Read full article on original website
Related
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
KESQ
Christina Applegate to make her first awards show appearance since MS diagnosis
Christina Applegate says she’s a bit nervous about taking to the red carpet this weekend. On Thursday, Applegate tweeted about her planned appearance at Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards, her first since she announced her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. “So this Sunday will be the first awards show I have...
KESQ
Jamie Lynn Spears to reprise role from ‘Zoey 101’ in sequel movie for Paramount+
Zoey Brooks and her “Zoey 101” pals are all grown up and back in action. Paramount+ announced on Thursday that production has started on “Zoey 102,” the movie adaptation of the hit Nickelodeon TV series that ran from 2005 until 2008. “It’s official!” Jamie Lynn Spears,...
KESQ
‘Plane’ is a no-frills action movie that receives a lift from its stars
“Plane” is a too-generic title for what’s actually a pretty good little movie, combining with the ad campaign to convey a sense the film is more “Rambo”-like than it is. A crisply executed thriller likely never to be offered as in-flight entertainment, the bare-bones story falls mainly in the plain but is fueled by stars Gerard Butler and Mike Colter, thinly written though they may be.
KESQ
Rihanna addresses new music hysteria in Super Bowl teaser
It’s been more than six years since Rihanna has released an album, and the roar of demand from fans for new music is deafening. Rihanna hears you, she sees you, and she’s poking a little bit of fun. The singer and fashion mogul has debuted a teaser for...
Comments / 0