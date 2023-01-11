Read full article on original website
WGME
UMaine football ready for challenging schedule in 2023
PORTLAND (WGME) – The UMaine football team’s 2023 schedule is out. The Black Bears will take on some heavy hitters, including FCS powerhouse North Dakota State in their second game. While head coach Jordan Stevens is well aware of the Bison's success with 17 national championships, he sees...
WGME
Maine Celtics 7 game win streak ends
PORTLAND, ME – Luka amani tallied a career-high 45 points, but the Delaware Blue Coats torched the nets en route to a 149-137 victory, ending the Maine Celtics’ undefeated start to the season. Luka amani led Maine (7-1) with a career-high 45 points, the most points scored by...
Is Elite Airways Headquartered in Portland, Maine, Out of Business?
Elite Airways is the only commercial airline headquartered in Maine and they've stopped flying. According to Aviation Pros (sourced by the Portland Press Herald), no one knows exactly what's going on and Elite Airways executives aren't talking. Until recently Elite was a huge help for Mainers who love Florida. They...
WMUR.com
Winning $1.35B Mega Millions ticket sold in town bordering New Hampshire
LEBANON, Maine — Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill...
The Best Places to Eat in Maine Are Holes in the Wall
I think, for the most part, we can all agree that the best places to eat no matter where you are are the holes in the wall. A sign that’s worn down, old pictures on the wall, and a door that’s hard to find are all pretty good signs of a place that’s going to sling some good food.
travelawaits.com
11 Adorable New England Towns You’ll Want To Visit In 2023
We gave our expert travel writers the impossible task of narrowing down which adorable New England towns they think our readers should visit this year. From New Hampshire’s cultured seacoast to Cape Cod’s white sand beaches, several of the places they suggest are on the water. We’re not complaining — we love fresh seafood! However, if the mountains are calling, TravelAwaits writers have an answer for that as well. Here are 11 adorable New England towns to consider adding to your travel list in 2023.
These are the 10 best restaurants in Greater Portland, according to The Portland Press Herald
The restaurants "should be on your itinerary whether you’re a native Mainer or are just here for a day." If your Maine itinerary needs more food experiences, The Portland Press Herald has you covered with its annual list of the best 75 places to eat and drink in Greater Portland.
The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny
When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
There's a snow drought in Maine, and it's getting worse. Here's what that means.
MAINE, USA — Mid-January is upon us, and the snow drought just keeps getting worse for Maine. A quick glance at the current snow depth map shows only the western mountains and northern Maine have significant snow on the ground. But that's where you'd expect the most snow to...
A Taylor Swift Show is Coming to Portland, Maine in February
Arguably, the biggest story to wrap up 2022 had to be the whole drama with Taylor Swift and the absolute dumpster fire buying tickets to her Eras Tour was with Ticketmaster. Since there were multiple pre-sales (between an exclusive Taylor Swift list and Capital One credit card holders), Ticketmaster botched huge.
Phys.org
Study analyzes why Black people in Maine are more likely than white people to be arrested in traffic stops
Why are Black people three to four times more likely than white people to be arrested in Portland and South Portland, Maine?. That question arises from new Northeastern research led by Jack McDevitt, emeritus professor of the practice, in partnership with the Roux Institute. McDevitt believes the study is a first step that can help resolve the issues of racial disparities—and offer far-reaching solutions that may be applied throughout Maine.
WMTW
Winning $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — A very lucky person is waking up much richer. The winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold in Maine. Officials with the Mega Millions lottery say a single ticket-holder in our state was the only one in the U.S. to match all six numbers drawn on Friday night.
mainebiz.biz
Eliot cannabis shops keep growing, catering to out-of-staters
The Maine marijuana industry has blossomed over the past few years, especially in Eliot. The small Southern Maine town across the Piscataquis River from Dover and Newington, N.H., is getting a reputation as the New Green Mile, thanks to a cluster of new retail and medical marijuana dispensaries, including. Organic...
WMUR.com
Mega Millions players in New Hampshire win more than $250K in prizes in Tuesday drawing, including $30K winner
CONCORD, N.H. — The latest Mega Millions drawing led to no jackpot winner again, though plenty of New Hampshire players came out ahead. In all, Granite Staters won more than $250,000 in prizes, including a $30,000 winner at Nashua Shell in Nashua, a $10,000 winner at Homestead Grocery and Deli in Amherst and a $10,000 winner at the Circle K in Bedford. Meanwhile, two $1 million tickets were sold in Massachusetts.
WGME
Gov. Mills cuts ribbon for new Maine Law building in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills was in Portland Thursday to take part in the ribbon cutting for a new Maine Law building as part of her new budget for Maine's law system. The new building is home to the University of Maine School of Law. By renovating the building,...
WGME
Crash involving train shuts down Allen Ave. in Portland
FALMOUTH (WGME) – Portland police are investigating a crash involving an Amtrak train and a work van Thursday night. The Amtrak Downeaster was traveling through Portland's Morrill's Corner area from Freeport around 6:30 p.m. when it struck the passenger side of a yellow van on Allen Avenue. Fortunately, no...
They met in kindergarten. 70 years later, these seven women are still best friends.
YARMOUTH, Maine — It’s a question we’re asked a lot on 207 — "Where do you get your ideas for stories?" The idea for this story came from 207 alumna Peggy Keyser, who had gotten to know Sheila Alexander at the Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals, where Peggy now works.
Lovell home a total loss after fire
LOVELL, Maine — Multiple fire departments responded to a fire on Christian Hill Road in Lovell around 7 p.m. Thursday, according to officials. Michael Burke, who provided a video to NEWS CENTER Maine of the fire, said he made the 911 call. When firefighters arrived, he said the building was fully engulfed. The house was completely destroyed.
WGME
Second Maine shelter takes in dogs from suspected dog fighting ring in South Carolina
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland in Westbrook says they have taken in two dogs who were rescued from a suspected dog fighting ring in South Carolina. The two dogs named Barney and Saphira were among the 275 dogs saved by the Humane Society of the...
WMTW
Man drives into path of oncoming Amtrak train in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — A man is in the hospital after driving his car into the path of an Amtrak train Thursday night. Just after 6 p.m., police say a driver turned left onto Allen Avenue from Bruno's Restaurant parking lot. Officials say the man passed the crossing gates near...
