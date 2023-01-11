ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Packed In: Spokane’s housing supply still limited; short 25,000 housing units

By Jordan Smith
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03pagY_0kAQ1Cib00

SPOKANE, Wash. — Renters and buyers have been handcuffed by limited housing options for years. In the early stages of 2023, they’re still feeling that strain.

“25,000 housing units short in the city of Spokane alone,” said tom Hornel, President of the Spokane Association of Realtors. “That’s not [including] the county, that’s just the City of Spokane.”

Progress is slow, but it’s happening. This time last year, Spokane saw just 386 available houses available on the market. Last week, that number had grown to 865. Measurable progress, though nowhere near what a healthy market thrives in.

According to Hornel, Spokane has about a two month inventory of available homes on the market. An “even market’s” inventory is roughly 4-6 months.

The city is taking notice, doing what they can to alleviate the years-long pain felt by residents amidst these steep price hikes.

To incentivize the development of multi-family properties, Spokane is utilizing resources to waive property taxes on these projects for 8-12 years after completion.

The hope is that this will create a chain reaction by generating more inventory, lowering the price of homes, and providing opportunities for families to own their own property.

“The way to free up apartments, the way to free up rentals is to get people into houses,” said Hornel.

With more apartments opening up, the price of rent would ideally drop, creating more housing opportunities all across the board.

But development remains an uphill battle.

In 2022, supply chain kinks and worker shortages slowed housing construction down 29% compared to 2021. Developers are eager to take on projects, but without the workforce to do it.

“We still have a massive shortage in workers,” said Hornel.

The multi-family developments are a step in the right direction; Hormel says the construction of single-family homes alone will not alleviate the problem.

“It’s not about single family housing; it’s about duplexes, triplexes, condo units,” said Hornel. “We can’t fix this problem with single-family homes and we can’t fix this with apartment buildings. It’s that stuff in the middle that allows for homeownership where people can create wealth that matters.”

READ: Packed In: Learning the basics of buying, financing your first home

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 4

mona mattfeldt
3d ago

don't worry once mother nature gets done with other state immigrants this winter they will leave (hopefully) then there will be enough housing. our 5 month dark, cold, snowy and icy winter's are not for the warmer weather birds 😊

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 28 Spokane

WSDOT responds to concerns over potential delays for North Spokane Corridor

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to concerns from leaders and community members in Spokane on Friday, regarding Governor Jay Inslee’s proposed budget’s delays for construction on the North Spokane Corridor. In a release, WSDOT noted that long-term projects, like the North...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSDOT responds to Gov. Inslee’s proposed delays to North Spokane Corridor

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation recently responded to the buzz around Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed transportation budget, which would put the construction of the North-South Spokane freeway on hold for an additional six years. Here is WSDOT’s full statement: “Recently there have been news stories related to the potential for North Spokane Corridor project delay as...
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Inslee's Office Responds to Criticism Over Proposed Funding Pause for Spokane Freeway Work

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s office has responded to criticism from Spokane leaders over his proposal to push back the completion of a major freeway project by six years. “This proposal is just the first step in the legislative process, and legislators will similarly develop their own proposal for negotiation and discussion,” said Jaime Smith, executive director of communications, in a written statement.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

“I’d just like to see the neighborhood get back to where it was,” Camp Hope is shrinking, businesses still affected by nearby crime

SPOKANE, Wash. —If you’ve driven along I-90 or in the East Central Neighborhood, you’ve probably seen fencing and security at Camp Hope, as well as how much smaller the camp has become. At its height, the encampment had over 600 people. Now, less than 200 people call the camp home, and that number continues to drop.  In October, businesses in...
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Washington State University to debut mobile meat processing truck

SPOKANE — Spokane Ag Show attendees will get an up-close look at Washington State University Spokane County Extension’s new meat processing mobile classroom. WSU Extension purchased the custom-built refrigerated truck in December 2021 using about $210,000 from the state Department of Agriculture under the CARES Act for COVID-19 relief, said Paul Kuber, regional livestock extension specialist.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Commercial flights a possibility for Coeur d'Alene Airport

HAYDEN, Idaho — Thursday's rainy and cold weather meant quiet runways at the Coeur d'Alene Airport. But inside the Stancraft Jet Center, the facility was full of people looking to learn more about the possibility of a commercial terminal at Coeur d'Alene Airport. The informational meeting was hosted by...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

North Spokane Crumbl Cookies set to open Jan. 20

SPOKANE, Wash. – Mark your calendars cookie lovers, Crumbl Cookies is opening its North Spokane location on Jan. 20 at 8 a.m. The Utah-based company applied for a building permit on the corner of Linclon and Division in September, 2022. Now, the company has officially announced its opening day.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Winter is halfway done and it’s the snowiest in years

SPOKANE, Wash. — Winter will be halfway done on Saturday, and it’s the snowiest first half of the season in Spokane since 2011. So far this season, Spokane saw 35.8 inches of snow. That’s well above the 26.9 inches on average for the first half of winter in the Lilac City. That’s only three inches less than the snow total from all of last winter.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Inslee wants to delay the north-south freeway, the Legislature dodges the Public Records Act; and the state needs more employees

Last month, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee released his two-year transportation spending plan. Buried among the $58 billion in proposed projects, amid the pages of tables and schedules, is a delay on something some Spokane motorists have been clamoring for since Truman was president: the north-south freeway. For about a decade, officials have said the North Spokane Corridor would be completed by 2029. Now Inslee's recommendation is to have the freeway first envisioned in 1946 done sometime in the mid-2030s. His punt on the project may not last the legislative session. Greater Spokane Inc., the Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce and Inland Northwest Associated General Contractors all lined up to criticize Inslee's proposal, saying in a joint statement that "stripping the project of funding at this juncture will cost our region millions in the long run." Spokane's trio of Democratic legislators — Sen. Andy Billig and House members Timm Ormsby and Marcus Riccelli — quickly followed suit, saying the delay "does not have our support." (NICHOLAS DESHAIS)
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Residents temporarily displaced after fire damages north Spokane home

SPOKANE, Wash. – Residents will be displaced for a few days due to smoke damage following a fire at their north Spokane home on Thursday. According to Spokane Fire Department (SFD) firefighters on the scene, the fire was sparked when something was left on the stove. Nobody was home at the time of the fire and neighbors called it in.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane councilmembers, mayor ask for community feedback on rental housing

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Councilmembers and the Mayor want community feedback on rental housing in the area. Councilmembers Micahel Cathcart, Karen Stratton and Mayor Nadine Woodward are hosting a town hall listening session on Tuesday to discuss community rental housing. Some of the questions that will be asked at the meeting include: How do rental housing issues affect you...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy