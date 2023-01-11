ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
kinyradio.com

DOT&PF seeks public review of summer 2023 ferry schedule

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) 2023 summer schedule is now open for public comment. The public is encouraged to provide written comments by January 26, 2023. The schedule and supporting documentation can be found here. Comments may be submitted via the following website links (look...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Storms churn well south of mainland Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage saw a cloudy start to Thursday, but clearing skies overnight. The forecast is not calling for any weather extreme, temperature or precipitation for the next week. Low pressure is circulating in two parts of the state. South of the Aleutian Islands sees a large low...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 13, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. The Alaska State House is going into the start of the...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Mountain View Elementary debuts community-funded ice rink

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mountain View Elementary School students went ice skating on their very own rink on Friday afternoon. Decked out in winter coats, bicycle helmets, and hockey skates, the grade schoolers leaned on metal folding chairs as they muscled their way across the ice. “This is scary,” one...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kmxt.org

Alaska Fisheries Report 12 January 2023

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Maggie Nelson of KUCB reports on the Unalaska cod strike, and KCAW’s Katherine Rose on the lawsuit that threatens to shut down Southeast chinook trolling.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

University of Alaska announces launch of SSBCI Equity Program

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Equity Fund (AKEF) is seeking proposals to invest up to $10 million in State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) funding. The University of Alaska has a long history of being at the forefront of economic and workforce development in Alaska. In 2022 the University’s Alaska...
ALASKA STATE
knba.org

Miss Alaska contestant Shondiin Mayo speaks with KNBA

Shondiin Mayo of Fairbanks hopes to be the next Miss Alaska. After earning a bachelor’s degree in creative media and film, a local TV station hired her as a reporter. Today, she’s working towards a master’s degree at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Mayo is both Alaska...
FAIRBANKS, AK
alaskapublic.org

Alaska’s Marine Highway System sees leadership changes

The Alaska Department of Transportation is changing the leadership running the Alaska Marine Highway System. The manager of the ferry system is leaving after almost 20 years and there’s a new deputy commissioner. The Alaska Marine Highway Operations Board addressed the staffing changes at a Jan. 6 meeting. “The...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Man dies in head-on crash near Palmer

The Federal Emergency Management Agency distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq and Yup’ik, however, when Alaska Native readers received these documents, they were found to be completely illegible. FEMA distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq or Yupik,...
PALMER, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Warnings and advisories for northern Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Above normal temperatures are headed for Anchorage and much of Southcentral Alaska. Anchorage saw light snow Wednesday, with sun breaks by the afternoon. Whittier got a thick blanket of white snow, whereas in Portage, it was rain. Because of the snow that did fall over mountains...
ANCHORAGE, AK
KRQE News 13

Multiple winter storms on the way to New Mexico

Mostly quiet and mild weather will continue into Saturday, but the first in a series of winter storms will move into New Mexico on Sunday. Heavy snowfall will be possible across parts of western and northern New Mexico. Another quiet day with warmer temperatures across the state Friday afternoon. Cirrus...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Outsider.com

Oregon’s New State Record Archery Elk Is Now Official

Back in September, bow hunter Kaden Titus ripped the string on one of the biggest bull elk you will ever see. The big antlered 6X6 was officially scored in December. The final measurements of the rack tallied up to 392 inches. That’s big enough to make it the new archery record for Rocky Mountain elk in the state of Oregon. The previous record was 376 inches and was set back in 2006.
OREGON STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage nonprofit’s use of $750,000 in federal funds investigated

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The president of an Anchorage nonprofit organization is facing serious questions about how the group spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funds. The money was part of an American Rescue Plan Act grant distributed by the Anchorage Assembly in 2021. The ARPA funds were...
ANCHORAGE, AK
radiokenai.com

State To Cover Transportation Costs For Some Livestock Feed

The Alaska Division of Agriculture is launching a new program in support of food security in Alaska. Funded under the Food Security Agriculture Incentive Grant Program in the State of Alaska Fiscal Year 2022 Supplemental Budget, this grant opportunity is in response to the current shortages of Alaska Grown livestock feed that will require livestock farmers to import feed barley with unaffordable and uneconomic transportation costs.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy