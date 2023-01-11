ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Alabama woman performs CPR on father for more than 7 minutes, saving his life

By Aaron Dixon
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qVpi0_0kAQ1EU300

DOTHAN, Ala. ( WDHN ) — An Ozark, Alabama woman is being called a hero by her family and friends after her father’s heart stopped on the way to a doctor’s appointment.

John Matthews and his family were getting ready to go to his doctor’s appointment when, suddenly, he stopped talking and his breaths shortened.

Mobile man accused of murder admitted to killing ex-girlfriend’s brother: Mobile Detective testifies

“Had to start CPR on him because he quit breathing and his heart stopped,” John Matthews’ daughter, Laura Smith told Nexstar’s WDHN.

For more than seven minutes, Smith performed CPR on her father as a family member drove them from Matthews’ home in Ozark to the emergency room at Dale Medical Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PKqXk_0kAQ1EU300
Laura Smith (Shared with WDHN)

“I mean it was a difficult thing, but you have to act quickly,” Smith recounted.

When they arrived, hospital staff took over. They were able to stabilize Matthews’ vitals and began looking into what caused the accident.

“It was a blood pressure drop and also he is retaining a lot of fluid because of his kidney function,” Smith said.

Matthews has since been transferred to Flowers Hospital, where doctors continue to run tests on him.

California sinkhole swallows 2 cars; mother and daughter rescued by firefighters

“I am not sure of a time when he will be coming home,” Smith said.

Smith has been a respiratory therapist for 26 years, which helped her notice signs of cardiac arrests, such as a change in a person’s breathing.

According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute , other signs a person could be experiencing cardiac arrest include:

  • Collapsing suddenly and losing consciousness
  • Not breathing, breathing ineffectively, or gasping for air
  • Not responding to shouting or shaking
  • Being without a pulse

Smith emphasized the importance of CPR, noting that you never know when it will be needed.

“Even with a child, adult, you know whatever age it’s a good thing to know CPR,” Smith said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
wdhn.com

Child shot in drive-by, DPD

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Police are seeking help from the community in finding suspects related to a drive-by shooting where a juvenile was shot. On Wednesday, January 11, at 6:45 p.m., Dothan Police responded to the 900 block of Selma Street on a report of gunshots fired into an occupied home.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Shot fired into Dothan home, boy struck: Police

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan home was shot into Wednesday night and a boy received minor injuries, according to Police Chief Will Benny. “Investigators are sorting through the events,” he told WTVY News 4 after officers rushed to the East Selma Street home upon receiving a report that an 11-year-old had been shot.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Geneva County shooting kills elderly man

SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) — A shooting outside of Samson has taken the life of a 60-year-old Florida man. Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson has identified the victim as Tony Rudolph Dean, of Westville, Florida. The shooting happened on Thursday afternoon at the Piney Grove Community north of Samson. Dean...
SAMSON, AL
wtvy.com

Victim identified in Geneva County shooting

SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was fatally shot Thursday in a rural Geneva County town on Thursday. The shooting occurred north of Samson in the Piney Grove community. The victim was transported to Wiregrass Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson. He is identified as 60-year-old Tony Randolph Dean of Westville, Florida.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
apr.org

“Should I stay, or should I go…” Why I stayed.

The Alabama Public Radio news team is examining the issue of keeping skilled and educated workers from leaving the Gulf coast. This on-going series of reports is called “Should I stay, or should I go.” Recently, APR heard from a number of Mobile residents on why they left. Today, we meet a south Alabama celebrity who chose to stay, and why…
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Jackson County crash sends Blakely woman to hospital

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A 21-year-old Blakely woman was transported with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Jackson County. The driver of the vehicle was traveling westbound on State Road 2 in Jackson County approaching a left curve in the road at approximately 4:00 a.m. on Thursday.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
dothanpd.org

ALICIA MARIE VAUGHN

It is the mission of the Dothan Police Department to preserve the peace and public order while enhancing quality of life in cooperation with all who share in the common interest of this wonderful city. CALEA Accreditation. The Dothan Police Department is an accredited agency by the Commission on Accreditation...
DOTHAN, AL
CBS 42

Fort Rucker soldier killed in fight in southeast Alabama

FORT RUCKER, Ala (WDHN) — A Fort Rucker soldier is dead following a fight with another soldier on the military base in southeast Alabama. According to public affairs officer Jimmie Cummings, two soldiers got into a fight, although the nature of the altercation was not specified. One soldier was taken into custody by the Fort […]
FORT RUCKER, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan’s Robert Byrd carves his name into political history

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Robert Byrd made history this week when he took the coroner’s oath of office for the 10th time, making him the longest serving elected official in Houston County history. With 36 years under his belt, he may also be the longest serving coroner in Alabama history,...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

6 confirmed dead; widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Six people are now confirmed dead and significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. DAMAGE REPORTS. Autauga County. At least six people were killed in Autauga County, according to Autauga County interim Sheriff David Hill,...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Suspects arrested for involvement in Eufaula firearms assault

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a firearm assault. A 39-year-old man was assaulted and sustained a gunshot wound at an apartment complex on South Randolph Avenue on Wednesday 4 January 2023. The lone victim is expected to make a recovery. Charisma...
EUFAULA, AL
wtvy.com

Florida robbery suspect arrested in Geneva

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A man suspected in a weekend robbery of a liquor store in Florida was captured by police in Geneva. According to press releases from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Geneva Police Department, deputies and investigators with Holmes County responded to an armed robbery report at State Line Liquors on Highway 179A in Westville, Florida on Saturday, January 7.
GENEVA, AL
wtvy.com

School closings and delays for January 12

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several Wiregrass area schools are experiencing closings and delays due to the severe weather threat for Thursday afternoon. News 4 has a current list of all of those we have been able to find and have been sent:. Eufaula City Schools - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.
EUFAULA, AL
wdhn.com

Suspect arrested in deadly Ozark shooting

OZARK, Ala (WDHN)— A suspect has been identified and arrested related to the early morning shooting at an apartment complex in Ozark. According to the Ozark Department of Public Safety, at 12:00 a.m. officers responded to the Jasmine Hill Apartment Complex in relation to a shooting. When police arrived...
OZARK, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Waldo’s Chicken & Beer to open 2nd Alabama location in Dothan

On January 10th, Waldo’s Chicken & Beer is opening its 2nd Alabama location at 4700 W. Main Street in Dothan. “We are so excited to bring Waldo’s Chicken & Beer to this amazing community. I was born and raised in this “big small town” and can’t wait to bring our best-in-class, scratch-made food and hospitality to our neighbors here in Dothan!”
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

New men’s rehab facility will soon open in Marianna

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The old Marianna Middle School has new life and a new purpose. It’s been transformed into a rehab facility for men. “The vision here is to take men that were just lost, whether it be from addiction, criminal background, just whatever the story may be and bring them in,” CHROME Retreat […]
MARIANNA, FL
wdhn.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Dothan sewer work

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A city contractor will begin working on sewer lines, manholes and laterals starting Monday. L&K Contracting anticipates performing sewer work during the week of January 16 through January 20, weather permitting. The following streets will be closed to thru traffic:. North Cherokee Avenue. Osceola Avenue.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Dale County road is reopened

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:43 p.m. on Monday has caused a road closure. According to ALEA officials, Alabama 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34, in Dale County, will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. The Alabama Department...
DALE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

72K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy