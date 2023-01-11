(Clarinda) -- Space, safety, and aging utilities are taking priority for Clarinda school officials as they work on improving the district's facilities. During its regular meeting Wednesday, the Clarinda School Board approved resolutions placing the issuance of up to $14 million in general obligation bonds and a Voted Physical Plant and Equipment Levy of up to $4 million on the March 7th ballot for voters to decide. The board also set a public hearing to utilize $8-12 million through the district's Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE, funds at their next meeting on January 25th. Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia says the move comes after the background work, including a bond petition circulated through the community, has been completed and they can now present facility improvement proposals to the public. Chief among those, Privia says, is providing adequate space for their students, including the addition of a middle school wing on the front of the 7-12 building.

