Golden Globes 2023: Fashion – Live From The Red Carpet
Awards season proper kicked off on Tuesday night, with the 2023 Golden Globe Awards broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The event came after a hiatus in 2022, when the ceremony was put on pause after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) – which selects the nominees and winners for the night – was accused of both financial and ethical missteps. (Among other claims, the HFPA is being accused of self-dealing, and has also been called out for the ongoing lack of diversity within its nomination lists.)
Colin Farrell Gets Golden Globes Award From Ana De Armas And Then Fanboys Over Her
The "Banshees of Inisherin" star kept the praise coming for the "Blonde" nominee as she stood to the side.
Here’s where you can watch every Golden Globe-winning film
The Golden Globes 2023 took place last night (January 10), crowning a new raft of winners from the last 12 months of film and TV. The Banshee Of Inisherin was the big film winner of the night, taking home three awards, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.
TheWrap Predicts the 2023 Golden Globes Winners – and Whether NBC Will Cut Ties After the Show
Tuesday night will be the 80th Golden Globe Awards, and the 31st to be televised by NBC. Will it also be the last on the network, or on any network?. That’s the question hanging over the 2023 Globes, the first since 1962 to take place on a Tuesday. A year after the Globes’ longtime network pulled the plug on the deal and declined to televise the 2022 show, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is getting another chance to show that it has recovered from the lack of diversity and the ethical lapses that caused Hollywood to turn its back.
Tom Cruise, Michelle Williams, 'Glass Onion' snubbed in 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations
Oscar hopefuls Olivia Colman and Jennifer Lawrence were shut out when the Screen Actors Guild Awards announced its 2023 nominations on Wednesday.
Regina Hall Could Not Keep Her Composure As She Found Out Why Kevin Costner Couldn’t Make The Golden Globes While Reading The Teleprompter Live On Air
Awards season 2023 has officially begun after the Golden Globes kicked off the annual roster of star-studded ceremonies on Tuesday. Everybody from Brad Pitt to Rihanna was in attendance at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, where Jennifer Coolidge and Austin Butler were among the winners. And while there were...
The "Abbott Elementary" Cast Reunite at the Golden Globes
Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Williams, and Janelle James were class acts at this year's Golden Globe Awards. The beloved "Abbott Elementary" stars reunited at the Los Angeles ceremony on Tuesday night, looking as glamorous as ever outside of their usual school setting. Brunson dazzled in a black-and-pink ruffled gown, while Ralph — who brought her 28-year-old daughter, Ivy Maurice, as her date — shone bright in a custom Aliétte dress. Meanwhile, Williams sported a blue striped blazer and matching pants, Perfetti looked dapper in an all-black ensemble, Walter was a vision in blue, and James wore a gorgeous navy blue, form-fitting dress with a floor-length cape.
Golden Globes: Cate Blanchett Joins Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman, Jane Fonda as Most Awarded Best Drama Actress
With her best actress in a drama category win for her role in Tár, Cate Blanchett broke a record on Tuesday night at the 2023 Golden Globes. She joined Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman and Jane Fonda as the most awarded actress in the category with three wins. Blanchett has won twice before in the category, once in 1999 for Elizabeth and once for Blue Jasmine in 2014. She also won in the best supporting actress in a motion picture category in 2008 for I’m Not There. More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Golden Globes Moments: Host Mocks HFPA Scandal and Tom...
Tom Cruise: How Many Golden Globes Does He Have?
Tom Cruise, 60, is up for one award at the upcoming 2023 Golden Globe Awards, as a producer for Top Gun: Maverick. But Tom was snubbed in the acting category and fans think it’s because of his reaction to the controversy involving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. If you remember, Tom returned all of his Golden Globe trophies back in 2021, after it was revealed that the HFPA — who are a group of international journalists who vote on the Golden Globes — had no Black members. The Golden Globes were cancelled in 2022 but they’re returning to NBC on January 10, and Tom is one of the biggest names that is nominated.
Feinberg Forecast: Post-Golden Globes, BAFTA Longlists and SAG, DGA, PGA and Other Guild Noms
PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter’s executive editor of awards, Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and industry insiders, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments. * * *More from The Hollywood ReporterDavid Bowie, Leonard Cohen Films Take Different Approaches to the Rock DocGuest Column: 'Till'...
Cate Blanchett Absent for Her Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama Win
And the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama goes to… Cate Blanchett for Tár. On Tuesday, during the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 80th annual awards show, the 53-year-old actress beat out Olivia Colman (Empire of Light), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Ana de Armas (Blonde) and Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans).
See the 2023 SAG Awards Nominees Here
On Wednesday, January 11, Emily in Paris star Ashley Park joined The White Lotus’s Haley Lu Richardson to announce the nominees for the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, slated to air on Sunday, February 26. A fairly reliable bellwether in the lead-up to March’s Oscars, the SAG Awards...
Golden Globe nominated shows, movies shot in Georgia
ATLANTA — After recent controversy, the Golden Globes is returning tonight in what's known as Hollywood's "Party of the Year" to honor nominees in both television and film. NBC did not broadcast the Globes last year after an LA Times investigation of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group of journalists behind the awards, revealed a lack of diversity among its members in addition to unethical conduct.
Golden Globes 2023: The winners, memorable moments and scenes from the red carpet
The Golden Globes returned to the air Tuesday with a red carpet flush with celebrities, comedian Jerrod Carmichael as a hesitant emcee and top awards for Steven Spielberg's “The Fabelmans" and Martin McDonagh's “The Banshees of Inisherin,” as the beleaguered award show sought to rekindle its pre-pandemic and pre-scandal glamour.
Producers Guild Awards 2023 Film and TV Nominations Revealed
The Producers Guild of America has announced its film and TV nominees for the 2023 Producers Guild Awards. Nominees for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award, the biggest award of the night that’s historically been considered a strong precursor for the best picture Oscar, include Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Elvis, The Fabelmans, and more, while Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and Marcel the Shell with Shoes On received nods for the animated category. Surprisingly, A24’s The Whale received a nomination despite its lack of other guild and critics organization nominations, minus of course recognition for stars Brendan Fraser...
Angela Bassett Is The First Actor To Win A Golden Globe For A Role In The Marvel Cinematic Universe
As she won her second Golden Globe on Tuesday, Angela Bassett paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman during her acceptance speech. “Weeping, weeping may come in the evening, but joy comes in the morning,” Bassett said. “We are inspired by the light of Chadwick Boseman.”. Bassett said Boseman’s legacy...
