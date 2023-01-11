Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
College Station Cheer competes at UIL State Spirit Championships
FORT WORTH, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cheer Team advanced and competed in the UIL 5A DI State Spirit Championship Finals on Saturday. The Cougars finished 13th with a composite score of 83.70 in the finals. 5A DI State Championship Final Results. Friendswood 93.63. Lamar Fulshear 93.07. McKinney North...
KBTX.com
College Station snaps losing skid with victory over Brenham
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station boy’s basketball team used a strong second quarter to power their way over Brenham 61-50 at Cougar Gym Friday night. The victory snapped a three losing streak. The Cougars improve to 17-10 while the Cubs fall to 12-12.
KBTX.com
Sajdoková Wins High Jump, Aggies Take Home Six Victories at Arkansas Invitational
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Bára Sajdoková set the tone early for the Aggies, as the men’s and women’s teams combined for six victories at the Arkansas Invitational at the Randal Tyson Track Center on Friday. Sajdoková started the day strong for the Aggies, winning the women’s...
KBTX.com
Bryan boys fall to Harker Heights
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan boys’ basketball team lost to Harker Heights 79-45 Friday night at Viking Gym. The Vikings fall to 16-9 and 2-2 in district play. The Knights jumped out to a 19-2 lead thanks to their fullcourt press and didn’t look back. The Vikings...
KBTX.com
Women’s Basketball hosts Mississippi State Sunday for black out game
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 12th Man is encouraged to wear black on Sunday as the Texas A&M women’s basketball team debuts its black uniforms against Mississippi State inside Reed Arena at 2 p.m. The Power of the 12th Man. The Aggies (5-10, 0-5 SEC) are only allowing...
KBTX.com
Classroom Champion: Brock Slaydon from A&M Consolidated High School
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Brock Slaydon is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion. The A&M Consolidated senior has a 4.12 grade point average and ranks 64th in his class. Brock is a member of the National Honor Society and Christ Church Youth Choir. He also serves as the Vice President of Communications for the Young Men’s Service League and has spent time volunteering for several non-profits in the area.
KBTX.com
Two CSISD teams make first appearances at UIL Spirit State Championships
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated’s cheer team is heading to the UIL State Championships for the first time in program history. Prelims are Friday and the finals are Saturday at the Fort Worth Convention Center. “Our goal is to set a future standard for ourselves for future...
KBTX.com
Aggies to host First Pitch Banquet as part of Alumni Weekend
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M baseball will host its second annual First Pitch Banquet on Saturday, Feb. 4 as part of its 2023 Alumni Weekend. The First Pitch Banquet, a newer Aggie baseball tradition instituted by head coach Jim Schlossnagle and staff, is slated for the Ford Hall of Champions inside Kyle Field. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour until the event itinerary starts at 7 p.m.
KBTX.com
Aggies Down Gamecocks in Dominating Fashion
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team ended a six-game losing streak to the South Carolina Gamecocks with ruthless precision in a dominant 94-53 victory at Colonial Life Arena. The Aggies won their sixth straight game while improving to 4-0 in Southeastern Conference play for a...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: CSISD students to perform with Texas All-State band
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Six students from A&M Consolidated and College Station High Schools were recently selected to perform with a Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Texas All-State Band. CSISD All-State Band Members (Ensemble) Edward Yan, CSHS (5A Symphonic Band) Riho Miyamoto, CSHS (5A Symphonic Band) Luke Hudgins, CSHS...
KBTX.com
College Station residents clean up local recreation center and surrounding area
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day some College Station citizens got together Saturday morning to help clean up a local park and the surrounding area. The community clean-up was part of the City of College Station’s and the Lincoln Recreation Center’s Martin Luther King Day celebrations. It took place at the Lincoln Recreation Center from 8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m. It invited those 14 and older to help pick up trash around the recreation center and the surrounding area.
KBTX.com
RELLIS students concerned about lighting near campus
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students that attend Texas A&M-RELLIS are growing concerned with their commutes at night time. Along Highway 47 near the campus, there are no lights or reflecting objects, which Jessica Gaines says makes it hard for her to enter or leave her classes at night. “You have...
KBTX.com
Bryan ISD students recognized for fundraising efforts
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local students were recognized for their fundraising efforts for the Bryan ISD Build project. Three students joined George Beckworth, Long Intermediate School’s Assistant Principal, at Monday’s school board workshop. The students at Jane Long raised more than $2,000 toward the Build project with a...
KBTX.com
Brigadier General Joe Ramirez honored at Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History event
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brigadier General Joe Ramirez was honored Friday night during an event at Miramont Country Club called Brave Heart: Tribute to BG Joe Ramirez. The event is the largest fundraiser for the museum. BG Ramirez, a 31-year military veteran, and Texas A&M graduate calls the Bryan-College Station...
KBTX.com
Celebrate Texas Independence Day at Washington on the Brazos
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Independence Day is less than a month away, and Washington on the Brazos is preparing for its celebration. The organization will host a two day event to honor the men who declared independence from Mexico in the 1830s. There will be food, live music, and...
KBTX.com
BPD death investigation: body found on top of a train
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating after a person was found dead on top of a train Friday night. Officers were on the scene near Navidad Street and Finfeather Road where the train was stopped. Police say they do not believe the death happened in Bryan, but the cause of death is unknown.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M AgriLife honors Jason Ellis with Vice Chancellor’s Award in Excellence
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M Forest Service District Forester Jason Ellis has been awarded the 2022 Vice Chancellor’s Award in Excellence for Public Service in Forestry. This is the highest employee award given by Texas A&M AgriLife. Ellis has worked at Texas A&M Forest Service for 20 years....
KBTX.com
Rudder High to present Little Shop of Horrors
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The world’s most ravenous plant is coming to Rudder High School. Rudder High School Fine Arts’ production of Little Shop of Horrors opens next week. The story follows a hapless florist shop worker who raises a plant that feeds on human blood and flesh.
KBTX.com
Internationally-acclaimed production makes stop in the Brazos Valley
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - OPAS is continuing its 50th season with a concert-style show that honors two folk-rock legends. “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” shares the journey of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel from the beginning when the two were known as “Tom and Jerry.” It will also highlight their success, split and epic reunion.
KBTX.com
Bryan police arrest suspects in November homicide
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police arrested two suspects connected to a murder that happened Nov. 30. Armando Martin Mejia, 21 of Bryan, and Preston Jamal Thurmon, 23 of Bryan, were arrested for the murder of 19-year-old David Lopez. Police say Lopez was found in a home on the 2200...
