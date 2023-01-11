Read full article on original website
koze.com
DEQ Announces $90,300 in Grant Funding to Support Sustainable Materials Management Projects
BOISE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is seeking proposals that enhance or support innovative waste reduction or prevention. The grant funding is made available through the US Environmental Protection Agency’s Sustainable Materials Management Program, which promotes using and reusing materials more productively over their entire lifecycles. Projects can include efforts to reduce food waste through diversion or composting, reduce packaging waste by developing or enhancing recycling or re-use programs, and increase the recycling and reuse rate of construction and demolition waste.
koze.com
High School Seniors Sought for the 2023 National Youth Science Camp
BOISE, ID – Applications are now being accepted from high school juniors and seniors in the classes of 2023 and 2024 to represent Idaho at the 2023 National Youth Science Camp. Two students from each state, Washington D.C., and select countries will attend the all-expenses-paid program, held from June 19th through July 12th.
koze.com
AG Ferguson, Rep. Hackney Partner to Expand Protections For Used Car Purchases
Between January 2021 and July 2022, 557 Washingtonians filed complaints to the Attorney General’s Office regarding used car sales — an average of approximately one complaint per day. OLYMPIA, WA – Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that he is partnering with Representative David Hackney (D-Tukwila) on...
koze.com
WA State Survey: Most People Say Housing is #1 Issue
Housing costs/rents, homelessness, and overall cost of living top list of most important problems facing Washington State in new survey by Department of Commerce and Puget Sound Regional Council. OLYMPIA, WA – Housing and homelessness topped a list of 12 issues in a new survey that asked Washington State residents...
