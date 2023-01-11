Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Retro Eighth Coffee & Açaí offers organic coffee with nostalgic vibes
(WFRV) – There’s a new business on the Lakeshore and it will have you feeling nostalgic while getting some organic coffee, tea, açaí, and more. Owner, Aubry Hassemer visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at the space, vibe, and design of Retro Eighth Coffee & Açaí.
wearegreenbay.com
WAGE WAR bringing ‘The Manic Tour’ to Green Bay’s EPIC Event Center.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The EPIC Event Center in Green Bay just announced a new concert coming to the venue later this year. Coming this May, WAGE WAR is bringing the Manic Tour to the area with supporting acts nothing,nowhere, and Spite. WAGE WAR is a metal band...
wearegreenbay.com
High egg prices impacting shopper’s decisions in northeast Wisconsin
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Whether they are from a duck, chicken, organic, or commercially produced, the cost of eggs has increased significantly, with some places charging as high as $7. Shoppers are not happy with the prices egg retailers have hatched up. Green Bay native Marty Ochs was...
wearegreenbay.com
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay student wins regional theater competition, first in school history
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin-Green Bay (UWGB) student Chase Grabowski won first place at the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival last weekend. Grabowski’s reaction to the win was “complete and utter shock. I haven’t really processed the magnitude of it.”. He is...
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities searching for 35-year-old last seen in Marinette County
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 35-year-old man. Deputies are looking for Theodore W. Egge, who is 5’11” and weighs around 190 pounds with blue eyes and no hair. “He is not...
wearegreenbay.com
WINTER STORM WATCH: Snow will bring out the shovels again
The chance for showers or a drizzly mix will end completely overnight into Wednesday, leaving mostly cloudy skies. The low tonight is below freezing at 29 degrees, so watch out for slippery spots as any leftover puddles and water will freeze over. Looking like a quiet and cloudy, but decent...
wearegreenbay.com
Marinette Police identify 54-year-old woman who died in January 6 house fire
MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Marinette County have identified the 54-year-old woman who died in a house fire on January 6, 2023. Police say that Julie Ann Price was the female who died in the house fire on the 200 block of Terrace Avenue in the City of Marinette.
Comments / 0