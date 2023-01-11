ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Palma, CA

oc-breeze.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, January 14, 2023

Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, January 14, 2023:. Rain, mainly after 11am. High near 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Tonight:. Rain, mainly before 11pm. Low around 50. Southwest wind...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Models strut the runway to raise funds for adolescent rehab patients at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach

In children’s hospitals, where patients are primarily infants and elementary-aged children, adolescents may sometimes feel overlooked in the hospital setting. The Miller Children’s Hospital Long Beach Auxiliary wants to make hospitalized teens feel they have a special place for themselves, as well as help them meet developmental milestones that are right sized for them. In February 2020, they pledged $500,000 over five years to fund the brand-new adolescent rehabilitation gym at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach’s outpatient center, in the Cherese Mari Laulhere Children’s Village, just for teens. This year is the fourth year of their pledge, and they plan to complete their pledge early.
LONG BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

Updated WalletHub study: 2023’s cities where inflation is rising the most

With the year-over-year inflation rate at 6.5% in December, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on the Cities Where Inflation is Rising the Most, as well as expert commentary. To determine the cities where inflation is rising the most – and thus is the biggest problem – WalletHub compared...
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

Supervisor Andrew Do selected as Vice Chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors

Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do has been selected to serve as the Vice Chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors for 2023. “I would like to commend Chairman Doug Chaffee for his outstanding leadership over the past year,” said Supervisor Andrew Do. “I am confident that this Board will continue to work together collaboratively under our new Chairman Don Wagner — as we work to make Orange County a great place to live.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Orange Coast College launches free career coaching program for students

Coast College will launch a free Career Coaching program for students during the Spring 2023 semester, aimed at teaching them how to network and build confidence, and eventually land jobs and internships. The College has partnered with Career Launch and invites students to apply to be part of one of four cohorts during February and March that will help connect them with local professionals to get a foot in the door in their chosen industry.
COSTA MESA, CA

