Road estate. Orange County Sheriff Paul Arteta said that his patrol...
The Top 10 Chinese Restaurants In and Around Rockland County, NY
I go through long stints of time where I will go without Chinese food, and then all of a sudden, it seems like it is the only thing that I am eating. When the craving hits, it is here to stay. And when you eat Chinese food, despite how delicious and satisfying it, I always get hungry again like an hour later. What is up with that?
One of the two remaining court clerks in New Paltz resigns citing low pay
The resignation of one of the two remaining court clerks in New Paltz has set up a crisis in justice. Stasha Dietz took a school district job, reportedly for better pay without working nights, and the justice court cannot function with only one clerk handling all of the administration. During the Hokanson administration there were three full-time clerks and a part-timer, but that was winnowed down to two long before Neil Bettez took the supervisor’s seat. New Paltz has the second-busiest court in the county, and the only busier one – Ulster — has six clerks.
State of the State: N.Y. Gov. Hochul proposes legalizing basement apartments in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul outlined her sweeping plans to expand access to New York housing, including a proposal that New York City be given the authority to legalize basement apartments, during her State of the State address on Tuesday. During her speech, Hochul emphasized that the Empire...
