Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
The Hill

On The Money — Inflation sees rapid cooldown

Inflation is slowing down, raising questions about the Fed’s next move. We’ll also look at the business lobby’s demands for the 118th Congress, the renewed congressional stock trading ban effort and more on the FTX meltdown.   But first, a new lawmaker sworn in with a loaned first edition “Superman” comic is reunited with the…
Reuters

Top Credit Suisse shareholder cuts stake

FRANKFURT, Jan 11 (Reuters) - One of Credit Suisse's (CSGN.S) large shareholders, Harris Associates, has reduced its stake in the bank by roughly half to about 5%, according to regulatory filings, as the Swiss bank struggles to regain the confidence of investors.
Reuters

New economic 'regime' challenges central bankers to keep pace

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - For roughly 30 years Federal Reserve policymakers and other central bankers enjoyed a world where market interest rates were falling, inflation was low, globalization effectively expanded the supply of labor, and, at the margin, markets for goods and services were becoming more open and stable.
US News and World Report

Marketmind: Keep Calm, Risk On

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. U.S. inflation data for December is in, and while market reaction was perhaps a little muted relative to recent releases and the hype surrounding it, the overriding message for investors was clear: keep calm and risk on.
The Hill

UAE puts oil CEO in charge of global climate conference

The United Arab Emirates, which is hosting next year’s global climate summit, has put the head of the country’s oil company in charge of the event.  The UAE announced on Thursday that Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, will serve as president of the United Nations COP28 conference. Al…
US News and World Report

Investors Snap up Record $39 Billion Emerging Market Sovereign Bond Splurge

LONDON (Reuters) - Developing countries have sold a huge $39 billion of international bonds since the start of the year, with investors happy to pile into riskier debt as they bet global interest rates are nearing a peak. The first half of January saw 11 countries launch more than 20...
US News and World Report

Oil Posts Biggest Weekly Gain Since October on China Hopes, Dollar Slump

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices settled more than a dollar a barrel higher on Friday, notching their biggest weekly gains since October, as the U.S. dollar dropped to a seven-month low and more indicators pointed toward growing demand from top oil importer China. Brent crude futures settled at $85.28 a...
CNBC

CNBC Pro Talks: Portfolio manager Trent Masters on how to beat the market

Stock markets around the world had a horrible 2022, but veteran fund manager Trent Masters sees a brighter side to last year's market turmoil. "I'm quite encouraged by what has happened over 2022 because I think markets have become fundamentally disconnected from the underlying drivers. We did have that madness in terms of trading capital. And so, I think what we are seeing now, particularly across tech, is a very healthy focus on profitability," Masters, portfolio manager at Alphinity Investment Management, said in the latest installment of CNBC Pro Talks.
WWD

Hearst-backed Level Up Ventures Gives AI-driven Start-up Sortile a Financial Boost

The AI-driven sustainability-focused start-up Sortile has wrapped up nearly $1 million in pre-seed financing, thanks partially to the Hearst-backed Level Up Ventures. The women-led company is committed to diverting textile waste from landfills through the identification, traceability and recycling of textiles. During a Zoom interview with Hearst executives, Sortile’s cofounders Constanza Gomez and Agustina Mir discussed how the capital will be put to use.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection Launching in August 2021, Sortile is rooted in fiber recycling and data transparency. The company has plenty of textile waste to try to...
CNBC

Kelly Evans: Do they see what we see?

You know those sunny, beautiful days when everyone is scrambling to the grocery store because they know a blizzard is coming? That's exactly how markets feel right now. On the surface, everything looks great: inflation is receding, jobs and GDP are growing, even jobless claims are pretty low still. But the forecast says a massive storm is coming.

