Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Ball State secures 75-61 win against Miami (OH)
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Demarius Jacobs and Jaylin Sellers scored 15 points as Ball State beat Miami (OH) 75-61 on Saturday. Jacobs was 5 of 6 shooting, including 3 for 3 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line for the Cardinals (12-5, 3-1 Mid-American Conference). Sellers was 7 of 16 (1 for 5 from distance). Payton Sparks shot 3 of 7 from the field and 6 for 9 from the line to finish with 12 points. Basheer Jihad was 5 of 6 shooting for 12 points.
WVNews
Bridgeport's Summers, Fairmont Senior's Hamilton are Winner's Choice champs
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport’s Kamar Summers wasn’t afraid to show emotion after pinning Parkersburg South’s Brycen Arthur to win the heavyweight class at the Winner’s Choice Tournament at the Fairmont Senior Field House on Saturday night. “What’s going through my mind is just...
Comments / 0