Stock markets around the world had a horrible 2022, but veteran fund manager Trent Masters sees a brighter side to last year's market turmoil. "I'm quite encouraged by what has happened over 2022 because I think markets have become fundamentally disconnected from the underlying drivers. We did have that madness in terms of trading capital. And so, I think what we are seeing now, particularly across tech, is a very healthy focus on profitability," Masters, portfolio manager at Alphinity Investment Management, said in the latest installment of CNBC Pro Talks.

1 DAY AGO