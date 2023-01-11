Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's LetterMaya DeviKeller, TX
Clouded Leopard Nova Found Safe After Intentional Enclosure Tear at Dallas Zoo Sparks Criminal InvestigationSilence DoGoodDallas, TX
This Texas foundation has given away $2 billion. Find out if you are eligible to applyAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jamsJalyn SmootFrisco, TX
Popular Dallas business continues to close locationsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
fox4news.com
High-speed chase in Kaufman County ends in Dallas County with two arrests
DALLAS - Two people were arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed chase that started in Kaufman County and ended in Dallas County early Saturday morning. The chase started at about 11 p.m., when Kaufman County Sheriff's Office deputies tried to pull over a pick-up truck that was possibly stolen, but the driver refused to stop.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 11000 Block of Plano Rd
The suspect is described as a male between the ages of 20 and 30. On December 10, 2022, at around 7:45 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 11000 block of Plano Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Nelson Gonzales Flores, 47-years-old, shot...
fox4news.com
Street signs with Korean translations installed in parts of Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas city leaders joined the Greater Dallas Korean American Chamber of Commerce Friday to unveil updated street signs with Korean translation. The change comes to an area of Northwest Dallas, which has the largest Korean American community in Texas. The signs were installed at the intersections of Newkirk...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Overnight Fire Torches 7-Bedroom Dallas House
Dallas firefighters worked to contain the spread of an early morning house fire Friday in North Oak Cliff. The fire destroyed what is listed as a 7-bedroom home in the 600 block of Lancaster Avenue. There were no injuries reported at the scene. It is not yet clear whether anyone...
fox4news.com
Police investigating suspicious death at Denton home
DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating after a man was found dead at his home Friday night. Officers were called out to a home in the 2000 block of Spinnaker Drive just after 7:30 p.m. A woman called 911 and said her husband was unresponsive after she found him...
Mississippi prison escapee captured in Dallas now faces additional charges in Frisco
A Mississippi prison escapee re-captured after a police chase in Dallas this week is now in more hot water this time in Frisco. Over the Christmas weekend, Tyler Payne and a fellow inmate busted out of a state prison in Mississippi
fox4news.com
Buc-ee's to open location off I-35 in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Texas - Buc-ee’s announced it will soon be breaking ground on a new travel center in Hillsboro. The location will be on State Highway 177, near where I-35 forks off to head into Dallas and Fort Worth. The groundbreaking will be on Tuesday, January 24. The official opening...
fox4news.com
Man escaped jail twice before stealing vehicles, leading authorities on chase in North Texas, police say
FRISCO, Texas - New details have been released about two escaped inmates from Oklahoma who are accused of committing violent crimes in Frisco before ending up in jail in another state. Authorities said one of those inmates escaped jail again and ended up back in North Texas, where he committed...
Frisco Purse Snatchers Arrested Following Police Chase
Two people were arrested and charged with two purse-snatching incidents. One of the men was arrested following a police chase in Dallas County. According to an announcement by the Frisco Police, Tyler Payne, 31, and Thomas Cofer, 41, are being charged with theft and aggravated robbery in regard to the two incidents at Target and H-E-B back in Nov. 2022.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 4800 Elise Faye Heggins Street
On January 12, 2023, at approximately 2:25 a.m., Dallas Police officers responded to a stabbing call in the 4800 block of Elise Faye Heggins Street. The preliminary investigation determined that 52-year-old Johnnie Earl Morgan, Jr. was stabbed multiple times by the suspect. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Morgan to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The suspect 34-year-old Jerry Lee Massey is in custody and has been charged with murder. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 006683-2023.
Man in custody after snooping around cars and running from police
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is in custody after a short chase in North Richland Hills on Thursday. Police say at around 10:30 a.m., they received reports of a person looking into cars around businesses on Loop 820 near Rufe Snow Drive. Police located the man, but he began to run from officers. He was immediately taken into custody.There were two schools in the area placed in a secure lockout as a precaution.
fox4news.com
Intense fire destroys large home in north Oak Cliff
DALLAS - Dallas firefighters worked to put out a large house fire in north Oak Cliff Friday morning. The two-story home is on Lancaster Avenue, which is in a neighborhood near Interstate 35 and Colorado Boulevard. Firefighters found it fully engulfed when they arrived just before 5 a.m. They had...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on McCree Road
On January 11, 2023, at about 6:30 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 11600 block of McCree Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound at the location. The man died from his injury. There is no suspect in custody. This remains an ongoing investigation.
tpr.org
These Latina sisters are continuing their uncle’s legacy with the Dallas Lowriders
Explore more stories from Arts Access. It’s a breezy Sunday evening in January, and Oak Cliff’s Jefferson Boulevard, a hive for Latino culture, is gleaming with a collection of metallic, pinstriped lowriders. The cars cruise down the block, as people standing on the sidewalk, outside quinceañera shops and furniture stores, snap pictures on their phones. For many Oak Cliff residents, this sight is a Sunday tradition. But for those behind the customized wheels, it’s much more than that: It’s a family legacy.
fox4news.com
Missing clouded leopard found safe at Dallas Zoo; criminal investigation ongoing
DALLAS - A clouded leopard that went missing from its Dallas Zoo exhibit has been found safe after police say someone intentionally created a tear in its enclosure. The zoo says the animal named Nova was found around 4:40 p.m. Friday on zoo grounds in a tree near her original habitat. Officials say she was safely secured and did not seem to be hurt, but she will be evaluated by a vet.
fox4news.com
Man crashes on I-35 while driving to hospital after being shot
DALLAS - Dallas police said they had to shut down part of I-35 to investigate after a shooting victim crashed while driving to a hospital early Saturday morning. The crash happened at about 2 a.m., in the southbound lanes of the interstate, near Empire Central Place. First responders found a...
fox4news.com
Authorities working to wrangle loose bull in Tarrant County
The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office is working to catch a loose bull. Crews are on scene near John T. White Road and Morrison Drive to wrangle the bull. No details have been released about how the bull got loose. The sheriff’s office said the bull will be returned to...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on N. Jim Miller Road
On January 10, 2023, at about 1:55 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 400 block N. Jim Miller Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Kendreal Jones, 17, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. DFR responded and transported Jones to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. There is no suspect in custody. This remains an ongoing investigation.
fox4news.com
Rowlett police investigating shooting at Twin Star Park that injured 3 people
ROWLETT, Texas - Rowlett police are investigating a shooting at a park Friday night that sent three people to the hospital. The shooting happened just after 9:15 p.m., when officers were called out to Twin Star Park. Three people were found to be injured in the shooting. They were transported...
Did You Know Your Texas State Drivers License Can Help Save Your Life?
If you've ever been stranded on the side of the road in the Lone Star State, whether it be outside of Dallas, TX, or somewhere out in the middle of West Texas, there is something we all have in our wallets or purses that could potentially save our lives. Did...
Comments / 0