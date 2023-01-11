ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

WVNews

Laine has 10th hat trick, Blue Jackets end road skid

DETROIT (AP) — Patrik Laine had his 10th NHL hat trick and the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a 10-game road losing streak, holding off the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night. Laine, whose previous hat trick came Feb. 17 last season against Chicago, had gone scoreless in his...
COLUMBUS, OH
WVNews

Red hot Kraken send Bruins to 1st regulation home loss, 3-0

BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots for his third shutout of the season to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation loss at home all season.
BOSTON, MA
abc27 News

Hershey Bears retire Chris Borque’s jersey number

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears honored one of the greatest players to ever wear the Chocolate and White on Saturday night as they retired Chris Borque’s jersey number. The Bears raised Borque’s #17 jersey into the rafters of the Giant Center, only the 8th Hershey player to ever have their number retired. Borque […]
HERSHEY, PA

