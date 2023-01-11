Read full article on original website
WVU takes fifth straight loss to OU in Norman
Another game, another heartbreaking loss for West Virginia. The Oklahoma Sooners pulled off a near wire-to-wire victory over WVU in Norman, Oklahoma on Saturday. But, as the 77-76 scoreline might indicate, the contest was a struggle to the bitter end as the Mountaineers squandered multiple opportunities to overtake the Sooners for their first conference win.
Mountaineers Welcome No. 18 Baylor for Annual “I Belong” Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team concludes its two-game homestand on Sunday, Jan. 15, as the Mountaineers play host to No. 18/18 Baylor for the annual “I Belong” Diversity & Inclusion Game, presented by Buffalo Wild Wings. Tipoff against the Lady Bears is set for 3 p.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.
Yancey leads Mountaineer gymnastics in home opener
Behind a career-best performance on the all-around from senior Kianna Yancey, the West Virginia University gymnastics team finished in second place in its 2023 home opener against Kent State and Maryland, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Friday night. In the squad’s first-ever 80’s Night, the Mountaineers (3-2) earned...
Huggins on final shot: “I’m not sure LeBron would have made that one”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia had everything it needed to close a two-point gap at Oklahoma: the ball and 25 seconds on the clock. As Joe Toussaint received the inbound from Kedrian Johnson, Erik Stevenson cut under the basket and squeezed between a pair of screeners hoping to get open for a jump shot. The Sooners were quick to realize the ploy and CJ Noland switched off and got a hand in Stevenson’s face.
Amid adversity, WVU travels to Norman to face OU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball is back on the road on Saturday when the Mountaineers square off against Oklahoma at the Sooners’ Lloyd Noble Center. Tip-off is set for noon ET on ESPN2. WVU heads west without a Big 12 win and a shortened bench,...
Sherfield scores 22, Oklahoma closes out West Virginia 77-76
NORMAN, Okla. (AP)Grant Sherfield scored 22 points, Jalen Hill made four clutch free throws in the final minute, and Oklahoma defeated West Virginia 77-76 on Saturday. Hill added 14 points for Oklahoma (11-6, 2-3 Big 12) and Milos Uzan had 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists. At 1:40 of...
WVU men’s hoops at Oklahoma: Tip time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball hits the road to face Oklahoma for its fifth Big 12 game on Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know. WVU men’s basketball at Oklahoma game information. Date: Saturday, Jan. 14, 2022. Time: 12 p.m. ET. Location: Lloyd Noble...
WVU adds transfer kicker Michael Hayes
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — There’s a new leg coming to Morgantown. WVU coach Neal Brown announced Friday that Michael Hayes, a redshirt junior transfer kicker, signed a grant-in-aid to join West Virginia. He has two years of eligibility. Hayes spent four years at Georgia State, playing three seasons after...
WVU rifle Falls to Alaska-Fairbanks
The No. 5-ranked West Virginia University rifle team fell to No. 2 Alaska-Fairbanks, 4736-4744, on Friday evening at the E.F. Horton Rifle Range in Fairbanks, Alaska. “We would have loved to have won today, but there were a lot of positives and good performances,” coach Jon Hammond said. “UAF shot an excellent match, and while we made it close, it wasn’t enough.”
Huggins: “I don’t understand” Perez waiver denial
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Wednesday night was a disappointing one for West Virginia men’s basketball. Just over an hour before Bob Huggins’ squad fell in a heartbreaker to Baylor, it had learned that transfer guard Jose Perez will not appear for the Mountaineers this season. The NCAA’s decision...
Divers conclude day one to open Backyard Brawl
The West Virginia University men’s and women’s diving teams wrapped up day one of competition against Pitt at Trees Pool in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Friday evening. The Mountaineers claimed two top-five finishes in the women’s 3-meter, and one top-three finish in the men’s 1-meter. WVU senior...
WVU parts ways with associate head coach Larry Harrison
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia athletics announced Thursday that it has parted ways with men’s basketball associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison came to West Virginia with head coach Bob Huggins in 2007 after spending eight seasons with Huggins at Cincinnati. He started his tenure with the Mountaineers as an assistant coach and was elevated to the role of associate head coach in 2010.
Gabrielle Robinson taken in 2nd round of NWSL Draft
Robinson becomes first Mountaineer taken in this year's NWSL draft. Nikki Izzo-Brown will have to replace multiple key players heading into the upcoming season, as multi-year starters exit the program after a successful run with the Mountaineers. Standout center-back Gabrielle Robinson is one of those players, and she is headed to the next level to begin her pro soccer career.
Mazey Adds In-State Transfer
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University baseball coach Randy Mazey has announced the addition of freshman infielder Michael McKinney to the program. A native of Sophia, West Virginia, McKinney arrives from NC State, where he spent the Fall 2022 semester. As a mid-year enrollee, he is not eligible for competition during the 2023 season.
WVU adds former Penn State defensive tackle
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s coaching staff has attacked the transfer portal in recent days, adding depth at wide receiver and the defensive line. They added another piece to the defensive front on Thursday. Former Penn State defensive tackle Fatorma Mulbah announced he has committed to West Virginia....
Coleman’s Fish Market closing shop temporarily
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Coleman’s Fish Market, Wheeling’s iconic Centre Market eatery, announced Friday that it will be closing its doors temporarily for renovations, according to their Facebook page. Coleman’s will be closed starting Friday at 6:30 pm until Thursday, January 18. Fish sandwiches and other...
Pet of the Week: Sunny
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Pet of the Week is a hound dog named Sunny from Brooke County, presented by Steve Tennant of the Brooke County Animal Shelter. This girl is approximately 3-years-old. If you are interested in learning more about Sunny, call the shelter at 304-394-0800.
Strussion home searched with high-tech DNA technology
BELMONT, Ohio (WTRF) – Back in September of 2021, Tom and Angela Strussion were found murdered inside of their Belmont County home. Since then, their families have gone to great lengths for answers, such as rewards and even billboards throughout the city. They are taking the search one step...
Route 2 closed in Brooke County due to accident
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Authorities tell 7NEWS that a portion of Route 2 is closed Friday evening from Beech Bottom to Wellsburg in Brooke County. Authorities say a car flipped over and fire trucks and police are on the scene. Traffic is backed up for miles. Earlier Friday,...
Martin Luther King debate and discussion brings conversations to light
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling’s annual Martin Luther King Celebration began yesterday and is continuing over the weekend into Martin Luther King Jr. Day. There are many commemorations dedicated to this weekend, and today at Wheeling University a debate and discussion with college students and community members was held.
