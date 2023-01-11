Read full article on original website
Atlantic School Superintendent Steve Barber on Governor Reynolds Education Priorities
(Atlantic) At Wednesday’s School Board Meeting, Atlantic School’s Superintendent Steve Barber outlined Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ legislative priorities for this session. Barber says, as expected, the Governor’s number one priority is to pass some Educational Savings Account. Barber says that the Governor commented on creating flexibility...
ARPA Funds to Build Affordable Housing in Omaha-Council Bluffs
(Omaha-Council Bluffs) -- More affordable housing is coming to a Nebraska market that really needs it. An Omaha nonprofit has partnered with the City of Omaha, and was awarded $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act Funds. At Front Porch Investments, Executive Director Meridith Dillion said they matched the ARPA...
Cattlemen's Heritage land purchase finalized
(Des Moines) -- Construction is expected to begin this year on a new beef processing plant in Mills County. That's after officials with Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company finalized the purchase of a 132-acre site of its planned 2,000-head per day facility late last month. Plans call for constructing the facility on land located in the northwest quadrant of the intersection of Interstate 29 and Bunge Road just south of the Pottawattamie-Mills County line. Chad Tentinger is Cattlemen's Heritage's principal developer. Tentinger tells KMA News the transaction was 18 months in the making.
Clarinda board backs placing bond issue, VPPEL on March 7th ballot
(Clarinda) -- Space, safety, and aging utilities are taking priority for Clarinda school officials as they work on improving the district's facilities. During its regular meeting Wednesday, the Clarinda School Board approved resolutions placing the issuance of up to $14 million in general obligation bonds and a Voted Physical Plant and Equipment Levy of up to $4 million on the March 7th ballot for voters to decide. The board also set a public hearing to utilize $8-12 million through the district's Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE, funds at their next meeting on January 25th. Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia says the move comes after the background work, including a bond petition circulated through the community, has been completed and they can now present facility improvement proposals to the public. Chief among those, Privia says, is providing adequate space for their students, including the addition of a middle school wing on the front of the 7-12 building.
Shenandoah officials note more housing demos
(Shenandoah) -- This past week has been a busy one for demolition crews in Shenandoah. City officials note four properties previously declared nuisances were eradicated by crews from Watkins Excavation earlier this week--113 University Avenue, 1213 and 1215 West Valley Avenue and 102 North Center Street. This week's demolition adds to the eight properties removed in 2023. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen credited City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen with the city's progress in securing dilapidated structures ripe for disposal.
Mills County supervisors hear comp board recommendations
(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are among those piecing through the county's fiscal 2024 budget. Earlier this week, the county's board of supervisors accepted the recommendations of the county's compensation board for salaries for elected officials for next fiscal year. County Auditor Carol Robertson told KMA News the comp board set dollar figures for each officials' salary hikes. Under the board's recommendations, the county auditor receives a $4,336 salary increase, the county attorney, $4,157, the board of supervisors, $2,136, the county sheriff, $6,354 and the county recorder and treasurer, $4,425. Additionally, Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News the supervisors have set parameters for salaries of other county employees.
Tim Helm, 63, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
News Channel Nebraska
Water rights advocates oppose Auburn's latest move to protect Little Nemaha River
AUBURN – Two dozen water rights advocates crowded Auburn’s city council meeting Monday in opposition to proposed changes in the wellhead protection ordinance. The changes would require proposed water users to obtain a permit from the city’s Board of Public Works before applying to the state Department of Natural Resources for irrigation or manufacturing uses.
Proposed Clarinda leash law fails second reading after calls for stricter regulations
(Clarinda) – Efforts to establish a leash law for animals in Clarinda have gone back to square one. By a 3-2 vote Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council rejected the second reading of a proposed ordinance amendment that would have required pets to be on a leash when off the owner’s premises. The rejection came after a handful of citizens spoke out asking for more strict regulations to be adopted. Colleen Strong says she deals with at-large animals when walking her dog.
Mary Ellen Norton, 91, of Clarinda, Iowa
Location: First United Methodist Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: First United Methodist Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Visitation Start: 9:30 a.m. Visitation End: 10:30 a.m. Memorials: Mary Ellen Norton Memorial. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Fairview Cemetery, Bedford, Iowa 1:00...
Mark Lindgren, 67, Stanton, Iowa
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. Memorials:In Mark's name for future designation by his family. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
doniphanherald.com
Nearly 20-mile ice jam on Missouri River poses risks through winter
OMAHA — From satellite images, the surprisingly long ice jam on the Missouri River looks like a sinewy white snake separating Nebraska and Iowa, poised over those downstream. The serpentine ribbon forms among farm fields near Blencoe, Iowa, curves west toward Blair, loops east around DeSoto Bend National Wildlife...
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Omaha, NE. - Omaha is the largest city in Nebraska, and one of two principal cities (along with Council Bluffs, IA) to anchor a metro area with a population of nearly 1 million residents.
Clarinda board hears update on facility maintenance
(Clarinda) -- It was a busy Christmas break for maintenance crews in the Clarinda School District. Meeting in regular session Wednesday night, the Clarinda School Board received an update from Maintenance Director Justin Ridnour on several maintenance projects at both the K-6th grade building and the 7-12 grade building. Notably, Ridnour says crews have completed an LED lighting project at the high school over Christmas break, which encompassed transferring nearly all of the facility's lights, between roughly 600 to 700 bulbs, to LED.
Roy Lee Brandon, 71, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Roy passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at his home in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company finalizes purchase of site in Mills County
The Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company announced in a press release it finalized the purchase of a site for its new beef processing facility in Mills County.
Bart Blake, 89, of Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, January 17, 2023 (prior to Service) Visitation Start: 9:30 a.m. Visitation End:11:00 a.m. (Service) In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the United Church of Christ in Atlantic. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:Burial with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard,...
Koeppel to bring pediatric services to CRHC
(Clarinda) -- Officials with the Clarinda Regional Health Center are welcoming a new pediatrician, Dr. Rosemary Koeppel. CRHC CEO Chuck Nordyke, who made the announcement Thursday, says Koeppel brings several years of pediatric experience in rural health care. Koeppel earned her medical degree and completed a pediatric residency at the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in Springfield, Illinois. Hospital officials say Koeppel hopes to provide families with customized care plans and prioritize evidence-based medicine and healthy lifestyle choices.
Sandra J Hedstrom, 81, Villisca, IA
Visitation Location: Villisca Advent Christian Church. Villisca Fire and Rescue 207 S. 3rd Ave. Villisca, IA 50864. Breast Cancer Research Foundation 28 West 44th St. Suite 609 New York, NY 10036 https://give.bcrf.org. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery: Findley Cemetery. Notes:. Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com.
SMC offering community referral bonuses to fill specialty job openings
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Medical Center is taking a unique approach to help fill some specialty job openings. SMC recently rolled out a community referral bonus program that will pay community members who help refer someone for an eligible position. Haley Christiansen is Human Resources Manager at SMC, and she says the program is a way to enlist more people to help fill positions that can be tough to find candidates for.
