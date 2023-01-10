Read full article on original website
Related
The Fed is embarrassed about its inflation mistake and will likely go too far in raising interest rates, former Fed president says
The Fed blew it on inflation and it will likely hike interest rates too far, according to former Fed President Richard Fisher. Central bankers have signaled they will raise rates past 5%, with a possible 25- to 50-basis-point hike in February. Stocks may not have priced in rates that high,...
Stocks will plunge 3% on Thursday if December inflation comes in higher than expected, JPMorgan says
Thursday's CPI report could jolt markets in a big way, according to a note from JPMorgan. The bank said the S&P 500 could plunge as much as 3% if inflation is higher than expected. JPMorgan said the most likely scenario is for inflation to come in around consensus estimates, which...
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
The Fed has won its war against inflation and needs to end its interest-rate increases, says JPMorgan Asset Management's investment chief
The Fed can claim victory in its war against inflation and needs to stop hiking interest rates, according to JPMorgan's David Kelly. "I think they need to stop. This is a war that they've won, and they're in danger of tipping the economy into recession," he said. Kelly expects three...
The December inflation report will make the Fed realize it'll be more costly to plunge the US into recession than dial back on interest rate hikes, Fundstrat says
December CPI will make the Fed realize a recession is more costly than pivoting on rate hikes, Fundstrat said. Fundstrat's Tom Lee has predicted the Fed will soon ease up on rates hikes. The S&P 500 could jump 20% this year as the Fed narrative changes, Lee said. The December...
The Fed will start cutting rates this summer as core PCE inflation will drop to 2.1%, says UBS' global chief economist
The Fed could start cutting rates as early as this July, according to UBS. The Swiss bank's global chief economist said US core PCE inflation is likely to drop to 2.1% this year, calling for a Fed pivot. "Of course, if you gave our forecast to the Fed, they would...
On The Money — Inflation sees rapid cooldown
Inflation is slowing down, raising questions about the Fed’s next move. We’ll also look at the business lobby’s demands for the 118th Congress, the renewed congressional stock trading ban effort and more on the FTX meltdown. But first, a new lawmaker sworn in with a loaned first edition “Superman” comic is reunited with the…
Top Credit Suisse shareholder cuts stake
FRANKFURT, Jan 11 (Reuters) - One of Credit Suisse's (CSGN.S) large shareholders, Harris Associates, has reduced its stake in the bank by roughly half to about 5%, according to regulatory filings, as the Swiss bank struggles to regain the confidence of investors.
Oil prices reacting to China more than apparent slump in U.S. demand
Crude oil prices seem to be moving in defiance of growing concerns about an economic recession.
Treasury secretary warns US could default on its debt as soon as June
The Treasury Department said Friday the US could default on its debt as soon as June, setting up one of the first major battles on Capitol Hill after Republicans took control of the House.
New economic 'regime' challenges central bankers to keep pace
WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - For roughly 30 years Federal Reserve policymakers and other central bankers enjoyed a world where market interest rates were falling, inflation was low, globalization effectively expanded the supply of labor, and, at the margin, markets for goods and services were becoming more open and stable.
US News and World Report
Marketmind: Keep Calm, Risk On
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. U.S. inflation data for December is in, and while market reaction was perhaps a little muted relative to recent releases and the hype surrounding it, the overriding message for investors was clear: keep calm and risk on.
UAE puts oil CEO in charge of global climate conference
The United Arab Emirates, which is hosting next year’s global climate summit, has put the head of the country’s oil company in charge of the event. The UAE announced on Thursday that Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, will serve as president of the United Nations COP28 conference. Al…
US News and World Report
Investors Snap up Record $39 Billion Emerging Market Sovereign Bond Splurge
LONDON (Reuters) - Developing countries have sold a huge $39 billion of international bonds since the start of the year, with investors happy to pile into riskier debt as they bet global interest rates are nearing a peak. The first half of January saw 11 countries launch more than 20...
US News and World Report
Oil Posts Biggest Weekly Gain Since October on China Hopes, Dollar Slump
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices settled more than a dollar a barrel higher on Friday, notching their biggest weekly gains since October, as the U.S. dollar dropped to a seven-month low and more indicators pointed toward growing demand from top oil importer China. Brent crude futures settled at $85.28 a...
CNBC
CNBC Pro Talks: Portfolio manager Trent Masters on how to beat the market
Stock markets around the world had a horrible 2022, but veteran fund manager Trent Masters sees a brighter side to last year's market turmoil. "I'm quite encouraged by what has happened over 2022 because I think markets have become fundamentally disconnected from the underlying drivers. We did have that madness in terms of trading capital. And so, I think what we are seeing now, particularly across tech, is a very healthy focus on profitability," Masters, portfolio manager at Alphinity Investment Management, said in the latest installment of CNBC Pro Talks.
Hearst-backed Level Up Ventures Gives AI-driven Start-up Sortile a Financial Boost
The AI-driven sustainability-focused start-up Sortile has wrapped up nearly $1 million in pre-seed financing, thanks partially to the Hearst-backed Level Up Ventures. The women-led company is committed to diverting textile waste from landfills through the identification, traceability and recycling of textiles. During a Zoom interview with Hearst executives, Sortile’s cofounders Constanza Gomez and Agustina Mir discussed how the capital will be put to use.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection Launching in August 2021, Sortile is rooted in fiber recycling and data transparency. The company has plenty of textile waste to try to...
CNBC
Inflation is expected to have declined in December, but it may not be enough to stop the Fed
Economists expect to see a slight decline in December's consumer price index when it is released Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET. The consensus forecast for CPI is for a decrease of 0.1% on a monthly basis, but a 6.5% increase from the prior year, according to Dow Jones. Stocks rallied...
CNBC
Kelly Evans: Do they see what we see?
You know those sunny, beautiful days when everyone is scrambling to the grocery store because they know a blizzard is coming? That's exactly how markets feel right now. On the surface, everything looks great: inflation is receding, jobs and GDP are growing, even jobless claims are pretty low still. But the forecast says a massive storm is coming.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: The Next Avraham Eisenberg Isn’t Going to Be a ChatGPT-Powered ‘Script Kiddie’
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:. Prices: Bitcoin broke through the $18K threshold for the first time since mid-December, in a mostly green Wednesday. Insights: The Next Avraham Eisenberg Isn’t Going to Be...
Comments / 0