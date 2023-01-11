Witness in 2019 Central Washington homicide said she can't remember earlier statements

Read full article on original website
Jury finds suspect guilty in 2019 Central Washington homicide
Three years after Richard Wayne Plumlee III’s killing, it took a jury almost three and a half hours to find his accused murderer guilty. A Yakima County Superior Court jury found Joshua James Glazier, 29, guilty of second-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm Thursday, the same day attorneys wrapped up the case and presented their closing arguments.
Yakima Emphasis Patrols Stopping Many Impaired Drivers
You may not notice them but Yakima Police say they're seeing a lot of drivers intoxicated behind the wheel. On Tuesday officers arrested 3 different drivers for DUI as they conduct emphasis patrols 24/7 7 days a week in the city. A lot of impaired drivers have been arrested over...
Big Drug Bust Takes Pounds Off Yakima City Streets
A big drug bust in Yakima, one of the largest in the county was made in December. Members of the federal task force called Safe Streets on December 28 of last year seized more than 120,000 fentanyl-laced pills 42 pounds of methamphetamine, a gun and $152,000 in cash. Some of...
7 Tri-Cities teens are charged with murder. Why are some in adult court and others not?
A teen who is 13 or 14 can only face adult charges for 2 crimes.
Deputies say fentanyl has become a 'major commodity' in Yakima
YAKIMA -- Sheriff Officials say four years ago, an average fentanyl arrest involved around 40 pills. Now it's become a major commodity with police making arrests for possession of over 100,000 pills. Within the last couple years, local law enforcement has partnered with the FBI to take down some of...
Man accused of raping a child pleads guilty
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl over the course of five years, pled guilty on Jan. 11. According to officials of the Benton County Prosecutor's Office, Matthew Lowe of Richland, pled guilty to Rape of a Child in the Second Degree, Rape of a Child in the Third Degree, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Possession of Depictions of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct.
East Wenatchee Insurance Agent Pleads Guilty to Defrauding Clients, Faces Three Years in Prison
A former insurance agent from East Wenatchee is facing up to three years in prison for defrauding his elderly clients. On Thursday, 55-year-old Gregory D. Lone pleaded guilty to five counts of first degree theft in Douglas County Superior Court. Back in 2020, Lone was arrested for defrauding five of...
Stranded Snowmobilers Remarkably Rescued from Mountain in Yakima
Stranded snowmobilers went missing recently on a mountain in Yakima County. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office received a call on Tuesday afternoon to help two snowmobilers who were lost and stuck in the Darland Mountain area. According to the Sheriff's Office Facebook post, four men who wish to remain anonymous,...
Head-on collision completely closes Summitview Road in Cowiche
COWICHE, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head-on collision on Summitview Road around 3:30 p.m. on January 13, according to Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. The two-car crash occurred near 15615 Summitview Road and has completely closed the road. Take alternate routes, there is no estimated reopening at this time.
Yakima Police needs help, searching for theft suspect
YAKIMA, Wash. — On December 26, the woman pictured was seen stealing debit cards at a Safeway in Yakima. If you know the suspect or have any information about their whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Detective Jeff Ely with the Yakima Police Department. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
If Yakima Had an Area 51, Here are 4 Possible Locations
Imagine, if you would, that Washington State has numerous paranormal sightings from UFOs and flying saucers to people's claims of alien abduction to witnessing activity from our out-of-world visitors. Well, this is a reality for many. Washington has always been known as a great place to see all this, especially around Mount Rainier. With this in mind, I was thinking if we happen to have our own Area 51 to hold said aircraft and other experiments that may happen. Where would we keep something like this? Here are just a few places in the Yakima Valley where we could totally have our own Area 51, so-to-speak.
Moxee police searching for missing juvenile
MOXEE, Wash.- Moxee Police are searching for a juvenile who reportedly ran away from home around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10. If anyone has seen the runaway or has any information about this case they should call Moxee Police at 509-574-8850. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
Burned body found in Wapato orchard identified
WAPATO, Wash.- The burned body that was found inside a burning car in a Wapato orchard on November 1 has been identified. The remains are those of Jerred Dane King, 47, of Wapato according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. The YCSO, Yakima County Coroner’s Office, WSP Missing and...
Cable Bridge crash sends two to hospital
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of SR 397 on the Cable Bridge around 8:22 p.m. on January 11. According to the WSP a car driven by a 31-year-old Kennewick man hit a car driven by a 55-year-old Selah man from behind.
Got a Mask Yakima? Here Comes The Warnings of Omicron
Got that mask handy? Have you noticed more people are now wearing a mask in Yakima? The coronavirus Omicron strain XBB.1.5 is now the dominant strain in America gaining that lead in just several weeks. Here comes the wave of cases that are already impacting Yakima. Yakima Health District officials...
More Than $10 K Collected for Seriously Injured CWU Student
CWU student Bailey Simpson was seriously injured in an accident Monday night. The student from Selah was transported to a hospital with several broken ribs, wrist and ankle with facial fractures. Along with contusions in her lung, Bailey's spleen was bleeding. She was intubated and taken in for surgery. Bailey received several blood transfusions, as she lost a lot of blood, and had internal bleeding.
State Route 821 reopens between Yakima and Ellensburg after rock slides
State Route 821 between Selah and Ellensburg reopened Thursday afternoon after state geotechnical experts determined there was no risk of additional rockfall. The Washington state Department of Transportation closed SR 821 through the Yakima Canyon Wednesday night into Thursday because of rock slides in the area about 6 miles south of Ellensburg, regional spokesperson for WSDOT Summer Derrey said Thursday.
Two-day-old baby left unharmed in Selah collision; roads closed
SELAH, Wash. - One car is totaled following a two-car collision on Wenas Road and Gibson Road in Selah that has closed both roads. Casey Schilperoort, Public Information Officer for the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, has reported serious injuries from the crash. The collision occurred just after 5 p.m. on...
WA cherry growers hope for better 2023 season after bad weather and damage in 2022
YAKIMA –Everything from tiny leafhoppers spreading little cherry disease, bad weather and big price increases on supplies made 2022 a rough year for Yakima Valley cherry growers. But many remain hopeful as the 2023 season approaches, and among the positive news stressed at Friday’s 80th annual Cherry Institute meeting...
Traffic Alert: AM pass closures reported due to a fire, avalanche danger and rockslides in WA & OR
A photo of Thursday morning rockslides near Ellensburg provided by the Washington Department of Transportation. 9am Update: I-84 is back open between La Grande and Pendleton. Previous Story: _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ MOUNTAIN PASS UPDATES 7:15am ODOT: I-84 is closed between La Grande and Pendleton due to a fire early this morning. WSDOT: I-90/Snoqualmie: snow on Snoqualmie this morning, followed by lots of...
