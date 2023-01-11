Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Hall of Fame Running Back DiesOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Adam Schiff to discuss what to expect from Congress with KCRW’s Madeleine Brand at virtual event on February 8D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Teacher Dies After Cops Tase Him For Several Minutes. Why Tase That Long?Chibuzo NwachukuLos Angeles, CA
Related
oc-breeze.com
Cypress Council to hold public hearing on a request for a liquor license at a Lincoln Avenue sushi restaurant
Project: Conditional Use Permit No. 2023-01 – a request to permit the sale of beer and wine for an existing restaurant (Hiyori Sushi), located at 4720 Lincoln Avenue in the PC – Planned Community Zone. Applicant: Ms. Young Ju Lee of JJ Secret Foods Inc., 6651 Western Avenue,...
oc-breeze.com
OC Transportation Authority marks 20 years of 91 Express Lanes ownership
During the last 20 years, more than 277 million trips have been taken on the 91 Express Lanes and, under the innovative leadership of the Orange County Transportation Authority, more than $2 billion has been dedicated in Orange and Riverside counties to improve transportation along the Riverside (SR-91) Freeway. This...
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, January 14, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, January 14, 2023:. Rain, mainly after 11am. High near 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Tonight:. Rain, mainly before 11pm. Low around 50. Southwest wind...
oc-breeze.com
Models strut the runway to raise funds for adolescent rehab patients at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach
In children’s hospitals, where patients are primarily infants and elementary-aged children, adolescents may sometimes feel overlooked in the hospital setting. The Miller Children’s Hospital Long Beach Auxiliary wants to make hospitalized teens feel they have a special place for themselves, as well as help them meet developmental milestones that are right sized for them. In February 2020, they pledged $500,000 over five years to fund the brand-new adolescent rehabilitation gym at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach’s outpatient center, in the Cherese Mari Laulhere Children’s Village, just for teens. This year is the fourth year of their pledge, and they plan to complete their pledge early.
oc-breeze.com
Updated WalletHub study: 2023’s cities where inflation is rising the most
With the year-over-year inflation rate at 6.5% in December, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on the Cities Where Inflation is Rising the Most, as well as expert commentary. To determine the cities where inflation is rising the most – and thus is the biggest problem – WalletHub compared...
oc-breeze.com
Music For All Seasons: Long Beach Symphony presents Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and Mozart’s Symphony No. 40 in G minor
On Saturday, February 4, Long Beach Symphony, under the direction of Maestro Eckart Preu, will rouse audiences with Mozart’s Symphony No. 40 in G minor and Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, a group of four violin concertos embodying each season of the year. Each of the seasons will be exquisitely...
oc-breeze.com
Supervisor Andrew Do selected as Vice Chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors
Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do has been selected to serve as the Vice Chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors for 2023. “I would like to commend Chairman Doug Chaffee for his outstanding leadership over the past year,” said Supervisor Andrew Do. “I am confident that this Board will continue to work together collaboratively under our new Chairman Don Wagner — as we work to make Orange County a great place to live.”
oc-breeze.com
Orange Coast College launches free career coaching program for students
Coast College will launch a free Career Coaching program for students during the Spring 2023 semester, aimed at teaching them how to network and build confidence, and eventually land jobs and internships. The College has partnered with Career Launch and invites students to apply to be part of one of four cohorts during February and March that will help connect them with local professionals to get a foot in the door in their chosen industry.
Comments / 0