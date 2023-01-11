BOISE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is seeking proposals that enhance or support innovative waste reduction or prevention. The grant funding is made available through the US Environmental Protection Agency’s Sustainable Materials Management Program, which promotes using and reusing materials more productively over their entire lifecycles. Projects can include efforts to reduce food waste through diversion or composting, reduce packaging waste by developing or enhancing recycling or re-use programs, and increase the recycling and reuse rate of construction and demolition waste.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO