College Station, TX

College Station Cheer competes at UIL State Spirit Championships

FORT WORTH, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cheer Team advanced and competed in the UIL 5A DI State Spirit Championship Finals on Saturday. The Cougars finished 13th with a composite score of 83.70 in the finals. 5A DI State Championship Final Results. Friendswood 93.63. Lamar Fulshear 93.07. McKinney North...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan boys fall to Harker Heights

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan boys’ basketball team lost to Harker Heights 79-45 Friday night at Viking Gym. The Vikings fall to 16-9 and 2-2 in district play. The Knights jumped out to a 19-2 lead thanks to their fullcourt press and didn’t look back. The Vikings...
BRYAN, TX
Classroom Champion: Brock Slaydon from A&M Consolidated High School

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Brock Slaydon is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion. The A&M Consolidated senior has a 4.12 grade point average and ranks 64th in his class. Brock is a member of the National Honor Society and Christ Church Youth Choir. He also serves as the Vice President of Communications for the Young Men’s Service League and has spent time volunteering for several non-profits in the area.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Aggies to host First Pitch Banquet as part of Alumni Weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M baseball will host its second annual First Pitch Banquet on Saturday, Feb. 4 as part of its 2023 Alumni Weekend. The First Pitch Banquet, a newer Aggie baseball tradition instituted by head coach Jim Schlossnagle and staff, is slated for the Ford Hall of Champions inside Kyle Field. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour until the event itinerary starts at 7 p.m.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Aggies Down Gamecocks in Dominating Fashion

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team ended a six-game losing streak to the South Carolina Gamecocks with ruthless precision in a dominant 94-53 victory at Colonial Life Arena. The Aggies won their sixth straight game while improving to 4-0 in Southeastern Conference play for a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Treat of the Day: CSISD students to perform with Texas All-State band

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Six students from A&M Consolidated and College Station High Schools were recently selected to perform with a Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Texas All-State Band. CSISD All-State Band Members (Ensemble) Edward Yan, CSHS (5A Symphonic Band) Riho Miyamoto, CSHS (5A Symphonic Band) Luke Hudgins, CSHS...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
College Station residents clean up local recreation center and surrounding area

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day some College Station citizens got together Saturday morning to help clean up a local park and the surrounding area. The community clean-up was part of the City of College Station’s and the Lincoln Recreation Center’s Martin Luther King Day celebrations. It took place at the Lincoln Recreation Center from 8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m. It invited those 14 and older to help pick up trash around the recreation center and the surrounding area.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELLIS students concerned about lighting near campus

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students that attend Texas A&M-RELLIS are growing concerned with their commutes at night time. Along Highway 47 near the campus, there are no lights or reflecting objects, which Jessica Gaines says makes it hard for her to enter or leave her classes at night. “You have...
Bryan ISD students recognized for fundraising efforts

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local students were recognized for their fundraising efforts for the Bryan ISD Build project. Three students joined George Beckworth, Long Intermediate School’s Assistant Principal, at Monday’s school board workshop. The students at Jane Long raised more than $2,000 toward the Build project with a...
BRYAN, TX
Celebrate Texas Independence Day at Washington on the Brazos

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Independence Day is less than a month away, and Washington on the Brazos is preparing for its celebration. The organization will host a two day event to honor the men who declared independence from Mexico in the 1830s. There will be food, live music, and...
WASHINGTON, TX
BPD death investigation: body found on top of a train

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating after a person was found dead on top of a train Friday night. Officers were on the scene near Navidad Street and Finfeather Road where the train was stopped. Police say they do not believe the death happened in Bryan, but the cause of death is unknown.
BRYAN, TX
Rudder High to present Little Shop of Horrors

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The world’s most ravenous plant is coming to Rudder High School. Rudder High School Fine Arts’ production of Little Shop of Horrors opens next week. The story follows a hapless florist shop worker who raises a plant that feeds on human blood and flesh.
BRYAN, TX
Internationally-acclaimed production makes stop in the Brazos Valley

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - OPAS is continuing its 50th season with a concert-style show that honors two folk-rock legends. “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” shares the journey of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel from the beginning when the two were known as “Tom and Jerry.” It will also highlight their success, split and epic reunion.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan police arrest suspects in November homicide

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police arrested two suspects connected to a murder that happened Nov. 30. Armando Martin Mejia, 21 of Bryan, and Preston Jamal Thurmon, 23 of Bryan, were arrested for the murder of 19-year-old David Lopez. Police say Lopez was found in a home on the 2200...
BRYAN, TX

